10 Thoughts I Had While Watching ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

The Conjuring films were never really about subtle horror—they’ve always been about spectacle. Haunted dolls, chanting nuns, and the occasional ghost werewolf (still iconic) made this series less a slow-burn fright and more a campy fairground ride. With The Conjuring: Last Rites, director Michael Chaves promises us the final case of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Except the film feels more like a supernatural rom-com, complete with wedding prep, family reunions, and Warrens being outrageously adorable, than an actual horror film.

Unquestionably one of the most awaited releases of the year, it dropped on 5 September in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and—brace yourself—smashed a record-breaking ₹60.40 crores across 2130 screens in its opening weekend. That’s the biggest debut ever for a Hollywood horror in India. So yes, the Warrens may be struggling with demons, but the real possession here is by the Indian box office.

Here are ten thoughts I had while watching:

1. The Warrens are basically the Nicholas Sparks couple of horror cinema.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga radiate so much earnest affection that Last Rites often plays like The Notebook: Exorcist Edition. Their marriage, once again, is presented as the greatest defence against evil, which is charming… but also slightly distracting when you came in expecting crucifixes, not cuddles.

2. The first act is less about terror, more about wedding prep.

We spend an unexpectedly long stretch gearing up for Judy Warren’s marriage to Tony Spera. The film opens like it’s moonlighting as Say Yes to the Dress: Paranormal Edition—bridal fittings, family introductions, and Spera awkwardly trying to wrap his head around the fact that his in-laws keep cursed antiques in their basement. To top it off, the Warrens dispense their two cents on the 'pillars of marriage', which is sweet but hardly the heart-racing content I signed up for in a supposed horror finale. Instead of a demon lurking in the shadows, we get vows, blessings, and a strong whiff of rom-com energy.

3. The jump scares are on annual leave.

This franchise was built on sudden bangs and cheap jolts, but here they’re curiously absent. Instead, we get long, lingering stares and slow camera pans that lead to… nothing. It’s almost as if the demons got stage fright. I actually found myself missing the ridiculousness of Annabelle being shoved in our faces every ten minutes.

4. The villain is a mirror. A literal mirror.

We’re told it’s the most dangerous entity the Warrens have ever faced, but when the reveal happens, you can’t help but laugh. A reflective surface is not terrifying — it’s just relatable. I’ve had scarier experiences under fluorescent bathroom lighting at Zara.

5. Dolby Atmos was the actual haunting.

I watched this in India’s first-ever Dolby Cinema in Pune, where the sound and visual design were so aggressive it felt like a séance with surround sound and a light show curated by the dead. Every whisper travelled across the room like an overenthusiastic ghost, while the shadows on screen looked so crisp in Dolby Vision that even the demons had perfect contrast. By the third act, I was convinced something in the rafters had its own dialogue and a spotlight. Forget spirits—the cinema itself felt possessed.

6. Ed Warren's heart condition gets more screen time than Annabelle.

Patrick Wilson spends half the film gasping for air while Annabelle makes what can only be described as a contractual cameo.

7. Judy Warren and Tony Spera feel more like sweethearts than franchise heirs.

Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy are endearing as a young couple, but as the supposed future of the Conjuring Universe? Unconvincing. They’re cute, but lack the screen presence of the Warrens — or even Annabelle’s glass case. It’s like teeing up Batman Begins only for Bruce Wayne to decide he’s happier just being a groom.

8. The furniture-moving scene was peak horror realism.

Forget demons crawling out of mirrors. The scariest moment was two middle-aged dads trying to wrestle a wardrobe down a staircase. The groans, the sweating, the sheer futility — it was the one moment in the film that had the entire audience shifting nervously in recognition.

9. The supposed 'finale' rings a little hollow.

The marketing insists this is the end of the Warrens’ journey, but let’s be honest: Warner Bros. abandoning a $2 billion franchise? About as likely as Lorraine renouncing her visions and opening a bakery. If someone finds a haunted paperweight, we’ll be getting Conjuring 10: Desk Accessories of Doom by 2027 (I am not complaining, though).



10. Less horror, more paranormal rom-com.

The Conjuring: Last Rites isn’t the scariest film in the series, but it’s oddly charming. It leans heavily on nostalgia, love, and family reunions, with horror sprinkled in almost as an afterthought. If you came for terrifying exorcisms, you may leave disappointed. But if you came to watch the Warrens gaze at each other like soulmates at a prom, then congratulations — you’ve found your perfect film.

Itis marketed as a chilling farewell, but what it actually delivers is a cosy send-off that feels more like a supernatural rom-com than a horror juggernaut. The scares are muted, the villain underwhelms, but the Warrens’ relationship remains the emotional anchor of the entire franchise. Watching it in Dolby Atmos heightened the experience, though the real immersion came from how much heart the film poured into its characters rather than its scares. If this truly is the end, it’s a sweet, if slightly silly, goodbye. If it isn’t — I’ll still be there, waiting formore.

