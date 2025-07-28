Delusional, Divine & Dead Serious: The Gen-Z Girl Manifestation Manifesto

It’s noon. And no, I’m not one of those girls who wakes up at 7 AM to journal, ice-roll her face, and drink celery juice. My eyes are barely open, but in my head? I’m already affirming that I’m going to be a millionaire.

“I am where I am meant to be. I don’t chase, I attract… money.” Classic.

Let’s talk about what we manifest. You’d think we’d aim for world peace, fulfilling careers, or emotional healing. Nope. I once manifested my ex’s phone dying mid-argument. I’ve also manifested free dessert at dinner. Priorities.

As a generation, we use manifestation for everything—from career goals to getting texts back—but we still procrastinate when it comes to actual effort. For example, I manifested clear skin but forgot to drink water.

As my mother lovingly says (read: yells):

"If you spent half the time working on your dreams instead of daydreaming, you’d be rich by now." Thanks, Mom.

And let’s be real—what’s manifestation without its most loyal hype girl: social media? We now have hundreds of manifestation gurus charging us to learn how to attract wealth. Irony called—it wants its money back. Have I made my first million yet? No. But I’ve memorised enough mantras to borderline qualify as a witch. There’s a very thin line between manifestation and witchcraft, and as a generation, we’re dangling somewhere in the middle.

Delusion Is The Solution

How do you actually manifest? Affirmations, journaling, vision boards, or the occasional DM to the universe? When people ask me the secret to manifesting, my answer is simple: you just have to be delusional enough to believe it’s already yours. In my head, I’m wearing an Hermès scarf and Gucci sunglasses, cruising through the streets of Italy in a vintage Porsche convertible. That’s also what my vision board wallpaper looks like. And probably yours too.

But how else will the universe know what we want if we don’t drop everything—our important work call, our phone, and a little bit of our dignity—to make a wish when the clock hits 11:11? I mean, you could have an IQ of 130, but if you’re not praying at 11:11… clearly you want to throw your life away.

What If It Doesn't Work?

Here’s the thing they don’t tell you: when manifestation doesn’t work, you don’t just move on—you spiral.

“Did I not believe hard enough?”

“Did I block my blessings by scrolling through Instagram for two hours instead of visualising abundance?”

Suddenly, the universe’s rejection feels like a personal failure.

Manifestation was meant to be a peaceful practice. A way to ground yourself, clear your thoughts, and move with intention. But somehow, we’ve turned it into a coping mechanism. Whenever life gets hard, I don’t sit down and solve the problem. No. I light a candle, play some meditation music, and ask the universe to “handle it for me.” Because let’s be honest—delusion is easier than doing the work.

Now don’t get me wrong—I love manifestation. I love believing in bigger dreams, staying optimistic, and trusting the universe’s timing. What I don’t love is the guilt, the toxic positivity, and the hustle culture disguised as spirituality.

The truth is: manifestation isn’t magic—it’s a mindset. I respect the practice when it’s rooted in gratitude, clarity, and action—not when it becomes a shortcut to avoid effort. Visualise your goals, sure. But don’t forget to send that email, study for the test, drink your water, and yes, block your ex before manifesting inner peace.

Until then, I’ll be here manifesting that all of you stay hot, humble, and hilarious.

11:11—make a wish.

