The Return Of The Derrière: Why Bums Are The New It-Accessory

Audacious, cheeky and well, visible — for the lack of a better word. Our obsession with bums, arse cheeks and rear ends in high fashion is a continual hypnosis that refuses to subside. Every few months, a celeb reignites our somewhat dormant interest in matters of the behind — and this time, there are two welcome culprits (Ms. Barbie and Ms. Madame Web).

Exhibit A) A resplendent sheer gown from Giorgio Armani Privé’s Spring 2025 couture collection, which was worn by Margot Robbie a couple of days ago, for the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The fashion wizard recently passed away, and thus, the tribute was fitting, timely and sartorially well-done. With an open back, intricate beadwork and flirtation between minimalism and maximalism, the Australian actress and producer brilliantly showcased the artistry of the gown by going down the subtle route for makeup and hair. Showing *ss is so back, baby.

Exhibit B)Dakota Johnson, aka hater of lemons, unraveller of truths (buh-bye Ellen), wore a black Gucci number (the contract stays tight) whilst attending the Kering Foundation’s fourth Annual Caring for Women Dinner. Styled by Kate Young, her trusted style confidante, the Materialist's star once again proved that style and substance go hand-in-hand. The gown was impeccably sheer, with a floral lacing present throughout and feisty black lingerie peeking from underneath. It obviously revealed the derrière in a risqué yet tasteful way — a marker of good styling and even better guts to pull the whole thing off.

Looking Behind (Quite Literally)

Kendall Jenner, MET Gala 2017

A stunning, black La Perla gown was her armour of choice for the MET that year, the back revealing an encrusted G-string. Scandalous and sexy. It was quite the frontrunner on best-dressed lists that year.

Hailey Bieber, MET Gala 2019

The Rhode messiah opted for a bubblegum pink turtleneck dress, and a backside that screamed pookie yet fierce at the same time. The bow did wonders in terms of tying the whole look together, with the thong-like insert keeping it playfully fresh on the high-stakes red carpet.

Gillian Anderson, Oscars After-Party 2001

She’s always been that girl. Raising eyebrows aplenty, the X Files star, and also Sex Education (for the mildly-cultured girlies) alum wore what one would call a provocative blunder, back in 2001. Folks back then weren’t THAT sensitised to defiant fashion. Good for us, this trend aged well, and people grew a tolerant bone or two. Not that the former predicament has ever stopped ‘It’ girls from showing the finger to losers crying about ankles showing.

The Verdict

Sexualising the female form has been a pastime for many. So why is reclaiming it on our own terms so divisive and, to quite an extent, political? This isn’t just about cheeks for clicks. Earlier, it was tabloid outrage; now it’s subversive storytelling. Pleasing? Nope. Provocation within reason and with motive? Absolutely. All I’ll say is, keep ‘em coming.

