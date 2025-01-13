Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Yes or No Tarot is a specialized form of Tarot reading, designed to provide straightforward answers to specific questions. It offers a concise response, guiding individuals in their decision-making process. Whether you are seeking clarity on a personal matter, career choice, or relationship, Yes or No Tarot offers valuable insights.

Yes or No questions have a unique power in Tarot readings, they allow you to focus your intentions and receive direct answers to specific queries. By formulating your questions thoughtfully, you can gain clarity and make informed decisions based on the guidance of the Tarot Cards.

Aries: March 21- April 19

2 of Pentacles

Maybe it can be hard to juggle all your balls in the air. This card can indicate that resources are stretched too thin right now or that you have obliged yourself with too many duties or plans. It may be time to reassess your priorities and cut away the chaff from the wheat. You will find help coming from unexpected sources, be open to this to be able to make better decisions.

Taurus: April 20- May 20

7 of Pentacles

Yes, many times you work extremely hard without ever seeming to get ahead, and that can tire and frustrate you when your efforts don't pan out as expected. You have worked hard and success shall follow. Do not lose faith, stick with your plans and everything will work out in your favour. You have all the skills you need to persevere. Patience is the key, but success is guaranteed.

Gemini: May 21- June 20

Hanged Man

No, this card symbolises a lack of motion, either forward or backward. You might be gaining ground, but you are losing none either. Use this time of stasis to consider your options, wait it out until it is time to make a decision. Be true to your higher values, as this will help extricate you from a period of confusion. You might have to sacrifice something to move ahead.

Cancer: June 21- July 22

Nine of Cups

Yes, you got the Wish Card! Yay! It literally means you can now attain your heart's desire. This card heralds a new cycle of good luck, prosperity, love, and happiness. What is your question? Do you want to travel? Become your boss? Maybe marry the boss? All systems are a go. Don't waste this positive energy! Manifest it into your reality. You can do it!

Leo: July 23- August 22

5 of Swords

Maybe some days it can be hard to determine who is a friend and who is an enemy. Now is the time to prepare yourself for battle. Don't be surprised to learn that you are fighting this battle alone. Your way out of danger is through communication. Speak your mind and make your feelings known. Although you're facing trouble, help can come from unexpected sources.

Virgo: August 23- September 22

The Star

Yes, this is a card of hope and renewal. Follow your star to navigate your way through the wilderness. It is up to you to nourish and bring your ideas to fruition. In the most literal of interpretations, it indicates success in every path; it is up to you to believe it and pursue it. You have the fixed and mutable energies, symbolising flow with being grounded enough to make a well-thought decision.

Libra: September 23- October 22

6 of Wands

Yes, step back and let the accolades roll in. If your spouse, work partners, team members, or other allies have been an integral part of your hard-won victory, make sure that you include them and recognize their contribution as well as your own. Now that you have tasted success, reach out and help others get their fair chance. Doing such deeds will help the karmic wheel turn around.

Scorpio: October 23- November 21

High Priestess

Maybe, this card reminds you to look within for the true answer to your query. Follow your intuition rather than external factors. The energy is "wait and watch", let the events unfold on their own. Some things cannot be rushed no matter how much we wish for them to occur. You also might not have all the information you need at your disposal now and that's okay as all be revealed in its own time.

Sagittarius: November 22- December 21

King of Pentacles

Yes, keep your confidence high, but tempered with humility. You have also put in the time and labour, so do not give up until it is time to reap your financial harvest. Remember to stay grounded by giving back and you shall never suffer from any lack. This card is an indicator of stability and contentment, and decisions taken with this mindset never go wrong.

Capricorn: December 22- January 19



Knight of Wands

Yes, this is a maverick's card and represents spontaneity and fiery energy. There could be sudden changes around you, sudden travels or changes in the environment. You may need to take some mighty big risks, so do your homework and don't try to fly by the seat of your pants. Preparation will guide you to success. Do not be hasty.

Aquarius: January 20- February 18

The Hierophant

No, there could be limitations, rules and order that need to be followed. It is a reminder to seek professional advice or ask for opinions to make a correct decision. Now is not the time to implement sweeping changes in your life. Respect wise counsel and don't ignore good advice. Sometimes an outside perspective is more valuable than what you think.

Pisces: February 19- March 20

9 of Wands

Maybe, stop picking at wounds. If you keep pulling off scabs of your heartache, you will never heal. Do not doubt yourself or your skill set, brush up on your weak spots. There are many battles, choose yours strategically; a series of small wins can energize you. Do not be paranoid, but be aware of others and their self-serving motivations, and stand tall on your own to win in the bigger game.

