Lace Nails: The Very Couture Manicure That Is A Sensation For The Holidays

What Is The Lace Nails Phenomenon?

Dubbed “Laced Up” by Pinterest, this nail aesthetic celebrates the return of refined detail, and even tailoring. The idea? Apply openwork patterns, inspired by antique placemats, embroidery and lace, on nails that are often nude, pink or milky. The result? Sophisticated romance and just the right amount of retro. But what's great about Lace Nails is their ability to enhance without overdoing it. On a blush or ivory base, lace is a nicely whimsical touch for an evening, a chic dinner or a New Year 's Eve.

How Do You Adopt This Seamless Nail Art?

The good news? You don't have to be an expert in nail art to succumb to the trend. Stickers, foils (fine decorative films) and press-on nails make it easy to reproduce the lace effect. All you have to do is choose a simple base, apply the pattern precisely, then seal it all with a shiny or satin top coat for a super neat finish

.

A Trend Full Of Future

The Lace Nails trend embodies the beauty state of mind of 2026 so well: we are on the subject of “more is more” but always with finesse. This is also the case of other beauty phenomena announced by Pinterest, such as the return of jelly textures or glossy finishes. A less excessive and more sensory beauty that is still being talked about

Read the original article on ELLE FRANCE.