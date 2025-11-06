You Know What’s The Better Alternative To Smoking? Wearing Cigarette Pants

Don’t know about you but I’ve been drowning in wide-leg denim pants (self-inflicted wounds) and I have arrived at the conclusion that it might be the time to switch things up. Enter the humble cigarette. Pant. Not to be confused with the skinny jean, aka the elder, misunderstood overachiever out of the two. This one’s got more air. Literally, I mean.

They skim rather than strangle, tapering neatly to the ankle with just enough room for movement. Their biggest USP in my opinion? The perfect cropped cut that lets you show off your boots — be it tall or ankle, the dimensions are just right.

If you look at McQueen and Balenciaga, the silhouettes are slimming down rampantly, all thanks to the big indie sleaze revival. Chanel’s been leaning into that cropped Parisian fit for quite some time too. The 80s are so back, baby. Seemingly, it all signals a part of a bigger shift back towards shape and structure after years of oversized chaos.

A little throwback: The cigarette pants first smoked up the scene in the 1950s, then hit a full burn in the ’80s — think Princess Diana off-duty or early SJP-era Sex And The City. That ankle-grazing cut gave just enough skin to be cheeky without trying too hard. Fast forward to today and celebs like Bella Hadid, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Dakota Johnson are reigniting the flame. Each has been spotted rocking slim-cut denim or trousers that nod to the era without going full costume.

Here’s how to wear them now without looking like you raided your mum’s old wardrobe:

1. Go the monochrome route. Black cigarette trousers and a white tee always work.

2. Balance your proportions. Pair them with boxy knits or oversized shirts, something roomy up top keeps things modern.

3. Lean into footwear. Knee-high boots for a power move, ballet flats for a ’60s film heroine vibe.

And yes, we get it. You swore off tight-ish jeans after the mid-’00s trauma. But these aren’t the vacuum-sealed skinnies of your teenage years. They’re tailored, grown-up, and surprisingly forgiving. In short, cigarette pants are the quiet achievers of your wardrobe. They go with everything, work on everyone, and deliver instant polish without looking like you tried too hard.

