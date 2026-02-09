It’s hard to imagine the Super Bowl without the insane costumes its halftime show performers have worn—from Katy Perry's Jeremy Scott ensembles in 2015 to Prince’s purple guitar. But back in the ’90s when the first big Hollywood act took the stage—after almost 25 years of marching bands playing halftime—the costumes were tame. Glitz crept in slowly but surely as bigger stars performed each year. Ahead of the game tonight, flip through to see everyone from Diana Ross to Britney, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.
1991: New Kids On The Block
1993: Michael Jackson
1994: Naomi And Wynonna Judd
1995: Tony Bennett And Patti LaBelle
1996: Diana Ross
1996: Diana Ross
1996: Diana Ross
1997: ZZ Top
1998: Queen Latifah
1999: Stevie Wonder
1999: Gloria Estefan
2000: Christina Aguilera And Enrique Iglesias
2000: Tina Turner
2001: Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, And Nelly
2002: U2
2003: Shania Twain
2003: No Doubt
2004: Janet Jackson
2004: Janet Jackson And Justin Timberlake
2005: Paul McCartney
2006: The Rolling Stones
2007: Prince
2008: Tom Petty
2009: Bruce Springsteen
2010: The Who
2011: Usher And The Black Eyed Peas
2011: The Black Eyed Peas
2012: Nicki Minaj, Madonna, And M.I.A.
2013: Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, And Michelle Williams
2014: Bruno Mars
2015: Katy Perry
2015: Katy Perry
2015: Katy Perry And Missy Elliott
2015: Katy Perry
2016: Chris Martin
2016: Bruno Mars
2016: Beyoncé
2017: Lady Gaga
2017: Lady Gaga
2017: Lady Gaga
2018: Justin Timberlake
2019: Maroon 5's Adam Levine And Travis Scott
2019: Adam Levine, Big Boi, And Sleepy Brown
2019: Adam Levine
2020: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez
2020: Jennifer Lopez
2020: Shakira And Bad Bunny
2020: Jennifer Lopez
2020: Shakira
2020: Jennifer Lopez And Emme Muñiz
2021: The Weeknd
2021: The Weeknd And His Bandaged Backup Dancers
2022: Mary J. Blige
2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, And Snoop Dogg
2023: Rihanna
2024: Usher
2024: Ludacris, Usher, And Lil Jon
2024: H.E.R.
2025: Mustard And Kendrick Lamar
2025: SZA
Read the original article on ELLE USA.