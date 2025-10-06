THE RUNDOWN

Taylor Swift has released the first music video from her album The Life of a Showgirl, and fans are already analysing the visuals for Easter eggs.

“The Fate of Ophelia” is a song inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Swift’s video for “The Fate of Ophelia” features Easter eggs that reference both her personal life and Shakespeare’s work.

Taylor Swift has never been afraid to take a cue from William Shakespeare in her songwriting: One of her earliest and most iconic hits is, of course, “Love Story,” re-imagining the fate of Romeo and Juliet, and her latest single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” presents a twist on Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet. But in the new music video for the single, which dropped today, Swift makes both visual references to Shakespeare and several famous paintings. She also added some homages to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

In an October 3 interview with a radio station in the UK, Swift explained that the song is “a play on Ophelia from Hamlet, who was driven mad by love and, because of that, she ends up being driven mad and drowning. The play on it is, like, you saved me from that fate, right? You rescued me. Meeting someone and finding someone who took you away from that way that your life could have gone. So it’s all very dramatic, obviously, because it’s me.”

The video for “The Fate of Ophelia” is indeed dramatic, featuring Swift performing onstage in several scenes that reference Ophelia’s depictions in classical art.

Below, a run-through of all the Easter eggs we spotted in the video.

Swift Recreates An Ophelia Painting—The First Of Many.

Swift begins the video by recreating Friedrich Wilhelm Theodor Heyser’s painting of The Death of Ophelia (1900).

The Freed Orange Bird, Bread Loaf, Pearl Necklace, Peach, And Cat Statue:

She then transitions into another painting featuring an orange bird, possibly nodding to her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video where she appeared in a bird cage, wearing orange. (She’s a freed songbird now.) A loaf of sourdough appears alongside her, referencing Swift’s current baking fixation, along with a pearl necklace and peach. Swift and Carpenter’s track “The Life of a Showgirl” includes verses “I took her pearls of wisdom,” and “You’re sweeter than a peach.” A statue resembling Swift’s cat Olivia Benson is on the right.

Swift’s Marilyn Monroe Homage And Dancers:

Swift then moves backstage and changes into a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, referencing a real-life tragic showgirl. Her Eras Tour dancers appeared with her.

A Photo Of Travis Kelce Is On Swift’s Dressing Room Mirror.

Swifties noticed the singer tucked a photo of her partner, Travis Kelce, from a video when he spoke about wanting to kiss her back in 2016. He was playing marry, kiss, kill with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift as his options.

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them,” he began. He then answered, “Ariana is kill, unfortunately. I love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss, and then Katy Perry would be the—what’s the last one? Katy Perry would be the marry.”

Swift Recreates The Sirens And Ulysses (1837) While Dressed Like Ophelia In Arthur Hughes’s Ophelia (“And He Will Not Come Back Again”) (1865).

Swift moves into her next scene alongside her Eras Tour dancers. She seems to be dressed like Arthur Hughes’s Ophelia (from Ophelia (“And He Will Not Come Back Again”)) .

The boat alludes to William Etty’s 1837 painting The Sirens and Ulysses. Swift could be positioning herself as a Ulysses-type character, resisting the fatal siren song of show business so she can return home to her true love—in this case, her partner, Kelce.

Fans noted she recreated her Eras Tour stage dive in the video as well.

The Name “Kitty Finlay” Is Written On A Clapperboard.

Swift references a character named Kitty Finlay from her track “The Life of a Showgirl.” The name has personal ties to Swift: Finlay is her mother’s maiden name, and her grandmother, Marjorie, was an opera singer—another type of “showgirl.” Swift wrote Evermore track “Marjorie” about her.

The Tracks From The Life of a Showgirl Appear On The Chalkboard Wall.

The camera pans out during Swift’s rope dress scene to show all the tracks of The Life of a Showgirl abbreviated in the background. The “AR,” referring to track 7, “Actually Romantic,” is especially prominent.

Swift moves backstage again, catching a football at the song’s line, “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes.” She then enters hotel room #87, a reference to Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number.

There’s A Tiny Chihuahua Barking In A Purse.

Swift illustrates her “Actually Romantic” lyric, “And I know you think it comes off vicious / But it’s precious, adorable / Like a toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse.”

Swift Recreates Her Album Cover—A Modern Take On John Everett Millais’s Ophelia.

Swift ends the music video by posing in her bathtub and channelling the most famous Ophelia painting of all: the one by John Everett Millais from 1852. Swift’s look ultimately served as the cover art for The Life of a Showgirl.

An Oscar Appears On The Bathroom Floor.

The singer sneaks in a reference to her “Wi$h Li$t” lyric: “They want that critical smash Palme d’Or / And an Oscar on their bathroom floor / They want it all.”

Watch the full music video below:

