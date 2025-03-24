Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

This type of tarot reading focused on answering a question with a simple yes, maybe or no answer. The reading involves getting a card from the deck, and interpreting it to answer the question. This is often used when a person has a question or decision that they need help with. It is important to remember that tarot readings are not always specific, the answer provided can be influenced by the question's context and the cards' interpretation.

So go ahead...Focus on the question on your mind, and the clarity you want.

Aries: March 21-April 19



The Hierophant

Maybe.

Stop following others blindly and trust your intuition. You are your own teacher, so seek the wisdom within instead of following others; try to structure your own belief system. You might be viewing the world through a single lens. If you have something to share, call up a friend or talk to your close ones. Do not hold your emotions back. Venting them out will wipe off your illusions, but trust yourself.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

2 Of Cups

Yes.

Your open communication and appreciation for the people you love beautifies your associations. Unity and sympathy is the key thought process that needs to be followed. You may have differing opinions in your relationships around you and this card hints that your efforts will bear fruit if you try to dissolve the polarities between you and your loved ones.

Gemini: May 21-June 21



The Emperor

No.

You are a leader, but may be either shying away from it or exercising over control. Maintain a fine balance between your goals and the ways in which you implement your ideas. Your powers can be both destructive and constructive, so make an intelligent choice here. There might be too much raw energy running up your nerves. Calm down, be flexible and think twice before you act.

Cancer: June 22-July 22



Knight Of Wands

Yes.

This card embodies enthusiasm, adventure, and a zest for life. You are ready to take on new challenges and embark on exciting journeys. Your passions are ignited and you're filled with a daring spirit. It is an excellent time to chase your ambitions and act on your ideas. Expect rapid progress and dynamic changes. Just remember to balance that fiery impulse with a little foresight.

Leo: July 23-August 22



Ace Of Pentacles

Yes.

Expect stability and prosperity in the decisions you take. Picture a sparkling coin tossed your way, promising not just a windfall, but the foundation for future success. Whether it is a new job, a financial investment, or a relationship, this card invites you to seize the moment and plant the seeds for abundance. With hard work and dedication, the potential for growth is limitless.

Virgo: August 23-September 22



Reversed 2 Of Pentacles

Maybe.

There might be a lot on your plate than you are capable of handling. This card is a hint for you to take things slow and one at a time. Take a short break if needed, to get some clarity. Reversed 2 of Pentacles could also bring good news as well, but think twice before making any kind of commitment, in case of failure of delivery. This card is also a reminder to keep your expenses at bay.

Libra: September 23-October 22



Reversed 4 Of Swords

No.

You could be burnt out due to the hardships in your life. You have been through a lot. All the circumstances in your life have made you suffer to a large extent; as a result, you might be feeling exhausted. This feeling is draining you out, making it difficult for you to make a rational decision. Release this pressure and relax for some time to take a saner step.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21



Wheel Of Fortune

Yes.

This card represents the cycle of life, the good and evil in your life, over which you have no control. You are confused, and this card is a reminder that things will turn around. The universe is working to improve your future. Significant changes are on the way for you. Even though you may encounter problems, you will see positive changes, so march ahead with confidence.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21



7 Of Cups

Maybe.

You are capable of bringing your imagination to life and vividly perceiving its visions and shadows. Be aware of your desires and decisions as an ecstatic dreamer. Just fantasising will not get you anywhere, you must work hard to get success. Be prepared to confront reality rather than living in imagination alone. Use caution and appropriate thought before taking any action.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19



The Hermit

Yes.

You are looking for answers and may have to venture into the unknown to find your true calling. You might be thinking of this situation as your real mission and are seeking for the answers from within rather than the noise outside. Isolating yourself could be a good idea. You have the inner knowledge and courage to choose what is best for you, so go ahead and do not doubt yourself.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18



The World

Yes.

When the World Card appears, it is a sign that you are about to achieve a significant milestone or completion in your life. Embrace the culmination of your effort and the realisation of your goals. It is the time of celebration, fulfilment, and a sense of wholeness. You may feel a deep connection to the world around you and a greater understanding of your place in the grand scheme of things.

Pisces: February 19-March 20



Reversed 8 Of Swords

Yes.

This is a sign of being free from the feeling of being trapped. You finally have opened up your mind to positive and beneficial thoughts. All the things around you that were holding you back have ended, now that you are thinking with an open mind. Use this feeling, release the negative thoughts that were blocking you and march ahead with an optimistic attitude.