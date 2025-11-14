Everything We Know About Charli XCX’s New Album, Wuthering Heights

Charli XCX’s follow-up to her Grammy-winning album Brat is none other than the soundtrack to Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

On her newly launched Substack, Charli wrote about what inspired her to make the album: “I began to sink into this reimagined world of Wuthering Heights and I suddenly began to feel… inspired. I was immersing myself in a story that was not my own, a story that was steeped in history, a story that had existed since 1847 (tysm Emily Brontë). I was purely a voyeur and I was enjoying being one. The language of this world felt so opposite from the world I had been inhabiting for the past 2 and a half years. I began to feel a sense of freedom again.”

She continued, “I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script. She coyly suggested ‘A song?’ and I suggested ‘An album?’ because why not? I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar. Without a cigarette or a pair of sunglasses in sight, it was all totally other from the life I was currently living. I was fucking IN.”

Here’s everything we know about Charli’s Wuthering Heights.

When is Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights album coming out?

The album will be released on Feb. 13, 2026, the same day that the film hits theaters.

Has she released a single yet?

Even better, she’s released two! In November 2025, Charli dropped “House,” featuring John Cale of The Velvet Underground, and “Chains of Love.” The latter is featured in the film’s official trailer:

She also released the official video for “House,” which is set in a gothic-style mansion complete with black crows and bloody imagery.

How many songs are on Wuthering Heights?

Charli revealed that Wuthering Heights will have 12 original songs. Stay tuned for the official tracklist.

The album is available for pre-order here.

This story will be updated.

