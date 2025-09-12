Margot Robbie Honours Giorgio Armani In A Daring Look At A 'Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s' London Premiere

THE RUNDOWN

Margot Robbie attended the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in a sheer Armani Privé spring 2025 couture gown.

The bold design featured intricate embellishments and an open back.

The appearance marked Robbie’s first major red carpet since welcoming her son with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Margot Robbie made a striking return to the red carpet at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, her first since welcoming her son last fall. The actress and producer chose a piece from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection, a selection that doubled as a tribute to the late designer, who passed away at 91 earlier this month.

The gown featured a sheer base covered in intricate beadwork that formed floral and paisley motifs across the length of the fabric.

Its spaghetti straps extended into the back, meeting in a jewel-like pendant that anchored the open silhouette.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Robbie paired the dress with minimal jewelry, allowing the detailed craftsmanship of the gown to remain the focal point. She completed the ensemble with silver Aquazzura heels and a sleek updo.

Robbie walked the carpet alongside her co-star Colin Farrell, who plays opposite her in the upcoming drama. Farrell wore a black suit layered under a tan trench coat.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey arrives in theaters on September 19, with Robbie starring as Sarah opposite Farrell’s David.

Image Courtesy: X

The appearance also marked Robbie’s first major public outing since the birth of her son with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024. Speaking recently about new motherhood, she told a publication, “It’s the best.” Robbie has kept her child’s name private, but shared that becoming a parent has been a profound shift in her life.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.