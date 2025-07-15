This Indian Luxury Bag Has Quietly Become The Hollywood Star Favourite

You snake it around your cocktail glass—glimmer and gold straps that set the evening off beautifully, take it with you on that swimsuit-meets-pina colada island reset holiday, throw shade to the red carpet in sleek suede, shell or satin and so much more. You're living your bag life and well, you’re not alone!



Evening bags are definitely the showstopper when it comes to stepping out—anywhere. They’re your avatar, second nature and your personality statement-nothing speaks more about someone than the bag they flaunt. Oversized, textured, fanny, barrel, retro bowling style, with gold chain straps or the more recent Phantom bag, this is already the IT accessory of 2025 and the future around it is going nowhere.

One Indian label that’s the definitive ‘tell’ in this realm is Namrata Dudaney’sAhikoza. It’s been grabbing that limelight seen on the A-list at weddings, Oscars and Grammy Awards red carpets, Hollywood movie premieres, at celebrity airport dashes and on vacations of the rich and famous.

Over a chat, Dudaney—who has a love for geometry—shares why her minaudières and clutches bag are slipping so seamlessly into the hands of A-listers and why she’s happy to see Indian design shine bright in the global spotlight.

Namrata Dudaney

ELLE: Your Lilian clutch recently created ripples in Venice. Was that an exciting moment, and what made it go viral?

Namrata Karad (NK): It was a very exciting moment to see that! As designers and creator, you put so much of yourself goes into the brand, so to be in that pool of choice for accessories, is undoubtedly a career highlight. Over the years, Ahikoza has become synonymous with the red carpet and tastemakers of the world. The Lilian barrel seen at the recent wedding, was chosen specifically for its unique shape and sophistication and ultimately chosen as an accessory. Most often simple is best. With so many eyes and the best of what the world has to offer, I think Lilian, a black satin signature from the label, worked so well and stood out because it was classic. It didn’t need anything other than its silhouette to make its mark. This was never a goal of the brand, but a by-product of its evolution and journey, as we are in touch with stylists and esteemed industry figures worldwide.

ELLE: A huge shoutout to Indian design, do you think it's time more Indian motifs and accessories shine grab international arclights?

(NK): I think India is shining bright in the global spotlight! That includes our actresses who have ambassadorships with legacy brands, independent designers making their mark, and of course over the last few years, India being host to prestigious fashion events. A country so rich in heritage, craftsmanship and culture, it makes me so proud, that our country is shining bright.

ELLE: Have you seen a tangible shift in international attention or demand since international celebs have made appearances with the clutches?

Bella Thorne with the Sierra minaudière Photograph: (Ahikoza)

(NK): It’s been a busy weekend for us, surely. While the brand has had strong celebrity presence for a while now, the last celebrity outing, in particular, was a moment that piqued people’s interest and curiosity about the brand. It being ‘logo less’ being the spotlight factor.

ELLE: How long does each bag take to reach final finesse?

(NK): Through the 10-year journey that I have spent as founder and designer, I have come to learn and also enjoy that this is a continual process not a destination. Of course we streamline processes, use finest materials etc to forth the best. But come every season, there’s always something I do to elevate. Such as a small mirror inside or different placement of logo. It’s a merge of art and science.

ELLE: Your signature aesthetics are prismatic shapes and jewel-toned colours, s omething that's also after your own heart?



Photograph: (Ahikoza)

(NK): I like to think of my bags as arm candy! Wearable works of art, really. Prismatic shapes in bright colourways take away from the mundane. My whole DNA is an aesthetic geometry, hence. From bright pink to most classic nude, we cover the whole spectrum of colours in our signature silhouettes.

ELLE: Definitely an artisanal bagmaker — what influences your own creative design process?

(NK): My design DNA is an aesthetic geometry that takes inspiration from architectural installations and structures. I’ve always had a love for geometry, in a world full of uncertainty, geometry is never wrong. Theres something very calming and peaceful in that. This infused very naturally into my own design language. Essentially, the bags are not just accessories but wearable works of art.

ELLE: Having worked with artisans from different regions, how important is preserving traditional techniques in your work?

(NK): That’s a great question. I’ve had the good fortune of spending a lot of time with my artisans, especially during my time in Bali, Indonesia. With over 25 years of experience under their belt, their hands have memories, tell stories and almost blend in process of craft. While I infuse modern day technology for operations efficiency, I do give them the respect and honour the hands behind the craft.

ELLE: Ever since you started Ahikoza By Brham 10 years ago, you've steered toward pieces that embody discreet luxury. Do you believe in quiet power over maximalism when it comes to handbags and other accessories?

Photograph: (Ahikoza)

(NK): I feel power never has to announce itself. It just knows. The same goes for accessories. For me, I will always be about quiet luxury. It brings about a sophisticated elan and tase forward, without having to try. That is true luxury.

ELLE: Arm candy yes, do the bags pack functionality, too?

(NK): We treat style and functionality in equal measure! Yes, they fit all large bodied handphones.

ELLE: Your minaudières and clutches have been part of numerous high-profile events. from the Oscars to the MET Gala. Do share the most memorable of these.

Khloe Kardashian with the pink Amina bag Photograph: (Ahikoza)

(NK): It’s been amazing to see my work being globally accepted and recognized. You never take things like that for granted. We have had amazing moments! Very hard to narrow down, but if I had to pick probably—Dame Helen Mirren, Kate Hudson, Khloe Kardashian and Kareena Kapoor Khan. I grew up watching them.

ELLE: What's the reaction to your bags from celebritiies?

(NK): "Who is she? She’s different!"

ELLE: What’s next for Ahikoza ? Any exciting collaborations or new launches on the horizon?

(NK): There is a lot happening with the brand, and I am so grateful. While I can’t reveal details, I think we’ll see major changes with retail presence and a particular collaboration in late 26 I’m deeply excited for. What an honour of a lifetime to be doing what you love! This is just the beginning.



