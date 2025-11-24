A Sequin Skirt Really Does Go With Everything, 5 Ways To Style It For Party Season And Beyond

'Tis the season for sequins – except one particular item of clothing, for which it's been the season for quite some time now. The sequinned skirt winked its way through fashion month, adding shine to front rows in New York, London, Milan and Paris. The key to making it work for party season – and crucially beyond into 2026, when daily life could do with some razzle dazzle in dreary old January – is to balance its energy (let's call it extra!) with a dash of the basic.

On the streets, this translated into grey double-breasted blazers, hefty cardigans and barn jackets, all of which you can file under 'Good Ideas'. There were also outfits that leaned into the party spirit, which should only be encouraged at this point in time, with the addition of a silky cocktail blouse.

These six formulas will show you how to spin your sequins into something approaching magic this Christmas. But don't forget your skirt on Blue Monday. It could put some pep in your step on the oh-so-long road to spring.

1/ With A Leather Jacket + Stirrup Leggings

Photograph: (Getty Images)

How to parlay a sequinned column skirt into your everyday wardrobe? Easy, just slip it over stirrup leggings, and finish the look with a hardworking leather bomber jacket. Psst: a scrunched pastel glove, not to mention an untucked shirt hem, will add crucial flair.

AllSaints Clay Funnel-Neck Suede Cropped Jacket

Mango Sequin Midi Skirt

H&M Crease-Front Stirrup Leggings

Aeyde Catrina Slingback Pumps

2/ With a party blouse + sandals

Photograph: (Getty Images)

For party season, give your skirt a relaxed vibe by pairing it with a louche silk blouse (Dries Van Noten's could be folded into the waistband or allowed to drift out, your choice).

Dries Van Noten Satin-Jersey Shirt

M&S Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt

Signature Collar Signature collar beige/gold

Miista Palmira Sandals Red Patent Leather

3/ With a barn jacket + a striped knit

Photograph: (Getty Images)

One of the best ways to balance out (read: tone down) the razzmatazz of sequins is with a basic like a barn jacket. Add a cheerfully striped jumper, plus a sensible pair of leather knee-high boots, and it's an outfit that can take you from work to play this December.

Whistles Neutral Fern Waxed Barn Jacket

Benetton Striped Sweater

Albaray Drop Sequin Skirt

Jigsaw Leather Heeled Riding Boot

4/ With a blazer + glove ballet flats

Photograph: (Getty Images)

For a smart on top, sequin on the bottom formula that works every time, pair your paillettes

with a shawl-collared or double-breasted blazer. Chic, especially with flats instead of heels.

COS Shawl-Collar Wool-Blend Blazer

H&M Sequinned Skirt

Completedworks Rhodium-Plated Resin And Crystal Earrings

KHAITE KHAITE Jane stud-embellished leather ballet flats

5/ With A Cardigan + Knee-High Boots

Photograph: (Getty Images)

A heavier-gauge cardigan is a brilliant match for a sequinned skirt, with contrasting textures making for an interesting overall picture. Up the practical factor by 10 with flat knee-high riding boots.

Weekday Logan Double-Breasted Wool Coat

& Other Stories Long Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt With Sequins

Russell & Bromley Beckside Riding Boots

Read the original article on ELLE UK.