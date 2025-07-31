Beyond The Boy Who Lived: Reimagining Fantasy For A New Era

In the opening chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Professor McGonagall famously says, ‘He’ll be famous—a legend. I wouldn’t be surprised if today were known as Harry Potter Day in the future—there will be books written about Potter—every child in our world will know his name!’ She wasn’t just talking about the boy wizard being famous in the wizarding world, was she? British author and creator of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, was, in a way, foreshadowing a cultural phenomenon that would go on to redefine reading for an entire generation to come.

Almost three decades ago, in 1997, when the first book came out after being rejected by several big publishers, no one could have predicted what followed. It took a year or two to gain early steam, but by the time the first two books reached the United States of America in 1998, and right before the third book, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was scheduled to hit the stands in 1999, the series quietly but steadily built a global fan base built a highly sought-after fan base, not just in the West but across the globe.



And so, by 2025, the bespectacled boy from Number 4, Privet Drive, has managed to sell over an estimated 600 million copies and has been translated into 85 languages. From the long-winding queues of children and adults waiting at bookstores at odd hours of the day across the world to get their hands on the latest book, attending midnight screenings of eight blockbuster films, a stage play across five countries, a range of toys and merchandise, video games, butterbeer recreations, and a full-fledged theme park, Harry Potter had defined pop culture as we know it today.

But, as anyone who has read enough fantasy, from J. R. R. Tolkien to C.S. Lewis, can tell you, magic often comes with shadows, especially for us muggles. In 2020, Rowling’s now-infamous tweet responding to an op-ed on ‘Opinion: Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate’ ignited a storm and a rally for cancellation. Her widely criticised stance on trans rights has alienated fans, with many bookstores removing her books from shelves, and people with Potter-themed tattoos have covered them up or lasered them off. The actors who played the golden trio in the screen adaptation—Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson—have all spoken out in support of trans rights and against Rowling and her views. It’s no surprise that it’s become harder to revisit a world that once felt like home without thinking about the harm being caused and to successfully separate the ‘art’ from the ‘artist’.

But despite all that, the boy wizard’s cultural footprint refuses to fade. At least not anytime soon, it seems, especially now more than ever since HBO announced a full-fledged reboot of the series, with Emmy-winning Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and Game of Thrones’ Mark Mylod on board to direct. Sparking a rather predictable divide online, we now have diehard fans who are thrilled, while others rolled their eyes at the timing (Harry Potter and theDeathly Hallows Part II only came out in 2011), and so do we really need a reboot? And then there’s a third, considerably large group—myself included, who cannot ignore the fact that any comfort the reboot might bring still funnels profits to someone actively harming an already marginalised community.

So maybe, starting today—on Harry Potter’s birthday—it’s time to stop fixating on the past and embraced new beginnings. And as a first step, it is important to remember what we truly loved about the Potter books: the sense of wonder and awe, the humour, the hope, the belief that magic could live in unexpected places. Let’s channel that longing into new magical worlds, new literary voices, and new stories by new (or old) authors that carry the same spark, if not bigger, brighter, and bolder, and hopefully without any (or most) of the shadows.

Happy birthday, Harry

Thank you for getting millions of people to fall in love with reading. But maybe it’s time we picked up something just as magical and even more meaningful. And so, here’s a list of 20 fantasy books that will keep you entertained and engrossed in similar ways:

1. Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

Much like Hogwarts, here you have a magical boarding school, also a Chosen One who’s terrible at being chosen, and a delicious enemies-to-lovers romance between two male leads. Rowell was inspired by both Harry Potter and Twilight on this one, but she just made it queer and gloriously chaotic in all the best ways possible.

2. Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

Two rival (more like almost enemies) magicians descend to hell and embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Kuang, in Katabasis, blends her love for dark academia with complex ambition – something she is best known for (remember Babel?) Perfect for those who constantly crave their fix of magical academia with morally grey characters and high-stakes action and drama.

3. Keeper of the Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger

A secret world? Check. Telepathic teens? Check. And a girl destined for more? Also, check! The first book in the series of 11 books, Messenger, offers the same kind of school rivalries, mystery, and magic as Harry Potter, but with faster pacing and a fresh, futuristic society unlike anything you have ever come across.

4. Rose in Chains by Julie Soto

In this Draco and Hermione-inspired romantasy, dark magic and forbidden love (gushes) deliver the perfect Harry Potter vibes that all the fans wanted at some point in time. Reimagined through political intrigue, passion, and the allure of enemies who just might become something more, it is your perfect escapist read.

5. A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab

In this mind-bending and absolutely magical world, 4 parallel Londons, a rare kind of blood magic, and a roguish magician who smuggles across worlds are your highlights. Think of this for grown-up Potterheads who would love an adventure just as magical, but also edgier, stylish, and sparkled with dangers that lurk in unexpected places.

