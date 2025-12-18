How Animal Print Went From 'Loud Tacky' To Peak 2025 Cool

When I was six years old, I wore my first animal print without knowing what a trend was. It was a dress paired with a velvet leopard-print dupatta, and I remember thinking it looked very cool. I also remember that none of my classmates had anything like it. At that age, there was no context or fashion reference point, just instinct. Somewhere along the way, animal print became my favourite kind of pattern, even as it picked up a reputation for being tacky or overdone. While opinions around it kept changing, my relationship with it didn’t.

Animal print is having a moment again, and this time it feels easy. No shock value, no nostalgia dressing, no costume energy. What was once labelled loud or excessive has settled into everyday fashion with surprising confidence. In 2025, animal print feels like a choice rather than a statement, worn instinctively rather than styled for effect.

A Look Back at When It Last Peaked

Animal print has cycled through fashion many times. Its modern high-fashion rise dates back to the mid-20th century, when designers like Christian Dior used leopard print to inject glamour into structured silhouettes. Through the 1960s and 70s, it became associated with sensuality and rebellion, worn by designers and cultural figures who embraced bold self-expression. The 1980s and 90s marked its most visible era, when animal print became synonymous with power dressing and excess. Jackie Kennedy wore an animal print coat taking everyone off-guard with her choice and Mel B in the bralette top and skirt in the same print has been a part of my fashion moodboard forever!

But over time, overuse dulled its impact, and by the 2010s it was often dismissed as dated or overly dramatic. That pause made space for reinvention.

Runways Set the Tone

Recent runways made it clear that animal print has moved into a more considered space. Roberto Cavalli returned to its core codes, presenting leopard and jaguar prints through sharp tailoring and fluid silhouettes that felt current rather than referential. Valentino approached the print with softness, layering it through sheer fabrics and embroidery so it blended seamlessly into the collection. Zebra print appeared across multiple Autumn/Winter 2025 shows, offering a graphic, black-and-white option that worked well with structured coats and dresses. Cow print, once treated as novelty, surfaced in refined silhouettes tied to the ongoing Western influence across fashion.

Chanel did an all animal print look in tweed (wow!) at the recent show. Designers are also integrating the print subtly if not loudly through the accessories. The print has not also taken over footwear, and handbags.

Across these collections, the print sat comfortably within the design language, treated as a fabric choice rather than a headline.

Celebrities Taking Over the Print

Celebrity style played a big role in shifting how animal print is perceived right now. Dua Lipa wore a sheer animal-print look straight from the runway, styled simply and without excess. Hailey Bieber has been seen repeatedly in zebra and leopard separates, paired with oversized jackets and clean basics, making the print feel part of a daily wardrobe. Rihanna stepped out in snake-print boots with jeans, treating the pattern like any other neutral. Elle Fanning’s recent leopard maxi moment reinforced the idea that animal print no longer needs styling rules or disclaimers. And Kareena Kapoor bought the print home with a leopard print Sabyasachi saree (she ate with that one!)

The common thread here is ease. These looks didn’t feel dressed up or themed. And it might look too much but it isn’t looked upon as tacky anymore.

The 2025 return works because it is controlled. Designers are using animal print with intention, often grounding it in clean tailoring, softer fabrics, or minimal styling. The range of prints has expanded, which keeps things interesting without overwhelming the look. Social media and celebrity dressing have helped remove the idea that animal print needs confidence-building or bold personalities to pull it off. It feels practical now, worn the way stripes or checks once were.

Animal print has slipped into the modern wardrobe without ceremony. It works as a coat, a dress, a shirt, or an accessory, depending on mood and context. There’s no pressure to style it loudly or explain it away. In 2025, animal print feels settled, familiar, and fun—the kind of trend that sticks around because it fits naturally into how people want to dress.

