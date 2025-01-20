Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Are you looking for clarity in life and wondering how a yes/no Tarot card reading can help? A yes/no Tarot card reading is where you can ask specific questions that require a straightforward, binary answer. These answers can be a Yes, No, or sometimes a Maybe. It is a perfect option when you need clarity about a specific situation but might not want a complicated, lengthy reading. Whether you are inquiring about a job opportunity, a relationship, or a major life decision, a yes/no Card reading can help you find immediate answers.

Aries: March 21- April 19



Reversed 8 of Swords

Yes. This is a sign of getting free from feeling trapped. You have finally opened your mind to positive and beneficial thoughts. All the things around you that were trapping you have now ended. There is a newfound clarity and freedom which may lead to more favourable outcomes and an increased likelihood of success. This sense of liberation will also allow you to approach situations with a more open and confident perspective.

Taurus: April 20- May 20



Reversed Ace of Swords

Gemini: May 21- June 20



8 of Cups

Yes. It is time to leave some things behind. A change is required for you to have a better understanding of your life. This modification is extremely important to initiate something new. The card that represents transformation is vital to provide you with a broader purpose in life, as you are dissatisfied with your current situation. Go ahead, be unpredictable, but see how it will benefit you.

Cancer: June 21- July 22



High Priestess

Maybe. This card indicates a conditional yes. The High Priestess embodies intuition and profound knowledge, signifying that your inner guidance is directing you towards the best course of action. It also encourages you to reflect, carefully consider, and examine the situation before making a decision. Trust your intuition more than external opinions.

Leo: July 23- August 22



Wheel of Fortune

Yes. It indicates a caution! Life is like a cycle, what goes up must come down. So, proceed with caution and know that significant changes are on the way for you. Even though you might encounter problems, life will soon be turned upside down.Through movement, there is also stability. Move forward with a yes in life and know the universe will not leave you to fend for yourself.

Virgo: August 23- September 22



The Moon

Maybe. This is the card of illusions and intuitions. The moon teaches us that it does not appear the same each day, similarly do not gauge the situation from outer appearances, pay more attention to your inner guidance. Face your fears which are overpowering your skills or talents and be more confident in yourself. Surrender to how the outcome will arrive.

Libra: September 23- October 22



Reversed Page of Pentacles

No. You might be turning your natural capabilities into something dangerous for yourself. Do not misuse your gift of sharpness and alertness to deceive people or manipulate people.Be mindful of the kind of words you use, your language can hurt people and be misunderstood by others. Time to reassess your thoughts and actions, look at the bigger good that can be achieved rather than your motives only.

Scorpio: October 23- November 21



Reversed King of Cups

No. There are things that you have been doing just for your own gain and the universe thinks it could come back and bite you. You could be moody and volatile as you are unable to exert control over the events unfolding around you. You may be thinking in a dual manner, sometimes right and most of the time wrong. Be true to your true nature, do not get carried away by your emotions.

Sagittarius: November 22- December 21

8 of Pentacles

Yes. You are feeling very determined to show everyone what it is you can do. You are ready to spread the love! Your optimism is making the universe smile upon you. Your efforts in striking a balance will be paid off. Great things are coming your way, your hard work will be paid off. Never lose your spirit of gratitude; the spirit of never taking anything for granted.

Capricorn: December 22- January 19



Reversed Devil

Yes. It indicates a yes! You are ready to break free from the chains that have been holding you back. You might be feeling tied down for the longest time, but you have been working hard to break these patterns. Go ahead take this step, the negative chains weighing heavy on your mind are nowhere to be seen. This is a revival card, urging you that you are on the right path.

Aquarius: January 20- February 18



Reversed 7 of Wands

No. You might be engulfed in your fears and responsibilities. There may be too many insecurities within yourself that may make you walk away from challenges like a coward. This card shows your inner feelings of the fear of being judged and criticised by everyone.Take this time to understand yourself better and see where this issue comes from.

Pisces: February 19- March 20



2 of Wands

Maybe. It indicates a hopeful yes, the outcome will appear favourable, it may require some effort and determination on your part to fully realise the positive results. Embrace the unknown and push the past from your comfort zone to achieve your desired outcome. Have the courage to seize emerging opportunities, all of which resonate with a promising outlook for your inquiry.