The Reason Zendaya and Tom Holland Skipped the 2025 Oscars

Zendaya and Tom Holland chose not to attend this year’s Oscars. The newly-engaged couple was not seen at the Academy Awards despite Zendaya’s film Dune: Part Two having a Best Picture nomination.

Zendaya does not have any individual nominations tonight. Her project Challengers was shut out. Her other big film, Dune: Part Two, has a Best Picture nomination. Challengers’ exclusion was considered a snub.

What The Couple Has Said

Shortly before Zendaya revealed the couple’s engagement at the Golden Globes, Holland spoke to a publications about why he almost never walks red carpets with his partner. He doesn’t want to overshadow her “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

That reasoning extends beyond Zendaya, too. Holland only goes to mandatory events because he doesn’t want to take attention away from the people being spotlighted.

In September, Zendaya spoke about handling fame. “I feel like, often, I am not cut out for [the fame] part of [my work],” she said during a Dune: Part Two talk. “I do love my job; I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this—don’t get me wrong—but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”

Much like Holland, she isn’t the type of person who likes drawing attention to herself. “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural—that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armor to pretend to go out and do the job,” she said. “I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first. I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all [the fan attention] or want [that]—some people that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.