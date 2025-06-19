Beauty Propaganda I’m Not Falling For (And What’s Still Living Rent-Free in My Bathroom)

In a world where your under-eye patches need branding and your sunscreen is expected to double as base makeup and personality, beauty doesn’t really feel like it’s about beauty anymore. It’s marketing, motion blur, and maximum claims per square inch.

As someone who writes about beauty for a living—and spends an uncomfortable amount of time testing things in Mumbai heat—I’ve reached a point where I can tell when something’s a movement… and when it’s just noise. So in the spirit of the current “propaganda I’m not falling for” trend, here’s a mid-year check-in. What’s made the cut in my bathroom cabinet? What’s been diplomatically ghosted? And what’s been exiled with a firm shake of the head?

Beauty Propaganda I’m Not Falling For

1. Dewy skin in Bombay humidity

Let’s be honest. “Glass skin” sounds cute on Instagram Reels, but in real life, you’re just melting—into your makeup, your SPF, your Uber seat. I’m not fighting Bombay’s climate to look like a glazed doughnut. Sometimes, matte is the way. Sometimes, just surviving is the glow.

2. Skincare fridges

Unless you’re storing insulin or iced rose water for your mother-in-law, this one’s purely vibes. I’m not rearranging plug points in my bedroom so a jade roller can nap at 5°C.

3. Hair cycling routines that rival full-blown skincare routines

Clarify, exfoliate, bond-repair, mask, gloss, serum—every week? I love beauty, but I also love having a life. If my hair doesn’t get the memo with three steps, it’s clearly not meant to thrive this season.

4. Perfumes that smell like concrete and library glue

I get it—niche is hot. But I’d rather smell like a person than a design museum. If your fragrance smells like ‘industrial chic’ and costs ₹18,000, I’m out.

5. Sunscreen textures that feel like punishment

We are not doing chalky, sticky, over-siliconed SPFs anymore. If it leaves me grey or ruins my base, it’s cancelled. I’d rather risk a tan than look like I’m prepping for mime class.

6. Clinical packaging with no actual clinical results

If your label looks like it belongs in a pharmacy but your ingredient list is all bark and no bite, we’re not doing this. I don’t need my serum to look like a prescription to believe it works. I need it to work.

Beauty Propaganda I Am Still Falling For

1. Scalp serums and scrubs

Monsoon is coming, and so is frizz, buildup, and mysterious hairline acne. Scalp care that feels like skincare? Yes. It’s giving grown-up self-care with real results.

2. Lip oils that do more than shine

Tinted, plush, glossy, and hydrating—I will always say yes to lip oils that feel like a serum and make me look awake even when I’m not.

3. SPF skin tints with actual coverage

The hybrid formulas are finally good. They don’t flake. They don’t slide. And they let me feel protected and presentable. What else do you want from a base in this heat?

4. Ice globes in the fridge next to my oat milk

Do they change my life? No. Do they make me feel less puffy and more put together after five hours of sleep? Absolutely. We’re keeping them. They’ve earned their spot.

5. Intentional routines over maximalist ones

I’m in my “edited shelf” era. If a product doesn’t soothe, treat, or spark joy, it’s not staying. My money, my time, my bandwidth—they’re all on a tighter budget now.

6. Texture therapy

Whether it’s a whipped moisturiser, a jelly serum, or a mousse cleanser, textures matter. Beauty is sensorial. I want to feel good while I get ready to face another 38°C afternoon.

As someone who’s seen (and sampled) nearly every trend on the grid, I’m not here to pretend I’m above it all. I’ll still chase the next big thing. But I’m also no longer falling for marketing in a lab coat. My beauty shelf has to work for me—not just for the algorithm. That, more than any trending routine, is the only propaganda worth believing in.