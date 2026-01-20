Valentino Garavani Dies, Aged 93

Valentino Garavani, the longest serving couturier of the 20th and 21st centuries, died on January 19 in his Roman residence, surrounded by loved ones, his foundation announced in a press statement. He was 93 years old.

Decorated with the Cavaliere di Gran Croce and Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur, the highest honours accorded by the governments of Italy and France, as well as British Fashion Council's Outstanding Achievement Award, among many other honors, he lived by the simple mantra 'I always wanted to make women beautiful.'

His clients included such dazzling personalities as Princess Diana, Marella Agnelli, Jacqueline de Ribes, as well as Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, with the designer occupying the exalted cultural nexus between royalty, society and celebrity.

Valentino Garavani with Anne Hathaway and Gwenyth Paltrow at the premiere of Valentino: The Last Emperor.

Garavani had the rare distinction of designing wedding dresses for both Jackie O. and Elizabeth Taylor and was known by various sobriquets over the course of his nearly five decade career including Il Maestro, The King of Couture, The Sheik of Chic, and The Last Emperor. The latter came from a 2008 Oscar shortlisted documentary of the same name about the lead-up to Garavani’s penultimate AW07 haute couture show, a three-day bacchanal that included a black tie gala in the Temple of Venus built by Hadrian and a catwalk presentation for some 1,000 guests in a former church complex near the Vatican.

Though the name Valentino became a byword for La Dolce Vita glamour and Garavani fully lived the lifestyle (complete with perfectly pressed Caraceni suits, pampered pugs, and a perpetual tan), he wasn’t born to the jet set. His father owned an electrical supply business in the small town of Voghera, south of Milan. His mother named him for the Italian silent film star Rudolph Valentino and he discovered his métier as a child, tagging along with his older sister to the local cinema as Italy rebuilt in the post-war period.

'I would dream about beautiful women, extremely sophisticated, all made up with beautiful jewellery and beautiful dresses,' Garavani recalled in the Taschen monograph Valentino: A Grand Italian Epic. 'I think, from that time, I decided I wanted to be a fashion designer.'

Jackie Onassis with Valentino Garavani at the Valentino Fashion Show Benefit for the Special Olympics on June 7, 1976

The movie that clinched it for him was the Hollywood musical Ziegfeld Girl starring Judy Garland, Hedy Lamarr, and Lana Turner, released in Italy in 1948. The following year, aged 17, Garavani convinced his parents to let him move to Paris to enrol at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Parisienne, then a feeder school to the top French maisons. After graduating, he spent five years honing his craft at Jean Dessès, followed by two at Guy Laroche. He returned to Italy in 1959 to start his own couture house in Rome, which was quickly becoming known for fast cars and movie stars thanks to the Fellini films being shot at Cinecittà Studios.

Though Garavani initially found it difficult to attract clients as an unknown young designer, his luck began to change after a chance meeting with a young architecture student named Giancarlo Giammetti. They met at one of the cafés on Via Veneto that Taylor and other marquee names he would soon dress — Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida — frequented in the evenings. Giammetti, Garavani’s romantic partner for a time, and his lifelong business partner and travel companion, possessed an uncommon business savvy. He recognised that the fluid, opulent Valentino style characterised by millefeuille layers adorned with bows, flowers and frills offered something fresh in the mid-century couture landscape defined by architectural Dior Bar suits and Balenciaga cocoon coats. And of course that instantly iconic Valentino red that looks as sumptuous as velvet theatre curtains didn’t hurt.

Giancarlo Giametti with Valentino Garavani in New York in 2006.

Giammetti encouraged Garavani to show in Florence, then a center of Italian fashion that attracted international editors and buyers, beginning in 1962. That same year, Garavani met perhaps his most loyal and influential client, then known as the beloved American First Lady Jackie Kennedy. She would grieve her first husband President John F. Kennedy in monochrome Valentino looks that editor Graydon Carter called the 'chicest mourning attire in history' and wed her second husband, Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, in an ivory lace dress with bishop sleeves from the designer’s famous SS68 couture white collection, which launched a million dupes and still populates wedding Pinterest boards today.

Though constitutionally allergic to trend cycles — 1990s grunge and minimalism never appeared on the Valentino catwalk — Garavani had an intuitive understanding of the elegantly sexy way many women like to dress, whatever the decade. 'When I am in New York or in London, I see women going back and forth to Claridge’s, to Bond Street or Madison Avenue dressed in Valentino,' he told a journalist in 1988. 'This to me is better than four [magazine] covers.' Although, he also landed many magazine covers, as well as red carpet moments, dressing virtually every A-lister for a film premiere or awards show, including Julia Roberts in a vintage AW92 couture Y-neck halter gown when she won Best Actress for Erin Brockovich at the 2001 Oscars.

Backstage at the Valentino Haute-Couture AW1999 show in Paris.

A lucky few were invited to Garavani’s legendary dinners at his multiple fantasy homes including Rome and Capri villas, a French chateau, a Gstaad chalet, a Manhattan aerie, and the largest private property in London’s Holland Park, not to mention his 42 metre yacht, T.M. Blue One named for his parents’ initials. But he opened the doors of the house of Valentino wide, launching ready-to-wear in 1970, followed by a slew of accessibly priced licenses that included everything from bags and perfume to umbrellas and ballpoint pens, as well as a very successful Valentino Più tabletop and home furnishings line. He was known for his largesse, founding the L. I. F. E. charity with Giammetti to benefit AIDS-related causes in 1990 and donating €1 million to Covid-19 relief three decades on.

While his focus was high fashion, Garavani also dabbled in designing costumes for the silver screen, like those that had first captured his imagination. He made his film debut with a tiered little black for Monica Vitti in Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1961 drama La Notte and created pieces for Taylor to wear in the 1973 mysteries Ash Wednesday and Night Watch. A balletomane, he designed costumes for a 1981 New York City Ballet premiere that were never used due to a union dispute about work being done in Rome instead of the dance company’s workshop.

After retiring from his eponymous label, he would get a second chance in 2012, inaugurating NYCB’s first annual Sarah Jessica Parker-organised Fall Fashion Gala with a suite of black and white dance dresses and, or course, a Valentino red tutu. 'He would show up every day dressed to the nines and hold court in the fitting room,' the company’s Director of Costumes Marc Happel recalls. He also designed costumes for the Paris Opera Ballet’s 2010 New Year’s Concert and a 2017 Teatro dell’Opera di Roma production of La Traviata directed by Sofia Coppola.

