Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Are you looking for clarity in life and wondering how yes/no Tarot card reading can help? A yes/no Tarot card reading is where you can ask specific questions that require a straightforward, binary answer. These answers can be a Yes, No, or sometimes a Maybe. It is a perfect option when you need clarity about a specific situation, but might not want a complicated, lengthy reading. Whether you are inquiring about a job opportunity, a relationship, or a major life decision, a Yes/No Card reading can help you find immediate answers.

Aries: March 21- April 19



Page of Pentacles

Yes. This signals a resounding "yes". It embodies ambition, curiosity, and the promise of personal development. You may find yourself inspired to embark on a new venture or explore fresh opportunities. This is a green light to pursue your dreams — whether it is starting a new project, enhancing your skills or seeking out new learning experiences. Embrace the possibilities ahead!

Taurus: April 20-May 20



Reversed Knight of Cups

No. You may be trying very hard to control your emotions, as a result of which you could miss out on some of the possibilities that are available to you. Nonetheless, due to your internal instability, you could step back from a suitable outcome. This specific mindset will prevent you from reaching greater heights. Think, rather than taking action, is the advice for now.

Gemini: May 21-June 19



8 of Wands

Yes. This represents life's movement; the ability to heal, to make decisions, and to embrace change which is fundamental to life's development. You have tremendous enthusiasm and drive within you. You will experience good progress. Now is the time when everything will speed up; you may begin to love this new flavour and progression of life.

Cancer: June 20-July 22



The Star (Reversed)

No. You might be feeling hopeless, and you could be thinking everything is going against you. There could be obstacles, making you lose faith and lack confidence in yourself, taking you away from your goals. This card reminds you to stay relaxed, motivated, and confident to get success in this situation. Surround yourself with positive people to get the excitement to succeed.

Leo: July 23-August 22



The Devil (Reversed)

Yes. You are getting out of old patterns that you were trapped in. This is the revival card, which will take you on the right path and bring the energy in you to face problems. You will be getting all the control back and will see a ray of hope in your life. You have learnt from the past and are making efforts to move forward in life, and this is a positive and happy step towards it.

Virgo: August 23-September 22



Reversed Page of Wands

No. Sometimes you could be hurried, impatient, or be out of control. In this circumstance, you might not be using rationale, turning into a fool at the moment. You could be experiencing several outbursts and tantrums, which make you seem like a person who is not disciplined at all. Get a grip on this feeling, and make decisions at a lesser-volatile time.

Libra: September 23-October 22



The Empress

Yes. This card encourages you to embrace your intuition. You may find yourself inspired by the beauty around you, ready to embark on projects, or cultivate new ideas. Whether it is painting, writing or even gardening, the Empress supports your creative side. Your surroundings are fertile ground for growth, so trust your instincts and flow. It is a big "Yes" to everything that fuels your passion.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21



8 of Swords

No. This signals a firm no to your inquiries. It represents feeling trapped and restricted, often by your own thoughts and fears. The blindfolded figure surrounded by swords indicates that the constraints are self-imposed. It is time to reconsider what's holding you back and recognise that the power to change your situation lies within you.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21



Reversed 4 of Pentacles

Maybe. You need to release control or unhealthy attachment to material possessions. Time to let go of what no longer serves you and to open yourself up to new opportunities. However, be cautious, you could also be reckless, creating unstable foundations. Embrace the idea of growth rather than scarcity. Remember security comes from within and not just from your possessions.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19



Reversed 10 of Swords

Yes. It leans towards a hesitant "Yes!" While you are still carrying the weight of the past pain and endings, this orientation hints at recovery and healing. It suggests the worst is behind you, and you may start to rise from the ashes. It is time to move through your struggles and find a way to turn defeat into resilience. Embrace this transition — hope is on your side!

Aquarius: January 20-February 18



7 of Pentacles

Yes. A yes, but slowly, in good time. Have patience. It encourages you to take a step back and evaluate your situation. Are you seeing yourself being rewarded for your labour? You have invested time and energy in this situation, and it is time to analyse your results. Your efforts will reap rewards but with patience. It's not a race; it's about taking time to cultivate a garden that flourishes.

Pisces: February 19-March 20



Knight of Wands