Varun Bahl: My New Café Blends My Love For Florals, Art And Hosting People

“This has been my dream,” says Varun Bahl as he refers to his beautiful new café set up in the heart of Mehrauli, Delhi. India’s foremost couturier, someone who’s dressed the who’s who - from Bollywood to royalty and global celebritydom, needs no introduction. But here, in the new place he’s built out of love and passion, Varun’s had to re-learn the playbook, culinary-wise at least. And he’s thrilled to do so. His creativity and love for quiet luxury has led him into his first hospitality venture and everywhere you look, you see flowers and opulence, almost like his statement swirling bridal lehengas that captivate the runway. Café Fleur - as it’s called after his penchant for blooms - has Varun welcome friends, foodies and others into a 30-seater space that embodies the luxe element of couture while also being a cosy café-round-the block.



On a more relaxed weekend, after a whirlwind two days since the opening, Varun sits down to a warm mug of Himalayan Salt Mocha to talk about his new love. Having joined the league of international fashion powerhouses like Louis Vuitton and Armani that have moved into cafes and restaurants, Bahl says his greatest content was to follow his heart and to have people appreciate his choices. Excerpts from a candid chat with the designer...

Couture to café, what led to the move







Congratulations on your foray into hospitality! Is having a café something you've always wanted?

Thank you so much! Yes, Café Fleur has been a dream I’ve nurtured for years. While my brothers’ (Vishal and Vivek who run a well-known food and entertainment hub in Delhi) work in hospitality has been inspiring, with their support my vision has come to reality. It was fun to bounce the ideas around at home. For me, I’ve always wanted to create a space where people could enjoy great food, beautiful design, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. It feels like the perfect time to bring that dream to life, blending my love for florals, art, and hosting people. I’m definitely happy and grateful to be where I am.

As someone who loves travelling, did that have a role to play in inspiring you to set up your own space?

I have always loved travel. Of the different places I have visited, Italy has had a profound influence on me and my culinary palate that has reflected in the menu, while the interior and decor has been inspired from France. My trips to Europe were eye-opening. I think this is where you see design, food, and culture exist so effortlessly together. The outdoor dining spots, the sense of community, and the way they bring nature into their spaces really resonated with me. Café Fleur is my way of capturing that spirit, a slice of Europe in India.



The cafe has beautiful blooms. Is that something you especially wanted?

Yes, flowers are absolutely everywhere! I couldn’t imagine the space without them - they’re such an intrinsic part of my design DNA. From the floral patterns in the interiors and the flower design curtains to the natural greenery, everything reflects my love for nature and florals. As for the name, “Fleur” means flower in French, and it felt like the perfect way to tie my passion for blooms with the café’s vibe.

Cafe Fleur has a Parisian chic vibe with contemporary touches Photograph: (Cafe Fleur)

How would you describe its vibe?

The cafe's vibe is a mix of Parisian chic and contemporary elegance, with a little old-school glamour thrown in for good measure. It’s intimate but open, with natural light coming in and a lush outdoor seating area. It’s the kind of place where you can feel both relaxed and indulged at the same time. People have really liked it.

Creating this space to embody your signature look and feel must have had you sit down to discuss the most minute details. Tell us more about its design.

Oh, I was deeply involved right from the start and I loved every moment of it! I wanted every detail to reflect my aesthetic vision - understated luxury with a strong connection to nature. The interiors are inspired by European café culture, especially French influences, with a lot of focus on creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. It’s cozy, elegant, and inviting with a lot of natural light, which is exactly how I envisioned it.

Being a designer, food presentation would be a key element?

Artful presentation of food at Cafe Fleur



The whole gamut from selecting the colours and patterns to curating the menu with Sahil Mehta, was such a creative and fulfilling process. From the burrata pizza to the tiramisu I also wanted everything to have an artful presentation. It also felt exciting to plan all this as this is what I love to do. For me, this café is more than just a place to eat - it’s an extension of my vision.

Café Fleur really works for everything - breakfast, brunch, tea, lunch, even early-dinner. We designed the menu to be versatile so people can find something to enjoy no matter what time of day they come in. It's about savouring the experience of dining out that comes about not just via the food but the decor, elements, the whole persona of the place.



