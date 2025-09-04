The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: Meet Our Prestigious Partners

The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025 returns this year for its second edition, and the excitement feels bigger than ever. On 6th September 2025, the Leela Palace New Delhi transforms into a stage where fashion, culture, and creativity come together in true style. This year, the spotlight turns once again to the trailblazers shaping the industry — designers, creators, and visionaries who continue to blend India’s heritage with a fresh, global outlook. With the support of our valued partners, the night promises not just to celebrate fashion’s finest, but also the energy, individuality, and bold spirit shaping India’s style story today.

Meet Our Partners

Presenting Partner: The Raymond Shop

Raymond has quietly woven itself into the fabric of Indian fashion since 1925, evolving from a modest woollen mill near Thane Creek into a global powerhouse in premium textiles. It pioneered blends like Terool and introduced India’s first exclusive retail experiences, forging what has become an enduring symbol of refinement. With offerings ranging from the finest worsted suiting fabrics to labels like Park Avenue, Parx, and the bespoke Raymond Made to Measure service, the brand continues to define ‘The Complete Man’ with quiet confidence and craft. More than a legacy, Raymond is a study in resilience and reinvention — where tradition meets innovation, and quality still reigns supreme.

Haircare Partner: Streax Professional

Streax Professional, a brand committed to empowering stylists and clients alike, continues to set benchmarks in hair artistry with its latest EVOQUE Collection - where subtle sophistication meets timeless elegance. The brand’s ethos has always centered on helping individuals become the best version of themselves, by elevating their personal style through innovation, education, and artistry. This belief found the perfect stage at the ELLE Style Awards 2025, a platform that celebrates fashion, individuality, and expression. As a fashion-first brand, Streax Professional used this moment to reinforce its promise: to inspire everyone to bring forth their best style, embrace confidence, and shine on with every look they create.

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water

Vedica Himalayan Spring Water is keeping the stars refreshed at the ELLE Style Awards as the official hydration partner, adding a cool touch to an evening defined by glamour. Drawn from the untouched heights of the Himalayas, this natural spring water comes packed with minerals that make every sip feel crisp and clean. It’s hydration, but with a hint of luxury — pure, premium, and effortlessly stylish. What makes Vedica Himalayan Spring Water stand out is not just its taste, but the thought that goes into every bottle, from sustainable practices to rigorous quality standards. The result is water that feels as good as it looks, a refreshing companion that fits right in with a night of fashion, celebration, and sparkle.

Jewellery Partner: P.C. CHANDRA JEWELLERS

With an 85-year legacy, P.C. CHANDRA JEWELLERS has become one of India’s most trusted names in fine jewellery. Known for exquisite craftsmanship and uncompromising quality, the brand is celebrated for its mastery of filigree work, artisanal meenakari creations, and timeless designs that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary style. Each piece tells a story of heritage and innovation, crafted to be as timeless as it is beautiful. Adding to its artistry is a commitment to authenticity — every diamond is 100% natural and certified, making each jewel as rare and radiant as the person who wears it. Carrying the legacy while setting benchmarks in the fine jewellery world

Lifestyle Partner: MIRAGGIO

MIRAGGIO brings a refined yet playful edge to the world of handbags. Each piece blends sophistication with everyday ease—timeless in design, yet always modern in spirit. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a balance of style and function, MIRAGGIO’s bags go beyond accessories to become statements of individuality. With its bold yet playful spirit, the brand celebrates independence and self-expression, creating handbags that resonate with women who see fashion as an extension of who they are.

Hairstyling Partner: Philips

Philips is all about making routines feel effortless with the right touch of innovation. From skincare to hair styling, the brand creates tools that are smart, intuitive, and designed for everyday use, helping beauty feel less like a chore and more like a moment of empowerment. With technology and design working hand in hand, Philips delivers results you can see and trust, so you can focus on what really matters: feeling good in your own skin.

Glam Partner: Colorbar Cosmetics

Colorbar Cosmetics is redefining beauty in India with a global touch — luxury experiences that feel aspirational yet remain within reach. With clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations crafted to international standards, the brand proves that beauty can be both indulgent and responsible. Every swipe is designed to spark joy, whether it’s a custom lipstick, a signature nail colour, or a foundation made just for you. Guided by its ‘Made for Magic’ philosophy, Colorbar Cosmetics creates beauty that feels personal, playful, and conscious — all while committing to a 100% refillable future.

