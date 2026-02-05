See All Of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights Press Tour Looks, From Ball Gowns To Sheer Corsets

THE RUNDOWN

Margot Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal have been bringing stunning looks to her Wuthering Heights press tour.

Wuthering Heights press tour. She has worn pieces from Schiaparelli, Thom Browne, and Chanel.

The actress is known for wearing outfits that match the themes of her projects.

Advertisment

Margot Robbie knows how influential fashion can be when it comes to promoting her art. During the 2023 press tour for Barbie, she embodied Barbie’s fashion throughout the years, recreating several of the doll’s iconic outfits. For Wuthering Heights, the star worked with her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, to conjure the film’s feel whether she was walking the red carpet, doing photo-calls, or making interview stops on her press tour.

A gothic romance adapted for the screen by director Emerald Fennell, the story follows Catherine (Robbie) and Heathcliff, played by actor Jacob Elordi. The two share a passionate love that can never be fulfilled due to the differences in their wealth and social status, leading to an obsession that destroys both their lives.

Speaking to Variety during the film’s world premiere, Robbie explained the significance of her look that night, a custom Schiaparelli ball gown, and how her press tour’s future outfits would tell stories, too.

Advertisment

“This is Wuthering Heights,” she said of the dress. “We were like, ‘If we were to make Wuthering Heights into a dress, what would it look like?’ And so, it was kind of like this idea of it soaking up the ground, which we knew was going to be red, a red carpet—or in this case, a red lacquer floor—and having it kind of seep up into the dress and then the lace and the dark sort of decay of the Wuthering Heights [estate]. And then our outfits are going to evolve throughout the press tour to cover some of the other sets and ideas in the film.”

Robbie has also been wearing ensembles from Chanel, Thom Browne, Turkish designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu, and many more. Each look is reminiscent of the corseted yet flowing costumes she wears as Catherine in the film. Scroll through all her outfits below.