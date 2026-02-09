subscribe
It’s hard to imagine the Super Bowl without the insane costumes its halftime show performers have worn—from Katy Perry's Jeremy Scott ensembles in 2015 to Prince’s purple guitar. But back in the ’90s when the first big Hollywood act took the stage—after almost 25 years of marching bands playing halftime—the costumes were tame. Glitz crept in slowly but surely as bigger stars performed each year. Ahead of the game tonight, flip through to see everyone from Diana Ross to Britney, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

1991: New Kids On The Block

80684544

1993: Michael Jackson

86435427

1994: Naomi And Wynonna Judd

Super Bowl XXVIII

1995: Tony Bennett And Patti LaBelle

51968908

1996: Diana Ross

455012024

1996: Diana Ross

455012028

1996: Diana Ross

455009804

1997: ZZ Top

74737038

1998: Queen Latifah

249436

1999: Stevie Wonder

361912

1999: Gloria Estefan

361909

2000: Christina Aguilera And Enrique Iglesias

51541286

2000: Tina Turner

76062243

2001: Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, And Nelly

2280651

2002: U2

123101721

2003: Shania Twain

117940189

2003: No Doubt

1746338

2004: Janet Jackson

175150645

2004: Janet Jackson And Justin Timberlake

179839169

2005: Paul McCartney

52147428

2006: The Rolling Stones

82079730

2007: Prince

114611603

2008: Tom Petty

458807690

2009: Bruce Springsteen

2009: Bruce Springsteen

2010: The Who

147611856

2011: Usher And The Black Eyed Peas

108879378

2011: The Black Eyed Peas

108879399

2012: Nicki Minaj, Madonna, And M.I.A.

138324716

2013: Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, And Michelle Williams

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams of Destinys Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

2014: Bruno Mars

470136469

2015: Katy Perry

Performance, Dancer, Entertainment, Performing arts, Performance art, Stage, Dance, Event, Fashion, Concert dance,

2015: Katy Perry

Performance, Fashion, Shark, Dance, Animated cartoon, Games, Anime, Stage, Costume, Animation,

2015: Katy Perry And Missy Elliott

Performance, Entertainment, Music artist, Performing arts, Stage, Public event, Event, Concert, Fashion, Music,

2015: Katy Perry

Performance, Light, Stage, Sky, Lighting, Performing arts, Event, Performance art, Star, Space,

2016: Chris Martin

Fan, Performance, People, Crowd, Audience, Music artist, Product, Event, Public event, Cheering,

2016: Bruno Mars

Performance, Music artist, Fashion, Public event, Event, Crowd, Stage, Performing arts, Footwear, Audience,

2016: Beyoncé

Fashion, Clothing, Fashion show, Fashion model, Thigh, Leg, Model, Event, Runway, Footwear,

2017: Lady Gaga

Performance, Music artist, Event, Musician, Music, Performing arts, Public event, Concert, Musical instrument, Electronic instrument,

2017: Lady Gaga

Performance, Leg, Thigh, Blond, Performing arts, Fashion, Public event, Event, Musician, Footwear,

2017: Lady Gaga

Performance, Entertainment, Performing arts, Dancer, Event, Performance art, Public event, Stage, Go-go dancing, Navel,

2018: Justin Timberlake

Performance, Entertainment, Performing arts, Music artist, Stage, Event, Music, Public event, Concert, Musician,

2019: Maroon 5's Adam Levine And Travis Scott

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

2019: Adam Levine, Big Boi, And Sleepy Brown

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

2019: Adam Levine

NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LIII - Pepsi Halftime Show

2020: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez

pepsi super bowl liv halftime show

2020: Jennifer Lopez

pepsi super bowl liv halftime show

2020: Shakira And Bad Bunny

pepsi super bowl liv halftime show

2020: Jennifer Lopez

pepsi super bowl liv halftime show

2020: Shakira

pepsi super bowl liv halftime show

2020: Jennifer Lopez And Emme Muñiz

topshot amfoot nfl superbowl liv chiefs 49ers entertainment half

2021: The Weeknd

the weeknd rehearses for super bowl lv halftime

2021: The Weeknd And His Bandaged Backup Dancers

the weeknd rehearses for super bowl lv halftime

2022: Mary J. Blige

mary j blige at the pepsi super bowl lvi halftime show

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, And Snoop Dogg

pepsi super bowl lvi halftime show

2023: Rihanna

rihanna at the apple music super bowl lvii halftime show

2024: Usher

apple music super bowl lviii halftime show

2024: Ludacris, Usher, And Lil Jon

apple music super bowl lviii halftime show

2024: H.E.R.

her at the apple music super bowl lviii halftime show

2025: Mustard And Kendrick Lamar

mustard and kendrick lamar at the apple music super bowl lix halftime show

2025: SZA

sza at the apple music super bowl lix halftime show

Read the original article on ELLE USA.

 

 

 

