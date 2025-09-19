Artists From Around The World Celebrate The Power Of ELLE In An Exciting New Exhibition

This year is a year of anniversaries in the ELLE world as ELLE UK and ELLE US turn 40 and ELLE France marks its 80th birthday. Throughout this time, ELLE has always been a voice for women; a space to challenge norms, redefine beauty and predict what tomorrow might bring.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, ELLE has launched an exciting worldwide artistic project, which combines sisterhood and commitment and celebrates the transformative power of art, as well as its ties to the world of fashion.

For the project, 31 female artists from all over the world were invited to create a unique artwork that spoke to the spirit of ELLE. The result is an eclectic and thought-provoking collection. From Marcella Barceló’s delicate dreamlike figures to Angela de la Cruz’s striking explorations of form, each piece tells a unique story.

The creations, graciously donated by the artists, will be unveiled during a travelling exhibition first in Osaka (from the 4th-11th of August), at the France Pavilion of the Universal Exhibition, then in Bangkok (from the 11th-16th of September), New York (from the 14th-17th of October) and finally in Paris, where they will be honored at ARTCURIAL (from the 6th to the 14th of November 2025). It will close with a charity auction, with all proceeds going to CARE France to fund emergency relief and international development projects for women around the world.

Here are just a few of the artworks and the stories behind them;

ELLE...Brille! by Shourouk Rhaiem

From an early age Shourouk Rhaiem was enchanted by Jacques Remy's pastel world, viewing art as a magic wand. Deeply influenced by everyday beauty she drew inspiration from simple moments with her grandmother and the vibrant cultures of India as well as Tunisia, Hong Kong and Mexico. Shourouk elevates mundane items like laundry detergent packets and oil cans into art, seeking to highlight imperfection and the poetry in the ordinary. For ELLE's 80th anniversary, she has transformed a vintage '70s issue of ELLE by covering it in thousands of Swarovski crystals. 'I literally wanted to make this icon shine, to highlight the dream ELLE has always embodied.'

She was barely two weeks old when she first hung out in her mother’s art gallery, and she has been obsessed with art ever since. Deeply inspired by illustrators like Beatrix Potter and contemporary artists like Helen Frankenthaler, Floch-Poliakoff primarily works on paper and wood, creating intricate collages or cutting large-scale silhouettes that evoke surreal, dreamlike worlds. For ELLE, she reinterpreted three legendary covers, capturing the passage of time through her unique aesthetic. 'Seeing life through an artistic prism makes everything more beautiful, profound, and surprising,' she shares. She also expresses pride in being part of the same collective as one of her early artistic inspirations from her time at Les Beaux-Arts, Françoise Pétrovitch.

Indian In Full Bloom by Aravani Art Project

To break down walls, sometimes you have to paint on them. In India, the Aravani Art Project transforms public walls into powerful statements of identity and belonging. This collective of trans and cisgender artists uses street art to reclaim space, challenge stigma, and spark conversations. Their murals, bold and deeply personal, turn invisibility into visibility, exclusion into inclusion. To celebrate ELLE’s 80th anniversary, the collective created a special artwork symbolizing friendship, care, and resilience, with intricate patterns and floral motifs representing the beauty of shared experiences. “For us, art is more than expression—it is survival, identity, and a declaration of presence,” they affirm.

Spanish Roost by Marcella Barceló

She thinks creating art is like a child playing with figurines. For ELLE, Marcella Barceló has tried to imagine what life would be like, for a child who would have been raised by birds. The Spanish artist is all about imagination, childhood, and a unique sense of wonder. Inspired by Maritime legends, suicidal mermaids, and the philosophy of Gaston Bachelard, she draws, paints, and now sculpts. To ELLE's readers, she offers enigmatic advice: 'Follow the white rabbit.'

Freed From Desire by Inès Mélia

It took years of personal reflection—and a divorce—for Inès Mélia to embrace what she calls her 'artistic coming out' and fully commit to her craft. She first made waves with the glittering curtains she secretly hung in the Paris metro, concealing messages of empowerment for passersby. Inspired by the rebellious spirit of Louise Bourgeois and Annette Messager, she explores domesticity, objects, and hidden meanings through ceramics, photography... even cheese. Her 'Peintures à lire' series invites viewers to interact, blurring the lines between painting and sculpture. For ELLE’s 80th anniversary, she urges: 'Don’t be afraid to look behind the curtain.'

Find out more about the exhibition here.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today Here.

Read the original article at ELLE.

Also Read:

Colours Of Resilience: Avani Art Project Is A Canvas Of Stories, Struggles And Triumphs.