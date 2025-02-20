Get A Sleep Divorce For Better Sex. No, We’re Not Kidding.

Okay, we’ve seen and read about a dozen things that can put the spark back into a relationship – from mushy words to hearts and flowers, date nights, travel and then some. But here’s something you’ve probably overlooked – distance. Yep, it can make the heart grow fonder, as the adage goes. The path to a happier relationship between spouses lies beneath the sheets, but this time separate ones. In a trend that’s grabbing attention of late, a 'sleep divorce' is making for relationship saviour. Of course, it has nothing to do with actually getting a divorce, rather metaphorically, it’s a temporary sleeping arrangement where a couple sleeps separately with the aim to enhance their sleep quality and give them personal space, while also becoming a solution to one partner’s snoring, insomnia and other sleep issues. It's so popular that in fact, Hilton's 2025 Trends report found "sleep divorce" to even be a growing trend among couples while travelling.

Undoubedly, sleep is a resource that powers everything you do in the day. For many, not being able to get enough rest at night for various reasons including that irritating crack of light emanating from a partner’s phone or laptop close by, can be debilitating — leading to a low-productive day, a hyper-sensitive mood, anxiety and more. In comes this arrangement that can erase woes with a little understanding thrown in. Several Hollywood stars are said to have tried the format, from Victoria and David Beckham to Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz (who want to normalise separate bedrooms for married couples). And recently, TikTok influencer Matt Howard revealed that he's been sleeping on a mattress in a walk-closet, away his wife Abby – a temporary arrangement to “prioritise (his) mental health" as he was dealing with anxiety and ADHD. If you secretly wish you had a partner that did the same for you, you’re not wrong. We got an expert to share why a sleep divorce can actually be the key to a happy marriage, saving your spark and your sanity!

Restlessness, Snoring, People Staring At The Screen: Is Your Bedtime Sprinkled With This?

Couple unable to sleep Photograph: (Pexels)

While this term is becoming a buzzword, especially with millennials, it’s also a delicate topic. Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert and author of Love, Lust and Lemons, treads her way around it and explains, “A sleep divorce is when couples choose to sleep separately to improve their rest and well-being. This can really strengthen a relationship by reducing any sleep-related conflicts, it can help remove mood swings and just foster a better connection during the day.” What are some reasons why couples go in for one? She adds, “Common reasons for it could be restlessness, snoring, people staring at the screen or having completely different sleep schedules. When you have poor sleep, it can lead to being frustrated as a human being where you’re being irritated with one another, which can be the reason for unnecessary conflict just because you’re not really feeling great and haven’t got the rest that you need. So, by prioritising rest, couples can wake up feeling less fresh and less irritated with each other.”

What’s The Best Way to Ask For A Sleep Divorce?

Being unable to sleep can make you anxious and lower your work productivity Photograph: (Pexels)

Asking your partner for a sleep divorce can feel like walking on eggshells, especially if they are sensitive, Shivdasani cautions, and shares: “You have to be very careful when asking for a sleep divorce and it has to be done the right way. Make sure that you say you love sleeping next to the person and really value it, but also think that the two of you will be more well rested because of your different sleeping patterns, if you slept in different rooms. Emphasise that it would not reduce intimacy, so you would still be together cuddling, all of that, before you actually go to sleep. Definitely say that this is not about creating distance, but to help foster a better connection as you guys would be more refreshed in your relationship and in your time together.”

Whether this is something you’ve tried or is at least on your agenda, there’s no taking away with the fact that nocturnal rest is precious. And improved sleep can enhance your relationship under the sheets, leading to a stronger quotient between you two.



