Colours Of Resilience: Aravani Art Project Is A Canvas Of Stories, Struggles And Triumphs

Every move they make looks like an artwork to me,” Poornima Sukumar says, reflecting on the beauty and grace of the transgender artists she works with. This sentiment captures the essence of the Aravani Art Project—a public art collective led by transgender and cisgender women, a living, breathing canvas of stories, struggles, and triumphs.



The story of the Aravani Art Project began not with grand plans but with simple friendships. Sukumar, an artist herself, was working on a documentary on the transgender community in India when she found herself drawn deeply into their world. What struck her was not just the marginalisation they faced but also their resilience and untapped potential. “There are so many people from the community, but so little is known about them,” she reflects. The idea wasn’t born in a moment of epiphany but through countless conversations, shared cups of chai, and a growing realisation that something needed to be done—and that art could be the answer.



In 2016, the Aravani Art Project officially took its first steps. The goal was to create a platform where transgender individuals could express themselves through art while reclaiming public spaces that had long excluded them. The name ‘Aravani’ itself is significant as it’s a term used in Tamil Nadu to refer to transgender women, grounding the project in cultural and linguistic identity.



The first mural painted by the team was in Bengaluru's bustling KR Market. It wasn’t about creating a masterpiece; it was about showing up and painting together. The wall became a mirror reflecting their collective joy and courage. For many of the transgender participants, it was their first time being in a public space without fear or judgment. “They were so excited just to be seen differently,” Sukumar recalls. Even though the mural was just shapes and colours, it was an act of defiance against invisibility and an invitation for society to see them as they truly are—artists, creators, individuals.



Over the years, the Aravani Art Project has grown into a vibrant community of transgender artists who bring their stories to life through murals across cities in India and beyond. Each artwork is deeply personal yet universally resonant. Themes often emerge from their everyday life—the sarees they are wearing, the stories they tell, the history and the mythology that they are connected to, or even small moments shared during conversations. These murals are art but also declarations of existence, resilience, and pride. The project has created a safe space where transgender individuals can explore their creativity while earning recognition as professional artists. Many participants come from backgrounds where opportunities are scarce—some were involved in sex work or were begging before joining the project. Through art, they’ve found financial stability by getting mural art projects for private firms and organisations and also a sense of purpose and belonging.



Of course, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. Trust had to be earned slowly—many transgender individuals were initially sceptical due to their past experiences with outsiders. Initially many disagreements arose in the team as they navigated interpersonal dynamics. They overcame these obstacles time and again with patience, persistence and mutual respect. Society’s perception has also evolved over time. Last year, Aravani Project showcased a mural at the Venice Biennale Festival, and this year, the collective held its first solo exhibition at a gallery in Mumbai. “The team has come a long way but currently, we don't set long-term goals. Taking it one day at a time is the mantra of our organisation,” Sukumar says.



But they do have big dreams, such as being able to be a part of mural festivals across the world and showcase the country’s heritage and culture through their art. Sukumar and her team are also on the lookout for an artists’ manager who can help them turn this dream into a reality. “I want everyone from the collective to be exposed to international audiences and spaces, and that’s why we try to do something overseas every year,” she says.

As the Aravani Art Project is already in its ninth year, its mission remains as vibrant as ever: to amplify transgender voices through art while challenging societal norms around gender identity and artistic expression. It’s not just about painting walls; it’s about painting lives with dignity, colour, and hope.

