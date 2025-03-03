Oscars, Stars & Sparkle: The Red Carpet Saw Sequins and Shine Steal The Show

The Oscars' red carpet is no stranger to glamour, but this year, it was a full-blown disco ball of shimmer and shine. The 97th AcademyAwards reminded us that subtlety has taken a backseat, and the era of "All Things Bling" is here to stay. From metallics to sequins, mirror-work to crystal embellishments, Hollywood’s finest embraced the sparkle with unapologetic fervour.

Let’s dive into the glittering galaxy of standout celebrity looks that made this red carpet one for the books:

Selena Gomez In Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez turned heads in a Ralph Lauren masterpiece that was nothing short of a walking constellation. Her gown, dripping with thousands of glass droplets and crystals, and the rose gold metallic colour of the gown, featured a daring plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder spaghetti straps. The short train added just the right amount of drama, making her look like she was dipped in stardust.

Halle Berry in Christian Siriano

Halle Berry brought her signature elegance to the red carpet in a Christian Siriano creation that screamed “mirrorball chic.” The silver mirror ensemble reflected light from every angle, making her shine brighter than any Oscar statue. Paired with her radiant smile, Berry proved why she remains a red-carpet icon.

Demi Moore in Giorgio Armani Privé

Demi Moore embraced old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist in her Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The silver creation with studded petal-like designs, featured a bold plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that flowed into a mini train. She completed the look with diamond earrings and an eye-catching bejewelled bracelet, exuding timeless sophistication.

Doja Cat in Balmain

Doja Cat’s look was nothing short of wild—literally. She channelled her inner feline in a fully beaded leopard-inspired Balmain gown, paired with statement jewels from Messika. The matching scarf added an extra layer of drama, making her one of the most talked-about stars of the night.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone dazzled in Louis Vuitton, opting for a shimmering gown that felt both vintage and futuristic. The metallic fabric caught the light beautifully, while the structured silhouette and square beads added an architectural edge to her look. Stone’s understated accessories let her dress do all the talking.

Joe Locke in Celine

Joe Locke brought gender-neutral glam to new heights in a custom Celine suit - a classic black tailcoat with grey pants. But what really stole the show was the gold sequined shirt under the coat that gave the subtle sparkly peek. His sleek tailoring and sparkle moment made him stand out as one of the best-dressed men on the red carpet.

Goldie Hawn in Dolce&Gabbana

Goldie Hawn proved age is just a number as she lit up the red carpet in Dolce & Gabbana. Her golden gown shimmered like liquid sunshine, complete with intricate embellishments that highlighted her radiant personality. Hawn’s look was pure Hollywood royalty.

Mindy Kaling In Oscar De La Renta

Mindy Kaling stunned in silver Oscar de la Renta, showcasing a fitted gown that hugged her curves perfectly. The molten-chrome fabric gave off futuristic vibes while remaining classically elegant. Kaling’s choice of minimal accessories kept the focus on her dazzling dress.

This year’s Oscars red carpet wasn’t just about celebrating cinematic excellence—it was also about making bold fashion statements. The stars collectively declared that quiet luxury is passé; instead, they embraced sparkle, shine, and unapologetic glamour. From Selena Gomez’s crystal-drenched gown to Doja Cat’s wild leopard-inspired look, “All Things Bling” ruled supreme. If this trend tells us anything, it’s that Hollywood isn’t afraid to shine—and neither should we! Oscars, Stars & Sparkle: The Red Carpet Saw Sequins and Shine Steal The Show