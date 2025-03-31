Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Yes/No Tarot is a reading I recommend as a part of your tarot-reading process. I keep a log of questions which allows me to look back on periods of my life to see what thoughts preoccupied my mind.

What I love about this reading is how it dispels anxiety. If a person is carrying around insecure feelings regarding a relationship or work or health, it is helpful to formulate disparate feelings into yes/no questions. This alone is quite restorative. Additionally, it helps in hopeful moments when one is curious and excited about the future. The tarot card drawn gives clues and hints helping illuminate actions you can take in regards to your question as well as new ways of thinking about the issue at hand.

So go on, think of a question, focus on it for a while and go to your zodiac to know the answer.

Aries: March 21-April 19

The Emperor (Reversed)



No.

It is a representation of rigid thinking, making wrong use of power and loss of authoritative abilities. You could be imposing your power, which could possibly lead to a sense of operation and conflict. Reassess the way you are thinking in this situation and make sure you are not hurting someone else. Remember that you should not shift from creativity; practice your power with empathy.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Reversed Ace Of Swords

No.

It might not be the best time for you to start anything new or make critical decisions as there is lack of clarity and miscommunication. There are some unresolved issues and truths that need to be addressed. You're overthinking, which is blocking effective communication; be careful of potential negative consequences of careless use of words.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

7 Of Wands

Yes.

There is a need to stand your ground and defend your position. Even when it says yes, it has caution with it. You need to be prepared for opposition and the challenges that will come in your way. It is advised for you to assert your conviction and beliefs firmly along with remaining adaptable and vigilant, even in the face of resistance. Do not get intimidated by pressure.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Page Of Swords

Yes.

This card indicates a burst of curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. You are encouraged to communicate your thoughts clearly and embrace your inquisitive nature. It is an excellent time to seek out new ideas and challenge the status quo. However, watch out for being too impulsive. You are encouraged to take action and make decisions based on truth and knowledge.

Leo: July 23-August 22

5 Of Pentacles (Reversed)

Yes.

The obstacles and challenges that you have been facing earlier are beginning to dissipate. You are feeling hopeful and expecting a brighter future waiting for you on the horizon. Be optimistic as the hardship you have faced earlier will create a period of renewal and recovery. It is a powerful reminder that good times await as you take the step ahead, keeping in mind the lessons learnt.

Virgo: August 23-September 22

Knight Of Swords

No.

It is clearly a warning card that the current approach might be overly aggressive or misguiding. There is an imbalance or distortion of energetic qualities of the upright card. The no answer is an urge for you to reconsider the approach, take your time to review the situation and slow down before you move ahead. It is a suggestion to give the situation more thought to avoid misdirection or falls.

Libra: September 23-October 22

Justice (Reversed)

No.

You may be facing a situation where things feel unjust, or you might be avoiding accountability for your actions. Reassess your values and make amends before striving for equilibrium. Pay attention to your motives - if you're feeling wronged, are your perceptions clouding your judgement? This is a nudge to seek clarity and rectify any misalignments in your life before they spiral into greater chaos.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21

King Of Wands

Yes.

This is an encouragement for an assertive and bold approach. Take the lead, make use of the confidence and charisma in order to inspire others. It is important to keep in mind a positive leadership; do not be aggressive or arrogant, but be balanced with consideration and humility. It is a positive affirmation to move ahead with leadership and success.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21

6 Of Swords

Yes.

This indicates a transition from a difficult to a promising situation. You need to emphasise on physical and emotional healing, which will help you move away from the sources of conflict and pain after recovery, helping you make logical decisions with mental clarity. It highlights the need for a supportive environment where you will be able to heal and regain strength.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19

Reversed 3 Of Pentacles

No.

There could be challenges in collaboration. You might find yourself at odds with people around you or struggling to communicate effectively. There is a sense of disharmony, possibly stemming from differing visions or a lack of commitment from certain individuals. This could be a frustrating time. Think of the effects of your decision on the other people involved and not just yourself.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

10 Of Cups

Yes.

There is emotional abundance and heartfelt fulfillment. A strong yes for whatever is on your mind, as it will honour the bonds you have created and will bring joy in your life and in the lives of others around you. It is also a reminder to appreciate the love and connection that you have nurtured and enjoy the sense of fulfillment and completeness.

Pisces: February 19-March 20

Reversed 5 Of Wands

No.

It suggests the avoidance of conflict and a desire for harmony. It is not the right time to engage in a situation that requires confrontation or competition. It is a signal to step back and reassess before diving in. If you're uncertain about a decision, this card advises a more peaceful path - consider compromise or collaboration, instead.