Gifting Partner: Novology

Novology is reshaping skincare with solutions designed especially for Indian skin, powered by cutting-edge science. At the core of its innovation is the patented TT-2 technology — an advanced fusion of Thymol and Terpineol that delivers visible acne reduction in just one week. Developed with leading dermatologists, this breakthrough is non-comedogenic and gentle, targeting breakouts while protecting the skin barrier. For those who have struggled with treatments that don’t deliver, Novology offers a refreshing change — skincare that’s fast, effective, and kind to your skin.

Gifting Partner: FCL Premium Skincare By Fixderma

FCL Premium Skincare By Fixderma takes a science-first approach to beauty, with formulas designed to support skin health over the long term. Grounded in dermatological expertise and scientific rigour, the brand creates clean, effective products that address real concerns without unnecessary additives. Each formulation balances clinical precision with gentle care, proving that skincare can be both high-performing and mindful. By focusing on trust and results rather than fleeting trends, FCL Premium Skincare By Fixderma has carved out a space where science and skin meet in harmony.

Gifting Partner: SEREKO

SEREKO is rethinking skincare through the lens of psychodermatology, the science that links the mind and skin. Built on the belief that calmness shows on the surface, the brand brings a fresh perspective to beauty in India, where stress is often written into our routines. Its formulations are designed to ease both skin and spirit, offering products that feel gentle yet grounded in science. More than a ritual, SEREKO positions skincare as a way to care for yourself inside and out — a reminder that radiance begins with balance.

Gifting Partner: The Formularx

The Formularx is putting sensitive skin at the centre of India’s skincare conversation. Founded by scientists, the brand bridges advanced formulation science with everyday needs—especially for skin that’s barrier-compromised, acne-prone, or easily irritated. With India’s first range of ceramide moisturisers, The Formularx pioneered the barrier-first philosophy, shifting focus from harsh actives to repair and resilience. Every product is created in-house with dermatologist-trusted care, combining innovation and integrity at a price that feels accessible. For The Formularx, beautiful skin begins with a healthy barrier—and that’s where the magic starts.

Gifting Partner: The Pink Foundry

The Pink Foundry believes your skin is stronger than you think. That’s why every formula is crafted to not just treat concerns, but to build resilience — helping skin thrive in the Indian climate. Dermatologically tested and developed in a US FDA-registered facility, the brand’s clinically proven products work at the root to keep skin balanced, healthy, and glowing. Because skincare isn’t just about quick fixes — it’s about long-term support that leaves your skin always in the pink of health.

Gifting Partner: LANEIGE

LANEIGE has long championed the idea that great skin begins with hydration. Born in Seoul in the ’90s, the brand helped put ‘water science’ on the beauty map, turning simple rituals like masking and moisturising into global icons. Its cult favourites—the Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask have become shorthand for luminous, well-rested skin, while newer innovations continue to push hydration beyond just a step in the routine. For LANEIGE, glow isn’t a trend but a philosophy: when skin is deeply nourished, everything else falls into place.

Gifting Partner: OLFA Originals

OLFA Originals draws on a heritage of scent-making that feels timeless yet quietly modern. With a particular love for oud, the brand weaves fragrances that linger like memories — warm, layered, and evocative. Its bottles, with their vintage-inspired design, echo an old-world elegance while holding scents that are deeply personal. More than perfumes, they’re small rituals — reminders that fragrance isn’t just worn, it’s experienced.

Hospitality Partner: The Leela Palace, New Delhi

The Leela Palace New Delhi brings the grandeur of Lutyens’ Delhi to life with a blend of majestic architecture and modern luxury. Set in the heart of the Diplomatic Enclave, this regal sanctuary offers seamless access to historic landmarks and the capital’s business district, all with a touch of royal indulgence. Inside, vibrant artworks, hand-carved details, and world-class comforts create an atmosphere of timeless elegance. From lavish breakfasts at The Qube to evening cocktails at The Library Bar, every moment is designed to feel effortlessly opulent—an escape where tradition and modernity meet in the heart of New Delhi.

As the stage is set for the ELLE Style Awards 2025, these partners bring more than just their names —they bring vision, creativity, and a shared love for style. Their support adds depth and dimension to the celebration, making each moment more memorable. Together, they help us honour fashion not just as an industry, but as a living, breathing expression of culture.

