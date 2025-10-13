Before Pinterest, There Was Hannah Montana

The milk always went in first. Then the Chocos. Then I, curled up in a frilly nightdress, eyes glued to the TV, waiting for Hannah Montanato begin. Night after night, like a ritual, I watched the same girl live two lives: one in sparkly boots and bangs, the other in sneakers and science class. And somehow, it always felt like magic.

I didn’t know the word “aesthetic” back then. But I had one.

Everything I owned was stamped with Hannah Montana, from my lunch box and school bag to my slam book (which, for the record, was very popular back then) and matching hair clips. I was, without exaggeration, a walking billboard for her empire. But I wore it like a badge of honour. I wasn’t trying to be “on trend,” I didn’t even know what that meant. What I did know was this: every outfit she wore, every glittery belt, every dramatic hair flip — that was my mood board. My version of cool.

Before Pinterest, before Tumblr, before the “clean girl” and “mob wife,” there was just this girl on TV. Her wardrobe wasn’t minimalist. It wasn’t curated. It wasn’t even always good. But it was hers. And strangely, I wouldn’t trade that fashion education for anything. Because it taught me that style was never about prestige, it was about playing around, about trying, not impressing. It was deeply unserious in the most serious way.

Her closet, with its spinning racks and pull-out compartments, felt like pure fantasy. I’d stand in front of my own wardrobe, layering camis and cargo capris, pairing things that didn’t go together, but somehow felt right. That kind of unfiltered self-expression feels rare now. We’ve grown used to algorithms telling us what works and what doesn’t. But back then? It was instinct and the confidence to wear it anyway.

For years, what she wore was dismissed as “tacky,” a punchline in fashion retrospectives. However, if you look closer, you’ll find a time capsule of experimentation, where individuality mattered more than approval. Rhinestones are back. Chaos is cool again. What once lived in Disney merch aisles now belongs in museum exhibitions and fashion editorials, reframed as heritage Y2K. It’s not nostalgia. It's a cultural reappraisal.

I didn’t expect Hannah Montana to resurface on the runways, but Spring/Summer 26 felt built for her. Milan flickered with lace and sheer slips; Attico sent lingerie-soft dresses down the runway, pushing that line between exposed and elegant. Even Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy didn’t hide his ambition: a galaxy of planets hovered above a mirrored catwalk, tweed frayed, recut, reimagined, as the house retooled its codes. The tension between structure and softness ran through many of the season’s best looks — the kind of duality she embodied in 2006. Hannah’s cropped sequins and rhinestones no longer feel like costume nostalgia; they feel like early translations of what fashion is finally naming again: girl and glitter.

Hannah Montana never chose between being the “girl-next-door” and the “it-girl”. She held both. Goofy and glamorous. Clumsy and charismatic. Insecure yet still the star of the show. Radical for a generation of girls raised on binaries — books or lip gloss, grit or glitter.

She wasn’t just about outfits; she was about identity. The very premise of Hannah Montana — an ordinary girl leading an extraordinary life — was a gift. You didn’t have to look a certain way, live in a certain city, or belong to a certain crowd to dream big. You could be unknown at school and still be someone who mattered.

As a kid, I didn’t just idolise Hannah’s wardrobe or her double life; I idealised her friendships. Like Hannah had Lilly, I have my Lillys now. They don’t skateboard or wear fingerless gloves, but they show up. They’ll walk in pouring rain with me singing Taylor Swiftat full volume, answer 2 a.m. FaceTimes and back each other’s wildest delusions like it’s a full-time job. No matching bracelets, just a mastery of knowing when to stay silent and when to scream “You’ve got this!” across a room.

Before Pinterest dedicated what matched and what didn’t, Hannah Montana taught me a rule that still holds: fashion doesn’t have to make sense. Your top can clash with your shoes, but your bag can stand alone. As long as it feels like you, it fits. That ethos still resonates in 2025, shaping how we live online and off. Hannah Montana reminds us that clicks don’t measure true influence; it’s measured in the courage to be unapologetically yourself.

