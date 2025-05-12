Cannes Calling: What Fashion Girlies Will Eat, Shop, See And Do!

It's time for the annual sun-kissed, elegant Cannes Film Festival, that will dress up the French Riviera with celebrities from the world over, come May 13. While we can’t wait to see all those slinky Saab cocktail dresses, sculptural Dior gowns, flirty Jacquemus ensembles and Versace sunglasses, a trip here is actually way more than all of that. The sparkling resort town is a veritable playground for the rich and famous, for reasons that run deeper than its cinematic history and fashion. Gorgeous weather, Provençal charm, quaint boulevards, luxury hotels —make for the heady lure, giving folks a luxe travel experience that’s for the books.

If you have a plan to travel there soon, or are still musing over that summer itinerary with your gang, get a load of what you can savour on foot, as you shop and indulge in.



What To See, Eat And Do



La Croisette



The best way to see any place is by exploring it on foot, so slip on the tailored shorts, matching blazer and your sandals and begin at the Boulevard de la Croisette. This is the place to see and be seen once you’ve touched down into the French Riviera. A glittery array of shops lined this promenade that hugs the coastline. Find your way through palm tree-lined roads dotted with luxury boutiques. Stroll around and maybe spot a star or two?



Beach: What is Cannes without its beach? A must-stop should be at the public beach bang on the boulevard—where sunbathers and locals mixed in a way that felt relaxed and very-French holiday.



Vintage ride: To get an all-around immersive experience of the place, book a spot on a vintage van that drives you through Cannes’ iconic streets and landmarks.



Le Sequet (Old Town): Earmark a morning to head into Le Suquet, Cannes’ historic quarter. With a medieval tone, the cobbled streets here will take you past pretty cottages, the Musée de la Castre with its art and artifacts set on a hill, the 16th century Église Notre-Dame d’Espérance for sweeping city views, the Rue Saint-Antoine, which is the oldest street in Cannes and more.





Lérins Islands: A short ferry ride will take you to the picturesque Îles de Lérins, the archipelago of five islands with two main ones just off the main coast. Rich in history, Île Sainte-Marguerite is the biggest and this is where you will find the famous Fort Royal, where the Man in the Iron Mask was once imprisoned. Shake off the togs, go birdwatching or hit a walking trail, take a swim or go snorkelling here in the crystal-blue waters.



Do A Perfume Making Class: Add something hands-on and creative to your holiday by making a trip to Grasse just a 45-minute drive away from Cannes. The place is home to legendary perfume houses like Fragonard, Molinar, and Galimard and is just the place to enrol in a learning on the art of perfumery. You also get to create your own perfume here.





Where To Eat

Cannes has something to please every palate-whether you seek a Michelin-starred experience, fresh Mediterranean flavours, or rustic Provençal dishes.

Make a reservation at the chic Palme d'Or (at Hôtel Martinez), an iconic establishment known for elevated French gastronomy and beautiful views.



Le Park 45: Considered one of the best places to eat at when in Cannes, this is French cuisine at its creative beat. Expect white napery, seasonal ingredients, a beautifully-prepared sea bass, duck foie gras and more.

Villa Archange: Luxury makes for the mainstay at this two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Le Cannet.



Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barriere: You’ll find a bunch of regulars thronging this bohemian-yet-chic dining spot on the Croisette, known for its truffle pasta, burger with truffles and Comté.



Astoux et Brun





Stellar seafood sojourn is how you can sum up the experience at Astoux et Brun. Bring a friend along and savour the seafood platters, oysters and prawn, roasted lobster and the sole meunière.

La Tarte Tropézienne





Located at the Place des Lices, this is a delightful eatery that brings the best of regional flavours. Don’t forget to end the meal with tarte tropézienne, cloud-like, custard-filled brioche.



The Marché Forville: A bustling indoor market at the foot of Le Suquet, this is where the best of Provençal produce, from seafood to herbs, flowers, bakes and more. You can also sample the fare so get here early on in the day.



Street bites: Of course, while you’re walking around, there’s a lot you can try from the local savory crepes to freshly-made baguettes and the warm socca—a crispy chickpea pancake.





What To Shop

Luxe labels: Cannes is nothing if not a luxury-lover’s paradise and the boutiques here play to the gallery. From the high-end labels on Croisette like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Cartier to Chopard Bulgari, glamourous shopping gets redefined here.



More shopping: Standloane For mid-range buys, drop into Sandro, Maje, Zadig and Voltaire on Rue d’Antibes. It also has Sephora and other niche perfumeries.





Souvenirs and knick-knacks: The fashion apart, local delights in the way of pissaladière (traditional Provençal flatbread), herbs and cheeses, flowers, honey and handmade soaps find a place at Marché Forville, very close to the Old Port of Cannes. You may also find some pretty porcelain and other knick-knacks to take back home.



