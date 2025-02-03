Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

A Yes or No Tarot is a straightforward tarot reading style designed to provide quick answers to your questions. Unlike traditional tarot readings that involve complex spread and interpretations, Yes or No Tarot focuses on delivering simple, direct responses like "yes," "no", or "maybe". This method is particularly useful when you need immediate clarity on specific situations, making it an excellent choice to get quick and direct answers.

Aries: March 21- April 19



King of Pentacles

Yes, it indicates a favourable yes. This card signifies success after hard work or effort. Something you have worked hard for is near your reach. You are about to be rewarded. Take pride in your achievements, and don't get distracted. Proceed in the direction rather than attempting novel approaches. You don't need to jump at any additional chances.

Taurus: April 20- May 20

Reversed 9 of Pentacles No, you are afraid to lose what you have right now and would rather stay where you are. You know that something is missing, but in fear or losing your current self, you would rather ignore the empty feeling. This is not the right time to move forward as you are to overcome with fear of the unknown. Give up on a few of your needs if they block other priorities in your life. Make time for what matters. Gemini: May 21- June 20

6 of Cups Yes, this card manifests a feeling of nostalgia and innocence. You feel joyful and more connected to your inner child. You are encouraged to let go off the things holding you back. Take this as a sign to follow you passion like a child. It reminds you to listen to and believe in your instinct, which you can do only when you free yourself from all your burdens. Let go and flow! Cancer: June 21- July 22

King of Swords Maybe, you should start things objectively, rather than jumping to a decision. Gather all the information first, utilise your intelligence to prove your arguments and accomplish your objectives. To address your issues, you will need to utilise your observational skills in addition to your experience and knowledge. You cannot lose objectivity in your judgement, you must examine all of the implications before reaching a decision.