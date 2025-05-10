Art Is Whetting The Appetite In An Emerging Trend In Indian Restaurants

It’s said that you eat with your eyes. That cannot be truer than at restaurants that are merging your dining experience with art. In fact, the world’s best eateries are making art the amuse bouche, choosing to let it set the backdrop for the meal, then allowing it to slink its way round a diner as the evening progresses, enlivening each course, like fine conversation doing its job. Take Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana in Italy, which officially states, "The artworks on the restaurant's walls are not there for decoration. Art leaves cues to our creative process and animates the dialogue between the dining room and the kitchen." Art is at the heart of the dining experience at the legendary Nobu chain that plays host to art installations and exhibitions, at La Colombe d'Or—the postcard-pretty rustic inn in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, where you savour works by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Miró alongside Provencal-style food, and even at the new Manuela in SoHo, NY, with its prized framed art and THAT chandelier made out of reclaimed household plastic, that everyone seems to be talking about.

Closer home, too, showcasing art at dining establishments has become a popular trend. In urban India, with space being the constraint, a meal setting that doubles up as an art space makes for an enticing proposition, and restaurants are playing to the gallery. We’re spotlighting three that deliver on the promise:





Palette to Palate

NMACC Arts Café at BKC: East Meets West



NMACC Arts Café at BKC Mumbai Photograph: (NMACC Arts Café )





The new NMACC Arts Café at BKC Mumbai takes its name seriously. A reflection of founder and chairperson Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal’s fondness for art, the place features works by several celebrated artists. At the entrance, you are greeted by a 60-foot salon-style art wall with works dating back to the 18th century, followed by four prints from Damien Hirst’s ‘The Virtues’ series and an eclectic melange of artworks inside. You’re invited to settle down to shishito peppers and French onion soup and discover all the art at your own pace.



The artistic interiors at NMACC Arts Café Photograph: (NMACC Arts Café )



One wall in the lounge space displays an art installation, ‘The Garden’ by Aditi Sheth, which celebrates meenakari, a centuries-old art form. You’ll also find Dia Mehhta Bhupal’s striking large-scale photograph of a bookshelf with a series of images designed to resemble a painting, Sameer Kulavoor’s signature work, and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami’s iconic smiling flowers.

Contributing to the ebb and flow of the conversation are California-based artist Jennifer Guidi’s paintings on sand and Bangladeshi visual artist Rana Begum’s spray paint on paper. The centrepiece? A grand, 16-foot organic bar with a fluid, wave-like outline featuring a 56-inch hand-tufted cotton artwork by fashion brand NorBlackNorWhite, lending an elegant exuberance to this Art-Deco space.





The Bombay Canteen: Memoirs Of A Metropolis



The art gallery section (Bombay On A Plate) at The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai Photograph: (The Bombay Canteen)





At The Bombay Canteen, where the food echoes the breadth of India’s culinary diversity, a massive mural was commissioned to reflect the city’s cultural diaspora. Called ‘Bombay On A Plate’, it is a collection of details and knick-knacks gathered from across Mumbai, arranged on ceramic plates—artists Sameer and Zeenat Kulavoor’s interpretation of the city’s charm and chaos. Kulavoor, a Mumbai-based contemporary artist and design director at Bombay Duck Designs, says it went beyond the brief of simply having art as part of the décor to art playing a complete sensory role. “The concept of Bombay On A Plate aligns with the philosophy of the restaurant, where food and stories converge to celebrate the vibrant flavours of India. It’s also more than that. The evolving shapes of the plates reflect the ever-changing, fluid nature of the city itself. It also invites diners to jog their memories as they recognise familiar graphics inspired by the everyday sights and stories of Bombay,” she shares.

The collaboration took effort, of course. Kulavoor informs, “We worked closely with the restaurant’s founders, Yash Bhanage and Sameer Seth, their architect, Shonan Purie Trehan of Labwerk, Pritha Sahai of Please See and our team, to ensure that the art captured the soul and ethos of the space,” she adds.



