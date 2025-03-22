From Tokyo To Goa: Izumi’s Third Year Is A Full-Blown Feast

Anyone who knows me knows that Izumi has been one of my absolute favourite restaurants in the country for years. You could wake me up at 3 AM and I’d still rattle off my statutory order: the sashimi salad (always), and the scallop and tobiko roll (because I believe in indulgence). Whether I’m feeling fancy, fragile, or just plain famished—Izumi always has something that hits the spot.

When I’m under the weather or having one of those days, it’s the miso butter chicken bowl, the prawn okonomiyaki, or the dreamy chawanmushi that pulls me back to life. And when I’m in the mood to share (rare, but it happens), I go all in on the robata menu with my friends. Special shoutout to the chicken liver, pork belly and fish, which deserve fan accounts of their own.

Recently, while in Goa for a cover shoot, I made my way to Izumi’s Assagao outpost—which, believe it or not, is now celebrating its third anniversary! They generously hosted me and four of my colleagues, and I was giddy with excitement to play food tour guide for the evening. Chef Raffael joined us, and between bites and banter, the night turned into one of those meals you don’t forget. The food, the setting, the people—it all just felt like home. The owners are close friends of my mum and me, and every time I visit, it’s like being welcomed by family (except here, the food is better and no one asks you when you’re getting married).

Chef Nooresha

To mark three years of culinary magic, Izumi Assagao has dropped a completely revamped food and cocktail menu. And let me tell you—it’s not a subtle upgrade. Over 20 new dishes have joined the party, bringing bolder flavours, reimagined sushi, and a deeper love affair with cooked Japanese dishes. It’s all inspired by Chef Nooresha and her team’s culinary deep-dive across Tokyo, Osaka, and Sapporo—where they chased street food dreams and Michelin-star moments without an itinerary. Just vibes. And taste buds.

The new cocktail menu? Equally extra (in the best way). Inspired by yōkai—the mischievous, mysterious spirits of Japanese folklore—each drink tells a story, often with a twist of lime and a hit of whimsy. It’s moody, magical, and dangerously sip-worthy. Like if Studio Ghibli opened a bar in Assagao.

But beyond the innovation and flavour explosions, what makes Izumi special is how deeply personal it feels. It’s food that comforts and surprises in equal measure. Whether you're craving the familiar or chasing the unknown, there’s something here for every version of you.

So happy birthday, Izumi Assagao. Thank you for feeding us so well—for three whole years in Goa and so many more in Bombay. Here’s to many more nights of second helpings, good company, and wasabi-laced happiness.