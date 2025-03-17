Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

While the best tarot questions begin with a How, Where, What, or Who, there are times when we want a simple Yes or No reply from the cards. Hesitation over a decision, a need for clear insight, or simply a lack of patience can leave us wishing for a clear cut answer. I firmly believe that the only force that shapes our future, is ourselves, so take the Yes/No/Maybe as the base guidance. It is beneficial when you need a quick 'n dirty read, but do build on the path provided by yourself. So go on, think of a question and see what is in store for you.

Aries: March 21-April 19



Temperance (Reversed)

No.

Nope, not today! This card suggests a lack of balance and moderation in your life. You may be feeling impatient, scattered or unable to find the right blend of elements. Avoid extremes and try to find more harmony between your mind, body, and spirit. It is time you slow down, take a deep breath, and recenter yourself. Find your equilibrium and embrace a more balanced approach to life.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Reversed 9 Of Pentacles

No.

It indicates feelings of insecurity or dependence. Perhaps you are struggling to appreciate your accomplishments or feeling overwhelmed by the desire for material possessions or have selfish motives. This is a reminder to reconnect with your sense of self-worth and to find joy in the simple things. Consider reassessing your priorities and focusing on gratitude, rather than what you lack.

Gemini: May 21-June 19

Page Of Swords

Yes.

This brings a burst of curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. This card represents youthful energy, intellect, and the pursuit of truth. You are encouraged to communicate your thoughts clearly and embrace your inquisitive nature. It is an excellent time to seek out new ideas and challenge the status quo. However, watch out for impulsivity — while your mind is sharp, think before you speak!

Cancer: June 20-July 22

9 Of Wands

Yes.

You have been through trenches, but still standing firm, ready to defend what you have worked hard for. This card is a powerful reminder that you will overcome obstacles, and possess the endurance to see things through. While you might feel battle-weary, your determination shines bright. Stay alert and hold your ground, you are closer to victory than you realise.

Leo: July 23-August 22

The Tower

Maybe.

This can be a challenging and disruptive time, but it is also an opportunity for growth and transformation. The Tower represents the collapse of old structures, beliefs, and ways of being, making way for something new to emerge. Expect your decision to bring scary changes in your life, but remember if it is for the greater good, go through the turmoil. It is a blessing in disguise!

Virgo: August 23-September 22

Judgement (Reversed)

No.

It warns of dishonesty, imbalance, or unfair treatment. You may be facing a situation where things feel unjust or you might be avoiding accountability for your actions. This card urges you to reassess your values and make amends before striving for equilibrium. Pay attention to your motives — if you are retaliating, if you are feeling wronged, then consider your perception clouding your judgement.

Libra: September 23-October 22

The Fool (Reversed)

No.

You might find yourself feeling lost and overwhelmed by opportunities. Avoid jumping headfirst into situations without thinking them through. It's essential to pause and reflect before making decisions. Are you running from something or simply afraid to take that leap? Ground yourself, ditch the scatter-brained approach, embrace caution and don't ignore the consequences of your actions.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21



Queen Of Wands

Yes.

It is your cue to embrace your creativity and charisma. This is the time to pursue your passions with enthusiasm and take the lead in your endeavours. You have the energy to inspire others and turn ideas into reality. Your magnetic presence can attract new opportunities, so do not shy away from showing off your talents. Embrace your unique flair, and let your inner fire shine!

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21

Knight Of Cups

No.

This card embodies romance, creativity, and emotional depth, but it also warns against impulsive decisions driven by desire. It suggests that now is not the time to chase after dreams or emotional notions without careful thought. Consider the emotional undercurrents and avoid letting your heart lead the way where practicality is needed. Pause, reflect and wait for clarity before taking action.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19



Reversed 7 Of Swords

Yes.

It signifies a desire to be more genuine and transparent. You may be feeling guilty or caught up in dishonesty, either from yourself or someone around you. This is an invitation to let go of any stealthy tactics and make amends. Transparency paves the way to authenticity and trust, leading to stronger relationships and improved peace of mind. Confront any issues and remove the mask.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

7 Of Pentacles

Yes.

This is a yes, but slowly, in good time. Have patience. It encourages you to take a step back and evaluate your hard work. You have invested time and energy in your endeavours; it's time to analyse your results and to reap the rewards. Take this moment to reflect on what you have accomplished. It's not a race, it's about time to cultivate the garden that flourishes.

Pisces: February 19- March 20

Reversed 5 Of Wands

Maybe.

It signifies competition, challenges and conflict. There could be clashes of ideas, competition and a bit of chaos. You may find yourself in a situation filled with differing opinions and some rivalry. While the competition can feel overwhelming, if you are up for the challenge, it can also present a fantastic opportunity for growth.