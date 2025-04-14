Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Weekly tarot reading is a practice where tarot cards are drawn to provide insight into the energies, events or themes that might influence your life during the upcoming week. It's a way to tap into the wisdom of the tarot to understand potential challenges, opportunities, and areas of focus for the days ahead. The purpose is to give you guidance, clarity, and empowerment.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

There are understanding people around you. In terms of work, your project could be running smoothly, and there is good support from colleagues. There are chances of gaining new friends at work, with all the supportive energies. Expect useful advice in financial matters. If you are single, it is a good time to meet someone from a long-term perspective. It is also a time for deepening love and more understanding in existing relationships.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

This is a good time to celebrate your patience. You may have the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family. A period of convenience and luxury is likely—so enjoy a little break at work; a mental break will also help to rejuvenate you. Single Taureans could get lucky and receive a positive response from a long-time crush. In relationships, be calm—your suspicion could annoy your partner. Try not to overthink or find faults unnecessarily.

Gemini: May 21 - June 19

You could be under high tension this week, making you feel tired and discouraged when facing problems. There may be high-pressure targets or submissions from your boss, and the work atmosphere might not be supportive. Be cautious with financial decisions, as this state of mind could lead to losses or unexpected expenses. Relationships could be fragile—there may be serious disputes and conflicts.

Cancer: June 20 - July 22

You may feel isolated, and people around you might be concerned about your indifference. Spend more time with your partner or loved ones to fill this emotional void. There could be a sense of being overburdened at work—don’t be hasty in giving up. Instead, spend time with colleagues, as this will prove helpful for future assistance and performance. Be open to learning—consider signing up for a new course or skill. Single Cancerians could start a new, long-standing relationship.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

There may be some difficulty this week—it is a time to be still and not react impulsively. At work, you could feel frustrated or bored. There may be a lack of support from colleagues. Focus on aligning with them to improve team functioning and productivity. Be careful in financial matters—you may be short of money. Be patient in your current relationship, and try not to project frustration onto your partner. Single Leos could reconnect with an old flame.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

There could be uncertainty around you, leading to confusion and doubt. Try to balance your emotions. In terms of finances, you will likely have equal portions of income and expenses, making it a difficult time to save. At work, you may feel unsure about the way forward—be extra cautious with documentation. In love, existing relationships may feel boring—try to make time to rekindle the connection.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

You are learning different aspects about yourself, especially your emotions and feelings. This might be unfamiliar, but it will help you grow. Professionally, consider signing up for a new technical skill, as it will enhance your performance. Expect new partnerships and connections. In relationships, allow yourself to be pampered and loved by your partner. Single Librans could meet someone new through old friends.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

This is a time for swift and sudden progress. You may encounter new developments in both work and love. Expect new job offers if you’re currently seeking employment. Those who are employed may receive a promotion or increased recognition from bosses or colleagues. You could be given an opportunity to showcase your capabilities. In love, spend quality time with your partner. Single Scorpios might find an interesting match on dating apps.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

You may feel tired due to past struggles, but this is a time of relief—good news is on the horizon, giving you something to look forward to. At work, exciting opportunities for international travel could arise, allowing you to showcase your abilities. Financial gains are also likely. Rekindle a relationship with some travel and adventure. Single Sagittarians might meet someone from another country or city.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

You might be going through a time of self-protection, taking fewer risks and exercising frugality. While protecting yourself is fine, try not to become inconsiderate of others. This is a good time to save and earn gains from investments. However, a lack of creativity at work could lead to delays in project submissions. Colleagues may also seem distant. In love, avoid disputes driven by jealousy. Singles should remain open to new romantic opportunities.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

There could be a sense of loss. You might feel unsatisfied with everything around you. At work, you may experience difficulties or problems with colleagues, which could leave you discouraged and upset. Be cautious with finances—there may be unexpected expenses or potential loss of property or valuables. Small arguments in relationships could escalate—find time to rest and let these feelings pass. Single Aquarians might reconnect with an ex.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

You have a strong intention and energy to work towards something new, bringing your vision to life. It’s a time of good luck, especially regarding career matters. If you are unemployed, expect your application to be approved or to land a new job. If employed, you may be assigned an important responsibility that could lead to a promotion. Financially, cash flow will be smooth, helping you make timely payments. In relationships, take some space to allow your partner to recognise your value.