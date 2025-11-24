subscribe
A Sequin Skirt Really Does Go With Everything, 5 Ways To Style It For Party Season And Beyond

'Tis the season to shine brightly!

'Tis the season for sequins – except one particular item of clothing, for which it's been the season for quite some time now. The sequinned skirt winked its way through fashion month, adding shine to front rows in New York, London, Milan and Paris. The key to making it work for party season  – and crucially beyond into 2026, when daily life could do with some razzle dazzle in dreary old January – is to balance its energy (let's call it extra!) with a dash of the basic.

On the streets, this translated into grey double-breasted blazers, hefty cardigans and barn jackets, all of which you can file under 'Good Ideas'. There were also outfits that leaned into the party spirit, which should only be encouraged at this point in time, with the addition of a silky cocktail blouse.

These six formulas will show you how to spin your sequins into something approaching magic this Christmas. But don't forget your skirt on Blue Monday. It could put some pep in your step on the oh-so-long road to spring.

1/ With A Leather Jacket + Stirrup Leggings

sequin skirts
How to parlay a sequinned column skirt into your everyday wardrobe? Easy, just slip it over stirrup leggings, and finish the look with a hardworking leather bomber jacket. Psst: a scrunched pastel glove, not to mention an untucked shirt hem, will add crucial flair.

Clay Funnel-Neck Suede Cropped Jacket 

AllSaints Clay Funnel-Neck Suede Cropped Jacket

Sequin Midi Skirt

Mango Sequin Midi Skirt

Crease-Front Stirrup Leggings

H&M Crease-Front Stirrup Leggings

Catrina Slingback Pumps

Aeyde Catrina Slingback Pumps

2/ With a party blouse + sandals

sequin skirts
For party season, give your skirt a relaxed vibe by pairing it with a louche silk blouse (Dries Van Noten's could be folded into the waistband or allowed to drift out, your choice).

Satin-Jersey Shirt

Dries Van Noten Satin-Jersey Shirt

Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt

M&S Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt

Signature collar beige/gold

Signature Collar Signature collar beige/gold

Palmira Sandals Red Patent Leather

Miista Palmira Sandals Red Patent Leather

3/ With a barn jacket + a striped knit

sequin skirts
One of the best ways to balance out (read: tone down) the razzmatazz of sequins is with a basic like a barn jacket. Add a cheerfully striped jumper, plus a sensible pair of leather knee-high boots, and it's an outfit that can take you from work to play this December.

Neutral Fern Waxed Barn Jacket

Whistles Neutral Fern Waxed Barn Jacket

Striped Sweater

Benetton Striped Sweater

Drop Sequin Skirt

Albaray Drop Sequin Skirt

Leather Heeled Riding Boot

Jigsaw Leather Heeled Riding Boot

4/ With a blazer + glove ballet flats

sequin skirts
For a smart on top, sequin on the bottom formula that works every time, pair your paillettes
with a shawl-collared or double-breasted blazer. Chic, especially with flats instead of heels.

Shawl-Collar Wool-Blend Blazer

COS Shawl-Collar Wool-Blend Blazer

Sequinned Skirt

H&M Sequinned Skirt

Rhodium-Plated Resin And Crystal Earrings

Completedworks Rhodium-Plated Resin And Crystal Earrings

KHAITE Jane stud-embellished leather ballet flats

KHAITE KHAITE Jane stud-embellished leather ballet flats

5/ With A Cardigan + Knee-High Boots

sequin skirts
A heavier-gauge cardigan is a brilliant match for a sequinned skirt, with contrasting textures making for an interesting overall picture. Up the practical factor by 10 with flat knee-high riding boots.

Logan Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Weekday Logan Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Long Mohair-Blend Cardigan

& Other Stories Long Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Midi Skirt With Sequins

Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt With Sequins

Beckside Riding Boots

Russell & Bromley Beckside Riding Boots

Read the original article on ELLE UK.

