Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Yes or no Tarot is a reading I recommend as a part of your tarot reading process. I keep a log of questions which allows me to look back on periods of my life to see what thoughts preoccupied my mind. What I love about this reading is how it dispels anxiety. If a person is carrying around insecure feelings regarding a relationship or work or health, it is helpful to formulate disparate feelings into yes/no questions. This alone is quite restorative. Additionally it helps in hopeful moments when one is curious and excited about the future. The tarot card drawn gives clues and hints, helping illuminate actions you can take in regards to your question as well as new ways of thinking about the issue at hand.

So go on, think of a question, focus on it for a while and go to your zodiac to know the answer.

Aries: March 21- April 19

Reversed 8 of Wands

No, this card requests a tremendous amount of patience from you in order to cope with the strange occurrences. You should reflect back on the repercussions of your decision as you are poorly prepared for these adjustments. There may be certain conflicts and arbitrations that you must address. Don't be hasty. Rushing into plans may potentially hurt you.

Taurus: April 20- May 20

Queen of Cups

Yes, it indicates a yes. Just like a serene queen, looking over the ocean, you are at a great place in your life. You are deeply in touch with your inner self and your emotions and there is nothing that can bring you down. You have full trust in yourself and your capabilities to get things done. Your decision seems well thought with fair considerations. March on for a positive response.

Gemini: May 21- June 20

Reversed Queen of Wands

No, this card suggests that you are being self centered, demanding, and lacking in empathy. You could be lacking confidence in yourself, making you very volatile. Notice the roadblocks in achieving what you desire. Step back and reflect on your actions and motivations. Use this as an opportunity to reassess your priorities and make the necessary changes for your betterment.

Cancer: June 21- July 22

Queen of Pentacles

Yes, this card symbolises abundance and manifestation. You are on the right track and are capable of achieving anything you set your mind on. This is also a sign of feminine energy blossoming within you, making you affectionate and kind. When you manifest something with a pure heart, it always frutifies for the greater good. Trust in your capabilities, and you will achieve greater heights.

Leo: July 23- August 22

10 of Swords

No, this card means only one thing - impending disaster. It is indicative of some unforeseen extreme event that can cause great damage if you take a reckless decision. There is also a sense of betrayal that underlies this card. 10 of Swords is a reminder that no matter how much you try to control things, some things will still not be in your hands. Accept this and put your plans on hold.

Virgo: August 23- September 21

4 of Wands

Yes, this means the outcome you desire is very likely to be positive. The 4 of Wands is all about celebration, symbolising important life milestones and festivities that could flow from your decision. It is a card of happiness and a strong sense of community, suggesting whatever you are hoping is worth celebrating with others involved around you. So go on, spread the joy.

Libra: September 22- October 22

The Death (Reverse)

Maybe, you are resisting change, and doing everything in your power to stop it from occurring. You might be trapped in negative emotional patterns that are halting your acceptance of change. Evaluate the effects of the outcome from all possible angles and then make the decision. Do it with an attitude to embrace change, as it is the only way to go ahead.

Scorpio: October 23- November 21

The Empress

Yes, it is a yes, as the embodiment of abundance, growth, and harmony, the Empress offers a sense of optimism and reassurance, signaling a favourable outcome in various circumstances. The nurturing and creative energies of the Empress support the manifestation of your desires, as she guides you towards success and fulfillment. Trust the positive changes coming ahead.

Sagittarius: November 22- December 21

The Tower

Maybe, significant and transformative change is on the horizon. This change may come suddenly and without a warning, but it is necessary for growth and awakening. Be cautious and safe to face all situations coming into your life. There could be damage and chaos; change is scary and avoidable, but trust that this is leading you to where you need to be.

Capricorn: December 22- January 19

6 of Pentacles

Yes, it indicates a yes. The universe is smiling fondly upon you. This card implies that you are going to support your decision. Your intentions are pure, you are a giver and your decision is capable of bringing happiness in many lives, hence now it is the universe's turn to give you back. Accept the blessings wholeheartedly and keep rolling forward, full steam ahead.

Aquarius: January 20- February 18

The Fool

Yes, open up to the fresh beginnings, to step bravely forth. It is time for frolicking into your new unknown journey with confidence and lightness. Dont be afraid to make mistakes, trust the timing and go with the flow. You have an unusual perception, following your third eye through your heart. Be absolutely in the moment, here, now, ready to start.

Pisces: February 19- March 20

Reversed 2 of Wands

No, it reflects lack of preparation or ineffective plans or some poor judgement and analysis. You might be choosing the easy route, attempting to avoid all types of dangers and barriers, leading to stagnation. You might be speaking extensively to others to get their validation. Lack of openness and depletion of real energies for self development and transformation may prevent success.