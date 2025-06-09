Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

There’s a brutal kind of clarity in the air, and it’s the kind that doesn’t wait for you to be ready. Conversations you’ve been avoiding, red flags you’ve been justifying, choices you’ve been postponing? They’re all front and centre now. The stars aren’t offering escape routes, they’re handing you a mirror and asking: Are you going to be honest or comfortable?

This isn’t about creating chaos for the sake of it. It’s about realignment. You’re no longer allowed to lie to yourself — not about who you are, not about what you want, and certainly not about who or what has been quietly holding you back. It’s uncomfortable, yes. But it’s also where real change begins. This is the kind of week where the truth slips out mid-conversation, where you realise you’ve emotionally checked out long before the breakup, where you wake up and know something’s over, and this time, you don’t second-guess it. It’s not about being ruthless. It’s about finally being real. Brace yourself for your weekly horoscope.

Here’s What That Looks Like For Your Zodiac Signs:

Aries: 21 March – 19 April



You’re not dramatic. You’re just finally refusing to shrink. That thing you’ve been calling “patience” is actually self-abandonment. This week, you reclaim your fire, and yes, some bridges may flicker. Burn only what’s blocking the view.

Groundbreaking Truth: People who are intimidated by your honesty were benefiting from your silence.

Taurus: 20 April – 20 May



Comfort isn’t peace, it’s just familiarity dressed up nicely. You’re realising that what used to feel safe now feels stagnant. Whether it’s a job, a situationship, or a version of you, it’s time to stop settling and start stirring the pot.

Groundbreaking Truth: If you’re bored, your soul probably is too.

Gemini: 21 May – 20 June



Words aren’t cutting it anymore, actions or nothing. You’ve talked, overthought, journaled, and drafted the message 18 times. Now? You’re done with hypotheticals. You’re ready for movement, not maybes.

Groundbreaking Truth: If they wanted to, they already would have.

Cancer: 21 June – 22 July



You can’t keep overgiving and calling it love. The guilt you feel when you say no? That’s someone else’s entitlement talking. This week, your softness turns into steel, and it’s about time.

Groundbreaking Truth: Loving people doesn’t mean babysitting their feelings.

Leo: 23 July – 22 August



The performance is over, please enter your real self. You’re finally asking: who am I when I’m not being impressive? This week asks you to drop the aesthetic, ditch the approval addiction, and show up raw.

Groundbreaking Truth: Not being liked won’t kill you. Being fake will.

Virgo: 23 August – 22 September



Micromanaging your healing isn’t actually healing. Trying to stay three steps ahead of disappointment is exhausting and useless. The lesson now? Let life get a little messy. It’s where the truth lives.

Groundbreaking truth: You don’t need to control the narrative. You just need to live it.

Libra: 23 September – 22 October



Keeping the peace shouldn’t cost you your voice. You’re done packaging your discomfort in polite silence. This week, you say what needs to be said and finally stop apologising for being inconvenient.

Groundbreaking Truth: Being “nice” isn’t the same as being respected.

Scorpio: 23 October – 21 November



You’ve changed, so stop negotiating with people who haven’t. This week, you feel it in your bones: the distance, the mismatch, the lack of depth. Stop resuscitating dynamics that expired three versions of you ago.

Groundbreaking Truth: Loyalty without alignment is self-destruction.

Sagittarius: 22 November – 21 December



Freedom isn’t found in escape; it’s found in truth. You’ve been dipping, dodging, over-scheduling, and laughing things off. But now you’ve got to face what you’ve been avoiding. Still want to run?

Groundbreaking truth: What you resist owns you. What you confront sets you free.

Capricorn: 22 December – 19 January



You’ve outgrown the grind. Try choosing yourself instead. This week shows you that overworking isn’t proving your worth — it’s distracting from what’s missing. Maybe you don’t need more discipline. Maybe you need more desire.

Groundbreaking Truth: You’re not a machine. Stop acting like one.

Aquarius: 20 January – 18 February



Detachment is cute until it’s keeping you lonely. You’re used to observing, analysing, and floating above. But this week calls for connection — scary, soft, potentially messy connection. Be brave enough to show up.

Groundbreaking Truth: Protecting yourself from feelings is also protecting yourself from joy.

Pisces: 19 February – 20 March



You’re not the fixer. You’re the one who needs saving this time. This week reminds you that being empathetic doesn’t mean becoming emotionally bankrupt. Take off the saviour cape and let yourself rest, feel, and receive.

Groundbreaking Truth: You don’t have to bleed for people to love you.