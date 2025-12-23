A Queen’s Pink Diamond Finds a New Muse in Natasha Poonawalla

A Queen’s Pink Diamond, Now in the Hands of Modern Royalty

From French royal courts to modern fashion royalty, a rare pink diamond ring once owned by Queen Marie Antoinette has resurfaced in Natasha Poonawalla’s collection after selling for $13.98 million (₹126 crore). At a time when British museums are often associated with Indian jewels, this acquisition feels like a full circle, an Indian collector now becoming the custodian of European royal history.

Photograph: (Pinterest)

Queen Marie Antoinette's 10.38-Carat Pink Ring

Christie’s records trace the 10.38-carat pink diamond to the mid-18th century, when it formed part of Queen Marie Antoinette’s personal jewels. Passed on to her daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse d’Angoulême, the jewel remained a closely guarded royal heirloom for generations. The diamond finally left the family’s collection in 1996, entering the global world of rare and historic jewels.

Photograph: (Pinterest)

Pink Diamond Ring Unveiled at British Museum’s Pink Ball

Public attention turned to Natasha Poonawalla’s pink diamond ring after jewellery expert Dhrumit Merulia highlighted it online. In a widely viewed video, he revealed that the ₹126 crore diamond that would typically be linked to Nita Ambani was, in fact, owned by Natasha Poonawalla.





Advertisment

Claw Nails and Soft Waves Highlight the Pink Diamond’s Glamour

Natasha Poonawalla’s look was a sheer red silhouette, sculpted through the bodice and fluid at the base, layered with a fur jacket fanned out like wings for a dramatic effect. She finished the look with soft waves and claw nails featuring diamond and dot-shaped embellishments on a silver base.

Photograph: (Instagram: @natasha.poonawalla)

A Legacy of Royalty Meets Modern Glamour

Ironically, centuries of colonial collection have come full circle, with an Indian collector now holding a historic European gem. And while headlines often spotlight the familiar faces of India’s elite, Natasha Poonawalla is one of the many powerful figures quietly driving India’s economy and wealth beyond the usual headlines.