Punit Balana’s Dream Store Lands In Delhi — And It’s A Love Letter To Jaipur

There are certain places that seem to wait for you—quietly, patiently—until the timing is just right. For Punit Balana, that place was a quiet corner in Delhi’s historic Ambawatta complex, nestled within Mehrauli’s Qutub Gardens. It had been on his mind for four years. And then, one evening, in the middle of a friend’s wedding—mid-pheras, no less—he got a call.

“I remember leaving the ceremony in my kurta-pajama and rushing to the location,” he laughs, the memory still vivid. “They showed me two options, but I didn’t hesitate. I told the owner, ‘If this exact spot is available, I want it.’” He was flying abroad the next day, so he promised to return in the morning to sign the paperwork. “It was pure instinct,” he says. “A rare, ‘this is it’ moment that you don’t question

That instinct has now materialised into a stunning new store—1,600 square feet of soft curves, sun-warmed textures, and quiet luxury, marking the designer’s first standalone address in the capital. But this isn’t just another retail launch. For Balana, it’s the physical embodiment of a long-held dream and the natural next chapter in his ongoing love letter to Jaipur.

A Home Away From Home

Designed by Balana himself, the store draws you in slowly. Arched doorways, custom terrazzo flooring, antique brass accents, and a colour palette that walks the line between rooted and romantic. “With this store, I wanted to bring Jaipur to Delhi in a very modern yet soulful way,” he says. “Every element — from the architecture to the lighting to the textures- is rooted in craft but reimagined for today’s woman.”

The space feels intentionally warm, even domestic. A layout that’s closer to a home than a showroom. Curtain tassels trace soft frames around archways. Sculptural forms emerge in unexpected corners. “Unlike our previous spaces, this store has a softness to it; it’s calmer, more immersive,” Balana says. “It feels less like a retail space and more like a walk through a creative memory filled with small stories, textile touches, and nods to the heritage that defines us.”

There are details you might miss at first glance but Balana hopes you won’t. Like a sculptural fern installation made entirely from discarded hangers, wrapped in bandhani fabric and finished with the label’s signature coin embroidery. “Most people won’t realise what it’s made from; it looks so refined,” he says. “But it’s a detail that took endless sampling and creative thinking. I love how it transforms something overlooked into something luxurious—it’s very us.”

And then there’s his favourite spot: the trial room. “It has two antique chairs, a large black-framed mirror with our chandi tilla work, and beautiful coin-embroidered lights made right in our factory. That corner feels intimate, like it holds a quiet kind of magic.”

Just as the doors to the new store open, so does a new design chapter: the launch of Johari 2.0, a fresh interpretation of the much-loved Johari collection that debuted in October 2024. If the original collection paid homage to the energy of Jaipur’s Johari Bazaar—vivid, festive, unapologetically rich this sequel breathes new air into it. It’s an evolution, not a rewrite.

“Johari 2.0 is deeply rooted in the same values as the original—a celebration of traditional craft techniques and timeless silhouettes,” Balana says. “But this time, we’ve reimagined the colour palette with fresher, lighter tones and added new print stories to give it a more elevated feel. The idea was to keep the soul of Johari intact while refining its visual language so it feels like a natural evolution, not a departure.”

The colour story is a mix of memory and modernity with signature Baingani and Raani pink still anchoring the palette, but now they mingle with soft lilacs, dusty rose, and Jaipurwala Gulaabi, a shade inspired by the faded pinks of old city walls at dusk. Metallic tissue fabrics and cotton silks bring lightness and lustre to the collection, making it perfect for summer weddings and sunlit celebrations.

Silhouette-wise, beloved waistcoat-lehenga sets have been transformed into structured blouses, ghagri maxis into playful rompers, and open-back blouses dance with youthful, flirtatious energy. “This collection brings effortless elegance with a touch of tradition,” Balana says. “It’s perfect for the summer bride and groom, her bridesmaids, and anyone who appreciates timeless craftsmanship.”

And while women’s occasion wear continues to be a strength, the menswear edit holds its own: relaxed kurtas in dusty hues designed for the contemporary groom who wants to look sharp without trying too hard. Understated, effortless, and completely in step with the mood of the moment.

One of the most compelling things about both the store and the new collection is how they carry the same design DNA: an appreciation for detail, craft, and a certain quiet confidence. There’s no loud branding, no over-explained messaging, just thoughtful design that speaks for itself.

Even in the decor, past collections whisper their presence. A mirror from the Johari Bazaar edit, chandeliers inspired by the 80-kali lehenga, that now-iconic fern sculpture, all of it comes together to tell the story of a brand that’s both evolving and deeply consistent in its values.

The store also houses stylists for bespoke fittings and appointments, adding a personal, hands-on layer to the experience. “This space is filled with so much love and intention,” Punit says. “Every corner has a bit of Punit Balana and our craft in it.” As he settles into this new Delhi chapter, Balana is already looking ahead. “We’re gearing up for a very momentous milestone—ten years of Punit Balana,” he shares. “Alongside that, we’re working on the relocation and complete reimagining of our Jaipur store.”

And if this new space is any indication, it’s clear that he’s not just expanding his brand—he’s deepening it. One thoughtful collection, one immersive experience at a time.

Whether you’ve followed his work since the early Anarkali days or are just discovering the world of Punit Balana, this new store is more than a shopping stop. It’s a feeling. A quiet, crafted universe of colour, culture, and creative legacy—tucked into one of Delhi’s most iconic neighbourhoods, just waiting to be stepped into.