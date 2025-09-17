6 Fan Theories And Predictions For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Episode 11

As the highly anticipated finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty approaches, fans are deep in theory mode, patientily waiting to see what the 11th episode will have in store for them. From surprise reunions in Paris and medical emergencies to colour-coded clues and a possible time-jump wedding, speculation is at an all-time high.

As the series edges closer to the final episode, viewers believe that the show is setting the stage for a full Bonrad endgame, and that it's just a matter of when they'll reconcile. Here, we breakdown all of the most convincing fan predictions circulating right now about The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Conrad Will Save Belly's Dad

Earlier in the series, Belly's dad, John, suffered from a serious case of heartburn. On social media, fans have been speculating that the whole purpose behind this was to serve as foreshadowing for the final episode. It's predicted that Belly's dad will have a heart attack and she'll turn to Conrad for help. This will then finally bring Belly back home and reunite the pair properly, for good.

This is weird ass theory but what if bellys dad gets a heart attack and conrad being the doctor would be the one who saves him and that would make belly comeback to home to cousins and conrad too💀💀💀#TheSummerITurnedPretty#tsitppic.twitter.com/D3xVLVVyoW — sakshi (@harryftsakshi) September 13, 2025

In a post on X, one user wrote: 'what if bellys [sic] dad gets a heart attack and conrad being the doctor would be the one who saves him and that would make belly comeback to home to cousins and conrad too'

Two Episodes Will Drop On September 17

“finale” and not “episode 11” so two episodes are dropping on september 17 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/khvlzJFmex — bec tsitp spoilers (@prfctlysabrina) September 13, 2025

One of the leading predictions ahead of Wednesday night's finale is the theory that rather than just one final episode being released, two will air, in the same style as when the first two episodes came out together. If this turns out to be the case, a 12th episode will air next week, making it the definitive final episode.

Belly And Conrad Only Momentarily Reunite In Paris

As we know, for the entire series thus far, Belly has been torn between Conrad and Jeremiah. While Belly and Conrad are set to reconcile in Paris, fans believe that it is unlikely that they will make the decision to stay together solely based on Conrad’s visit to Paris. This is partly due to Belly's indecisive nature towards choosing between the brothers and both Belly and Conrad still studying, fans think that they'll try and make it work once they're both closer to one another again.

Belly's Surprise Date With Conrad In Paris

it would be insane if belly knew all along conrad was coming to paris for her birthday weekend and she got her hair all done before meeting up with him. pic.twitter.com/Ps1rfjMVZ1 — bree ❀ tsitp spoilers (@chappellofliv) September 14, 2025

As we know, the end of episode ten saw Conrad making his way to Paris to visit Belly. Although she's seemingly still in a relationship with Benito, many viewers believe that the pair are no longer together, given that in the tenth episode, we see her about to get her hair chopped off into a bob, signaling a fresh start being single. Following this theory, which means Belly will be single when Conrad arrives in Paris, the former couple will have the opportunity to explore their romantic connection, once again. As Belly is unaware of Conrad's arrival, it's likely that he'll plan a surprise date with her.

The Colour Theory

Throughout the series, fan theories around colour symbolism are continuing to trend. Currently, the most popular is the idea that Belly wears different shades depending on which brother she's aligned with emotionally. Pastels and lighter tones represent Conrad, while deeper and brighter hues are when she's with Jeremiah.

they got me tbh pic.twitter.com/EOAmx1YsKD — caroline | spoilers de la série d'éte (@wandaslola) August 18, 2025

As a fan on X put it, 'she's in soft blue again. this is conrad's episode. i feel it'. While this may feel like a micro-detail, it does give evidence to Bonrad being endgame.

Belly And Conrad Will Get Married

The Bonrad fans among us will be glad to hear that one of the main theories that have been circulating amongst socials and forum pages is that Belly and Conrad will get married in the final episode or in the future. A now-viral video on social media breaks down how we've already seen the dress that Belly will marry Conrad in, as it's the one that her mum picked out for her, and Susannah saw her wearing it, which adds to the outfit's sentimental value.