6. The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch

If you haven’t yet heard of this book, you probably haven’t spent much time on Goodreads or Fable looking for book recommendations. If Fred and George ever ran a con syndicate in a magical Venice, they would be a lot like our titular character Locke Lamora, who is clever, a tad bit cunning, and packed with wit, friendship, and magic-infused mischief.

7. Alchemised by Sen Lin Yu

If one craves more of Draco meets Hermione styled romances, then this powerful, slow-burning book is more than just that!From memory loss, alchemy, and necromancy, all collide in a post-war world where nothing is what it seems.

8. The Book That Wouldn’t Burn by Mark Lawrence

If you have ever been fascinated with the Room of Requirement from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and, like Hermione, believe that books hold the ultimate magic (and source of wisdom!) … then Lawrence’s imaginative world has a vast, labyrinthine library which holds hidden worlds and stories that twist through

9 . Fireborne by Rosaria Munda

Orphaned dragonriders trained to lead a fragile new world will give you all the feeling of the dragons that you met in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Smart, emotional, and fiercely political, Fireborne is a must-read if you like books with action-packed adventures, intriguing battles, and of course, dragons!

10 . A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer

When an urban girl is pulled into a cursed fantasy kingdom, her enemy (in this case, an actual beast!) must awaken. In this fascinating reimagination of Beauty and the Beast, Potter fans who appreciate unlikely characters who get their moment to shine (remember Luna?) and show incredible bravery facing difficult choices (hello, Neville!) – then you’d thoroughly enjoy this book.

11. Threadneedle by Cari Thomas

With the female protagonist embodying qualities reminiscent of Hermione, this book features a secret London, forbidden magic that can potentially ruin the world, and the thrill of rule-breaking spells. Highly atmospheric, with rebellious characters, and full of shadowy sisterhood – this is the new witchy read for you to dive into. A perfect Halloween read if you asked me!

12. The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

This whimsical found-family tale channels the warmth of Hogwarts, with a pinch of butterbeer, and lots of Dumbledore’s age-old wisdom. Monsters for misunderstood children, a magical worker who must save them all, and a queer romance waiting to blossom, Klune’s writing is often best described as a warm hug wrapped in stardust, and I couldn’t agree more. (A re-read is definitely calling!)

13. The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani

In this genre-bending world, the traditional fairy-tale tropes get a wicked twist where the good and evil aren’t as black or white as one would expect. Imagine this to be your Harry Potter meets Mean Girls, with a dose of the Wednesday Addams. Also, Netflix has adapted this into a fascinating show, and so your next few weekends are sorted!

14. Modern Divination by Isabel Agajanian

If you like the idea of magical lineages from the wizarding world, then this recently released fantasy has a lot to offer. From the secret witches, magical rules, and reluctant alliances, the stakes are high, and the world is lushly layered with magic and mystery.

15. The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater

Enchanting but brooding magical boys with their complex but very fulfilling friendships is what this book is at heart. If you liked the aspect of the equation between the golden trio or, for that matter, even the larger Dumbledore’s army equation in the Harry Potter books, then this read is calling to you to be picked up immediately.

16. Samsara by Saksham Garg

Ever wonder what Harry Potter would feel like if it were to all take place in India? I have – many times growing up (where is my letter? I turned 11 already!) Well, look no further because this book swaps wands for yogic sorcery and a hidden Himalayan realm where danger and darkness collide and takes you on a magical adventure, much like Harry Potter, but infused with a healthy dose of Indian mythology.

17. The Irresistible Urge to Fall For Your Enemy by Brigitte Knightley

Dramione fans? Here’s another one to fulfil your heart’s desire. Enemies-to-lovers, sassy banter, and academic magic: this new romantasy is bound to cast the perfect spell over you and remind you why slow-burn, angsty romances are so addictive. It’s worth it, trust me.

18. The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Think of this as a story set in a dark and cerebral Hogwarts, but only for all grown-ups (yes, like what they tried to do with the Triwizard tournament), where magical academic rivals will meet dangerous magical quests and tasks. Blake’s world is morally grey, sensual, and very seductive. And so, you have been warned.

19. The Magicians by Lev Grossman

How about Harry Potter vibes with ennui, sex, and lots of emotional baggage? The protagonist here enrols in a secret school of magic, only to discover that magical adulthood isn’t as exciting as once imagined—it’s filled with self-doubt and existential crisis. What now? Well, read on to find out for yourself!

20. So This Is Ever After by F.T. Lukens

What do you think happens after a hero successfully defeats the dark lord? Happy ever after, right? (The nineteen years later?) Well, let F.T. Lukens tell you that in their version of this queer, post-quest magical realm, things go differently. Witty, heartfelt and one big giant hug from a bunch of misfits, this book promises lots of swordplay, soul-searching and swoon-worthy moments.



