Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

Yes, No or Maybe Tarot weighs the pros and cons of a situation and gives you the answer to your question. It permits you to measure all the advantages and disadvantages of a situation to come to a conclusion. With this form of Tarot reading, you finally have the opportunity to get an answer to a pressing thought in your mind, while experiencing a unique form of divination. Since this is the week of love, let's focus on getting answers for your love situation. Go on, close your eyes, focus on your situation with the intention to get the right guidance, and go to your zodiac to know what's in store for you.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Moon

Maybe.

his card indicates a gradual yes. There could be ambiguity and uncertainty, but it also signifies a time of growth and change if both parties are willing to make the effort. It encourages you to be patient and to trust that your relationship is moving in the right direction. The Moon reminds you to tune into your intuition and listen to your inner voice when navigating matters of the heart.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

The World

Yes.

This is a symbol of completion, fulfillment, and perfect harmony, signifying that you have found the one you have been looking for. This person will bring out the best in you, and you feel complete and content with them. This card reminds you to appreciate and celebrate the love that you have found as it is a rare and precious gift.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

6 of Cups

Yes.

It is a nostalgic yes! You could be looking back on memories, cherishing the comfortable familiarity of someone you have known for a long time. The more you remember all the good memories, your feelings will strengthen. Look forward to more love and companionship to come. Your heart knows what you are longing for, just make sure you do not repeat the same patterns.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Knight of Pentacles

Yes.

You are loyal and in the right place for love right now. You know that you will be able to hold steady feelings for whoever you fall in love with - a good sign if you are looking for a long-term relationship.You may be stubborn at times, but know that the right person will find that trait of yours to be incredibly endearing. Be open to the stability and security you deserve.

Leo: July 23-August 22

10 of Wands

No.

It indicates a soft no. You could be encumbered by stress, obligations and challenges in managing responsibilities. Consequently, this can hinder the relationship's growth and development. However there is a possibility of overcoming these difficulties, provided that both parties are willing to address the issues at hand and work together to create a more harmonious connection.

Virgo: August 23-September 22

7 of Swords

No.

A hesitant no! This card cautions against possible dishonesty and concealed intentions, rendering it an unfavourable answer for matters related to love. There could be deception and betrayal, so additional clarity and communication are needed to better understand the situation. Consider whether the dynamics within the relationship are genuinely healthy and beneficial.

Libra: September 23-October 22

The Hierophant

Yes.

It is a conditional yes! Adherence to traditional values and dedication plays a significant role in the relationship's success, increasing the chances of it cultivating into a resilient and secure partnership. You need to be open to change and growth, ensuring the relationship evolves over time. By fostering open communication, this can be a harmonious and lasting connection.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21

5 of Pentacles

No.

You are not mentally able to handle a healthy relationship right now. You might be feeling lonely and want to establish a connection with someone, but might be afraid to do so. Your walls are standing too high. This just isn't the right time for you to get romantically involved as it may be coming from a place of loneliness and desperation instead of love.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21

Reversed 2 of Wands

Maybe.

There could be doubt and apprehension in matters of the heart. To overcome these uncertainties, it is essential to foster open communication and demonstrate patience with your partner. By addressing the underlying concerns and working together, you can pave the way for a more confident and clear "yes" in your love life. Remove the doubts and lingering uncertainties for moving ahead.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19

Page of Wands

Yes.

This card symbolises the excitement and passion that comes with new romantic experiences, so it is likely that things will unfold in a favourable manner. It is important to approach the situation with an open mind and not rush into anything too quickly. Enjoy the journey of love and to be open to unexpected opportunities that come your way. Focus on building a solid foundation for the relationship.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Ace of Swords

Yes.

You are able to make people feel heard and understood, a quality that many partners are searching for. Not to mention, it makes a strong foundation to build a relationship. There could be some speed bumps on the way, but clarity is on the horizon. Open communication will strengthen the bond. Keep making them feel heard and respected and you shall get the same in return.

Pisces: February 19-March 20

8 of Swords

No.

You might be experiencing feelings of confinement or suffocation, leading to obstacles in forming a nurturing, affectionate bond. Honest and open communication might be crucial to address any underlying issues. Building trust and understanding can help create a healthier foundation for the relationship. Emotional security can foster deeper connections.