Burma Burma: Burmese Tribute



Burma Burma at Forum Rex Walk Photograph: (Prashant Bhat)





You’ve probably dropped in here for a meal that packs piquant flavours from Burma while also grabbing a few pics for the ‘gram thanks to the cute decor featuring bamboo hats, traditional umbrellas, pottery and other striking motifs. Burma Burma, the premium casual restaurant chain by Hunger Pangs Pvt. Ltd goes all out when it comes to paying homage to its country of inspiration. An amalgamation of Burma’s migrant food cultures, street food and age-old homestyle cooking mingle effortlessly with the design, well-curated art and artefacts. Whether you drop in to its verandah-style dining space at Forum Rex Walk, Bengaluru to see a large pillar adorned with hand-painted Raj Oshok flowers (pride of Burma) by Mumbai-based artist Prashant Keluskar or even its Ahmedabad outlet with its vibrant 50 ft. wall that showcases Burmese textile art on hand-painted carved siporex blocks, and perhaps even its murals in Mumbai that depict the lush green foliage of Bagan, this is art steeped in a culinary experience, alright!





Burma Burma, Ahmedabad Photograph: (Prashant Bhat)





For co-founder Ankit Gupta, it reiterates his stand on art being a big part of it all as he shares: “From the very beginning, we wanted Burma Burma to feel like more than just a restaurant; it had to be an experience. Burma’s culture is so rich in art, tradition, and craftsmanship, and we knew we had to bring that to life in our spaces. The artifacts, murals, and little design details you see at each of our currently thirteen restaurants are all inspired by Burmese artistry, like handwoven textiles and intricate lacquerware. These aren’t just decorative pieces, but each tells a story, immersing our guests in the essence of Burma and giving them something to remember long after their meal and visit to the restaurant.”





Designer Speak: Yes, art elevates the sensory experience

With creativity as the driving force behind food and art, could this synergy be the X factor we all missed? Minnie Bhatt, founder and design director at Minnie Bhatt Design, is all for the art straddling the ‘functional and evocative, transforming a restaurant into a sensory and emotional journey.’ She breaks that down: “Today, diners are looking for more than just good food; they seek spaces that evoke emotions and offer a visual journey. Art appeals to the visual senses, setting the tone and mood for the experience. For instance, vibrant murals can energise a space, while subtle, textured art can create a calming ambience. Art also provides a cultural or thematic context that ties in with the restaurant’s concept, allowing diners to feel more connected to the storytelling. In addition, art can trigger emotions and memories, making the dining experience more holistic and memorable. By weaving art into the design, restaurants can engage their guests on multiple sensory levels, from visual and tactile to emotional.”

Underscoring the reasons for this, she continues, “Art installations, murals, and bespoke pieces allow restaurants to stand out and create memorable experiences. The growing focus on storytelling through design has also contributed to the rise of art in restaurants, as it helps reinforce the brand’s identity and cultural essence. Additionally, with the popularity of social media, art has become a way to create “Instagrammable” moments that amplify a restaurant's presence online. Two notable examples of Minnie Bhatt Design’s projects where art took centre stage are Hortus in Kochi and Burma Burma at Orion Mall, Bangalore.





Art in culinary establishments: An idea whose time has come?







Whether it makes for a visual delight, a happy escape or an experience design element, art foraying into restaurants and resto-bars has increasingly become the trend du jour. “Art elevates the dining experience. A restaurant isn’t just about food; it’s where people come to connect, celebrate, and create memories. Art then becomes an integral part of creating an immersive dining experience. Thoughtful art and design can transport you to another world, complementing the food and making the overall experience truly special. I think Sketch in London is a perfect example of art meeting culinary brilliance. Each room in the restaurant has a unique design, from the iconic pink Gallery with its playful David Shrigley artwork to the futuristic Pod toilets that feel like stepping into an art installation. The attention to detail in both the decor and the food creates an immersive, multi-sensory experience,” Gupta summarises.





While the aesthetic appeal is immediately obvious—whether it’s the presentation of a dish or the composition of an artwork—there are deeper parallels between the two. Both food and art have the ability to evoke emotions, spark memories, and create connections. They take the familiar and turn it into something that makes us pause, reflect, and appreciate the beauty in the simplest things.



For Kulavoor, the magic lies in the power of art to whip up emotion and make people reflect. “I see art and food as two forms of storytelling that engage with the world in similar ways. Both have the power to transform the everyday into something extraordinary by offering fresh perspectives on the mundane. While the aesthetic appeal is immediately obvious—whether it’s the presentation of a dish or the composition of an artwork—there are deeper parallels between the two. Both food and art have the ability to evoke emotions, spark memories, and create connections. They take the familiar and turn it into something that makes us pause, reflect, and appreciate the beauty in the simplest things. Art becomes the element that ties it all together, completing and enhancing this sensory experience. In this way, restaurants serve as perfect platforms for public art, where creativity can be both accessible and immersive."

