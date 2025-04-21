Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Welcome to your weekly tarot reading! Each week brings its own unique rhythm, and the tarot offers a powerful way to tap into the energies that surround us. Whether you're seeking guidance, clarity, or just a little cosmic insight, this reading will highlight the themes, opportunities, and challenges that may arise.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

You might be a little confused at work, unable to make firm decisions. There might be a feeling of leaving work pending. This shall pass by mid-week and you will find a stable approach to your work. Partners will expect more participation from your side; spend quality time with them. A family member's health will need your attention and money; devote time to it. Overcommitting creatively and romantically could lead to back strain or hormonal imbalance.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Opportunities for international collaborations, business travels or involvement in projects with a broader scope may arise, fostering a sense of enthusiasm at work. Your communication skills at work will make you magnetic, bringing forward a cooperative approach from colleagues. A pushy partner might leave you feeling annoyed; take a little break to avoid misunderstandings. Spend time alone, breathe deeply, and nourish your body with light, grounding meals.

Gemini: May 21 - June 21



The week starts with success in your financial pursuits, you will find your profits/gains increasing. Your helpful attitude at work will bring a cohesive environment. Some of you might travel overseas for work or pleasure, especially water travels. Hidden issues arising from resentments, secret fears and childhood conditioning could spring up; find a trusted friend or family member to talk to. Avoid over stimulating environments, take digital breaks and stay hydrated.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

You know jealous people will always pull you down, but your well-wishers will give you a pat on your back. A struggle will be overcome, the goals achieved will be publicly acknowledged and celebrated. Avoid any unhealthy talks with colleagues as this could turn into an argument or unnecessary confrontation. Enjoy some nostalgic childhood memories with friends by the end of the week. Sugar cravings could lead to throat issues, do not skip nourishment eating.

Leo: July 23 - August 22



Emotions have less place, work is a priority and there might be overburdening with work pressure. Do not make hasty decisions at this time. Advice from trusted friends will be helpful for getting clarity in financial matters. Release this stress by spending time with family and children, feeling rejuvenated through their innocence. Over-exertion will lead to headaches and a feeling of lethargy. Channelise this feeling into structured physical activity.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22



A time for financial grounding and assured security; expect inheritance matters coming to fruition. Announcements regarding raises and promotions are also on the cards mid- week. You will develop a passion for learning and absorbing new ideas. In relationships, confront and seek solutions and discuss common goals as it's time to move ahead. Weakened immunity could lead to lack of sleep, so prioritise rest. Emotional release and peace are equally important for physical fitness.

Libra: September 23 - October 22



The week starts with searching to find ways to end an ordeal. There will be difficulty, but you are very close to the finish line. Romance will be heightened mid week; spend fun times with your spouse or partner. You could book a trip together, strengthening the bond. Collaborative projects involving joint assets and shared resources could arise. Reconnect with a sense of balance through grounded meals and reduced screen time.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21



Risk is opportunity as you are full of your creative potential. Mid week, be prepared to face the strict discipline of some senior lady in the family. Follow the guidance of supporting female energies to your advantage. Sharpen your mental skills by book reading, solving puzzles, etc. Avoid stress eating as that could bring about lifestyle diseases. Do not impose your ideas on others at work as arguments could lead to an unpleasant environment.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

There could be barriers between partners and you could be avoiding seeing the truth, but it is time to address things and find the way ahead. You will be assigned new projects, bringing added responsibility to the existing work schedule. Interactions with colleagues could be stressful; avoid creating enemies. Overexertion could result in neck or back aches. Light stretches and walks will be beneficial and rest and quiet moments are crucial for recharge.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Your positive deeds will finally bear fruits. Your applied skills and intelligence devoted to the tasks will bring you success and give you reasons to be proud. Single Capricorns could find acceptance of their love or proposals for marriage. This is a time for creative projects; people in arts and entertainment fields could attract good work. Stress and anxiety could cause digestion-related issues. Take care of lower back pain by focusing more on your posture.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

This is a good week for dreams to come true. Take advantage of this week's positive energy by channeling it into serious mental power. Technology, electronics and writing fields will get great opportunities, giving them a chance to become popular. Career-related training will enhance your growth chances. Emotional stress in relationships could lead to headaches or neck and shoulder pain. Avoid unnecessary conflicts and focus on open communication.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20



Banking and accounting professionals will have a great week. Have good communication with your colleagues as partnerships and teamwork will bring success. Over reaction to simple matters could lead to problems with your partners. Be calm and gauge the situation yourself rather than getting influenced by others. Take care of the lower abdomen area triggered by dietary issues and avoid spicy or junk food. Consume more water.

