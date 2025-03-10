Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Yes or No, Maybe Tarot is a specialised form of Tarot reading, designed to provide straightforward answers to specific questions. It offers a concise response, guiding individuals in their decision-making process. Whether you are seeking clarity on a personal matter, career choice, or relationship; Yes or No, Maybe Tarot offers valuable insights. These questions have a unique power in Tarot readings, they allow you to focus your intentions and receive direct answers to specific queries. By formulating your questions thoughtfully, you can gain clarity and make informed decisions based on the guidance of the Tarot Cards.

Close your eyes, think of your question and let the major arcanas give you your answers today!

Aries: March 21-April 19



The World

Yes. You are close to achieving something positive. You have already obtained some mastery in your current situation. Keep plugging away, forcing yourself through those difficult times until your goal is achieved. You are on your way to greater things, though you may not be able to see them clearly. Trust the process and enjoy the fruits of your labour when they come.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

The Wheel Of Fortune

Yes. This card attracts luck and fortune. Take pleasure in your creativity and take advantage of the chances to engage in new and exciting ventures and activities. To do this, you will need to break free of any restrictive patterns of negative thoughts, whilst still being alert to your common sense. Differentiate between the voices of caution and the voices holding you back.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The Tower

No. There could be some sort of deception occurring in your life. The spirit of this card will need to be adopted in this area for maintaining balance. The dishonesty may be being penetrated by you or by someone around you. Either way, you need to reassess your or someone else's intentions to get more truth and honesty into the situation.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Death

No. This card reminds you to confront the part of you which wants to stay lurking in the shadows of being small. Bring as much of your dark side into your conscious awareness. Perhaps think about someone around you who brings up negative feelings within you. Amalgamate the dark sides of your personality with the acceptable side to make a whole decision.

Leo: July 23-August 22

The Lovers

Maybe. This card reflects a struggle between the head and heart. Are you torn between two choices, and feeling uncertain about which path to take? It is crucial to honour both your desires and your responsibilities. Use this time to reflect on what truly brings you joy and fulfillment. Self-love and acceptance are vital foundations that lead you back to a harmonious outcome.

Virgo: August 23-September 22

Judgment

Yes. The best advice to be taken from this card is to open up to trust people and situations again. You may have faced a series of battles and could be feeling scared, but do not let these wounds define you. Use the strength and lessons of character you have learned from your past achievements to help you through this situation.

Libra: September 23-October 22

The Hanged Man (Reversed)

No. You might be clinging too tightly to your current perspective, leading to frustration. Instead of moving forward, you may be caught in a cycle of indecision and escape routes that ultimately don't lead anywhere fulfilling. It is a gentle nudge to reflect on what you truly need to let go of. Once you acknowledge this, you will be able to forge a path toward clarity and potential.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21

The Hermit

Maybe. This card indicates isolating yourself to do an examination of your conscience. It suggests you may need some time alone — a period of reflection where distractions are limited. You will need to feed this urge for solitude or quietness when it arises.The Hermit is a reminder that your thirst for deeper meaning asks you to look for the answers within.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21

The Devil

No. When we are trying and trying hard to achieve something which just isn't coming our way, at these times, the Devil comes and taps on our shoulder, saying: You are going about this the wrong way. Your trying is the problem, so give it up and try another approach. It would be helpful if you focus on what you need to give up rather than holding on to it.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19

The Star

Yes. This card symbolises hope and renewal. It suggests a time of spiritual tranquility, happiness and positive opportunities. The future's looking good, but you need to maintain a positive attitude towards this in order to get through any difficult patches. This is a time to nurture your dreams and aspirations as the universe is aligning to support your growth and fulfillment.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

The Sun

Yes. You have tremendous, untapped resources of vitality and enthusiasm. Approach your situation with energy and vitality. The more effort you put in, the more you will get out. This is a time of celebration and success. You are likely to be experiencing a period of great personal fulfillment, where everything seems to be going your way. Embrace this energy and let it radiate through your life.

Pisces: February 19-March 20

The Temperance

Maybe. This card indicates balance, harmony and tranquility. If you maintain your serenity, the result will be positive. If not, it won't be. Step back from your current situation and look at the bigger picture. Look around you and ask the question: what do you see? What would you like to be different? Follow what comes to you and be brave and confident in the moves you make.





