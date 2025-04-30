Girlies, These Healthy Icy Popsicles Are Your Instagrammable Summer Treat!

Hello, May, we're welcoming you with linen pants and espadrilles! But for many folks, the new month is also dialing up summer angst—with the sweltering weather and those classic low-energy feels that make the day seem to go on forever. This time, instead of reaching out for your fresh-lime sodas or smoothie blends, grab something that will take you right back to your childhood. And in the most endearing way! Tuck into chilled popsicles, that can bring back a host of fun memories. We suggest you add a dash of health to that—go icy but with a mix of ingredients that are sure to banish any grown-up calorie guilt.

It's goodbye sugar-loaded icy treats of the past and hello nutrient-packed popsicle versions, made from whole fruits, yogurt, herbs, and even seeds. On how this helps you score up a healthy lifestyle, celebrity ayurvedic nutritionist and founder of Eatfit24/7, Shweta Shah, says, “In Ayurveda, summer is ruled by Pitta dosha, which brings heat, irritability, and dehydration. To balance that, we focus on foods that are sheetal (cooling), hydrating, and soothing to the gut and skin. Homemade popsicles—when made with cooling fruits, herbs, and spices—can actually become a delicious functional food. You’re not just treating yourself; you’re calming your system. Infusing them with herbs like mint, tulsi, or even sandalwood water turns them into a cooling therapy—perfect for summer rashes, acidity, or heat-related fatigue.”

Ice, Ice, Baby

Cooling Down Naturally

Each season, we see a move towards lighter, healthier drinks, foods and desserts and this is no exception. Popsicles find universal appeal and can be tweaked just as easily and right in your kitchen. They help Most you avoid having added sugars, artificial flavours, and dyes. Homemade and natural popsicles, on the other hand, can be rich in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and even probiotics—making them apt for kids and adults alike and helping you up your nutritional intake.

Shah shares a few ideas as she elaborates, “The popsicles can be healthy and low in sugar if you use natural sweeteners like date paste, ripe banana, or honey (in moderation, never heated). You skip the artificial colours and preservatives and instead get micronutrients, hydration, and digestive support. With herbs like tulsi or sandalwood, you’re also reducing inflammation and calming your nervous system—so think of them as Ayurvedic kulfis with benefits. Perfect for skin issues, acidity, or even mood swings caused by excess heat.”

She adds how they can be a nice way to have fruit for those who don’t like to eat it: “Totally. When you turn fruit into a popsicle, you’re making it fun, accessible, and portable. Kids, elderly, even picky eaters won’t say no to something that looks like a treat. Plus, Ayurveda encourages us to customise delivery of nutrition. If someone won’t eat raw fruit, give it in a way that pleases their senses—that too chilled, colourful, and infused with cooling herbs? Win-win.”





Jamun To Khus And Saunf: What To Add

Shah goes on to share different ingredients that can be added to popsicles, inspired by Ayurvedic principles in fruit, herbs and seed categories.





Add fresh fruit, chia aeeds and more to the popsicles Photograph: (Pexels)



FRUITS



• Mango (when ripe and sweet, it’s very grounding)

• Watermelon (ultra cooling)

• Jamun (for balancing sugar levels)

• Pomegranate (supports digestion and is mildly astringent)

• Bael fruit (great for gut health)



HERBS AND FLOWERS

• Mint (Pitta-pacifying and refreshing)

• Tulsi or holy basil (adaptogenic and supports immunity)

• Sandalwood water (You can make a light infusion of edible sandalwood powder, strain it well,

add a few drops for aroma and heat relief)

• Rose petals or rose water (classical pitta shamak)

• Khus or vetiver root (it's cooling; infuse it in water overnight, strain, and use this aromatic water as a

popsicle base)

· • Sappan-wood water (ultra cooling)

• Saunf or fennel (good for digestion, slightly sweet and cooling)



SEEDS AND EXTRAS

Sprinkle chia seeds into the mix Photograph: (Pexels)

• Sabja or basil seeds (excellent for cooling and digestion)

• Chia seeds (similar effect, adds texture)

• Dry coconut flakes or soaked dates (for sweetness)

• Rock salt, black salt, or lime (helps balance taste and improve absorption)



SMART SWAPS THAT GO IN

Wholesome ingredients : Use blended fruits, Greek yogurt, coconut water, nut milks, or veggie purees

Natural sweeteners : Skip the sugar; instead add honey, maple syrup or dates

: Skip the sugar; instead add honey, maple syrup or dates Goodbye, colour : Banish colourants and preservatives and use real fruit that gives its own taste and colour

: Banish colourants and preservatives and use real fruit that gives its own taste and colour Peppy add-ons: Go with chia seeds (omega-3), spices like turmeric (anti-inflammatory benefits) or mint/basil (cooling)



SUMMER SEASON MUST-HAVES

Cucumber-Mint Lime Pops Photograph: (Pexels)

Strawberry-Banana Yoghurt Pops : A protein-rich option using Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries, and bananas for natural sweetness.

Cucumber-Mint Lime Pops : A hydrating, low-sugar choice that’s as refreshing as a spa day.

Mango-Coconut Chia Pops : Tropical vibes with fiber and healthy fats.

Spinach-Pineapple Ice Pops : A sneaky green treat for kids, where pineapple masks the greens.

Watermelon-Lime Ice Pops : Super hydrating with a fun dash of lime.



Tips for Making Your Own Popsicle

Use silicone moulds for easy release and reusable sticks for sustainability.

Add the popsicle sticks when the mixture is semi-frozen.

Freeze the pops overnight for the best texture.

Balance tangy or tart with sweet flavours.



Party Prep: Make These For Your Wellness Gathering

Call the gal pals and have these chilled treats. Prachi Mandholia, Mumbai-based Clinical Nutritionist, shares how to make them:



Mango Popsicle



Mango popsicles Photograph: (Pexels)

Ingredients

Peeled and chopped ripe mangoes: 2

Coconut milk: ½ cup

Squeeze of lemon (optional)

Method

Blend all ingredients until smooth

Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds

Insert sticks and freeze for 5–6 hours (or overnight)

To release, dip the mould briefly in water.

Watermelon Popsicle



Watermelon Popsicle Photograph: (Pexels)

Ingredients

Watermelon (seedless, chopped): 3 cups

Lemon juice: ½ lemon

Mint leaves: a few



Method

Blend watermelon, mint, and lime juice

Strain (if you prefer a smoother texture).

Pour into moulds, insert sticks, and freeze 4–6 hours

Enjoy it straight from the freezer!





The Bottom Line

Healthy popsicles are more than just a trend—they’re a delicious way to stay cool, nourish your body, and even sneak in extra nutrients. Whether you’re lounging poolside or need a smart snack between outdoor adventures, a homemade, whole-food popsicle is the perfect guilt-free indulgence this summer.

