Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

I think Yes, No, Maybe tarot is a great way to check in with your intuition when you need it. Sometimes, when you feel a little off, you can pull a card and see what you need at that moment, or if you have a question about something you are working on or feel that you need some direction, pulling a quick yes, no, maybe guidance can be a good way to bring in a new perspective.

Close your eyes and focus on the question you need the guidance for and see what is in store for you.

Aries: March 21-April 19



Reversed Wheel of Fortune

No.

You could be facing enormous difficulties or unanticipated dead ends caused by external forces. Do not be disheartened or upset by the setback. Take this time to evaluate the pros and cons of the situation. Learn from your mistakes of the past; do not cling to anything and become disillusioned. For inner peace, you must let go of the grievances and forgive.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Reversed King of Swords

No.

It indicates aggressive and deceptive behaviour. You might be abusing your power and authority to satisfy selfish goals. You could also be trying to influence others around you to get what you want. Your cat is the loose cannon in a debate, as you might be flaunting your intellect by using some very large and weighty words in your discussion, without meaning them.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Reversed 8 of Swords

Yes.

This is a sign that you are free of being trapped, you have finally opened your mind to positive and beneficial thoughts. All the things around you that were trapping you have ended, and you are assessing the situation with an open mind. You have realised how negative thoughts had blocked your mind and how they had created a pessimistic outlook for you.

Cancer: June 21-July 22



6 of Cups

Yes.

It is a card of nostalgia, more like learning from the past, rather than living in it. The past is a mirror that displays your characteristics and has now become memories. You could get your answers and advice from a sibling or an old friend. You are thinking of this situation from all angles, rather than being selfish, and your compassion will be rewarded with a happy yes.

Leo: July 23-August 22

5 of Pentacles

No.

It indicates a time of adversity and uncertainty. It is not the time to move ahead on the particular situation, as there could be hardships and loss, be it in terms of money or a valuable object or even health. Your social standing could also suffer, hence take this pause to think, any decision stemming from a negative mindset will lead to a negative outcome.

Virgo: August 23- September 22

Queen Of Wands

Yes.

You are self assured and assertive of what you want and have the charisma to attract the support of everyone around you. Trust in your inner strength and you will be able to overcome any obstacle. You know exactly where your journey in life should go and you don’t let yourself be easily talked into your dreams from the outside.

Libra: September 23-October 22

10 of Cups

Yes.

This card indicates everything is full of pleasure and encompasses happiness and emotional fulfillment. You wil be able to meet all your necessities, ambitions, goals and aspirations. You will feel completely satisfied, so take a minute to take a deep breath. Be grateful for anything that brings you genuine emotional fulfillment. Time to celebrate the blissful moments.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21

Reverse 9 of Wands

Maybe.

This card indicates a lack of personal progress owing to a lack of suffering, sacrifice and hard effort. You need to be willing to take chances and battle for what you genuinely desire; do not be scared of the hardships and find an easy way out. Hard work cannot be compromised for any reason. Changes and modifications within you will aid you.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21

2 of Pentacles

Maybe.

This card is an indication of your struggle with balancing things in your life, be it relationships, career, or your finances. It is a sign to juggle multiple considerations with finesse. Embrace the flow of life, suggesting you manage your resources and expectations effectively. While it might feel a bit chaotic, you have the skills to keep everything afloat.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19

Knight of Cups

No.

This card warns against impulsive decisions driven by desire. Remember the one who was a bit too good to be true! Now is not the time to chase after dreams or romantic notions without careful thought. Consider emotional undercurrents and avoid letting your heart lead the way where practicality is needed. Pause, reflect, and wait for clarity before taking action.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Reverse Ace of Wands

No.

This card highlights sluggish and reluctant areas of your life that you may feel uncomfortable to confront or walk through. You might have obstacles in your life, and might be disheartened about certain things. There is lack of motivation to pursue your goals or you may be paralysed by the dread of the repercussions. Stay grounded, take a pause before acting.

Pisces: February 19-March 20

The Judgement (Reversed)

No.

You could be feeling a bit stuck, hesitant, or even resistant to the changes that are trying to take shape. Perhaps you are holding on to the past and are afraid to let go and take that leap of faith. Time to assess the true reasons for considering this situation; face your inner demons and find the courage to step into the light at the right time.