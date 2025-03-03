How Sujata Bajaj Is Reinterpreting The Cosmos In her New Work

When Sujata Bajaj came across a NASA Hubble image of the Andromeda Nebula in 2019, it sparked a journey that led to 'Spacescapes', a series that blends abstraction with the vast beauty of the cosmos. In this interview, she shares her creative process, the new techniques she developed to capture the depth of space, and how abstraction bridges science and emotion. As she prepares for a major showcase in Mumbai, she reflects on her evolving artistic vision and the timeless connection between the universe and human existence.

Over To Sujata Bajaj

ELLE: What inspired you to create the 'Spacescapes' series?

Celestial River 2

Sujata Bajaj (SB): In 2019, I happened to come across a NASA image taken by the Hubble telescope showing the Andromeda Nebula. I connected with the photograph without knowing what it actually was. The seed of 'Spacescapes' was planted. I understood that this journey would require the use of new techniques as well as experimentation. Thereafter, I explored other images taken by the James Webb telescope, and this is where my journey began.

ELLE: Can you walk us through your creative process for the new artworks? Are there specific techniques you have developed for this?

Cosmic Metamorphosis 4

(SB): When I began experimenting with 'Spacescapes', I realised that the technique I had developed over the years could no longer be used. To convey the depth of space and the fluidity of cosmic events and phenomena, I needed to completely rethink my relationship with colour. Ultimately, I found that I needed to explore the use of more liquid, fluid hues without the presence of delimiting lines. Thinner layers of colour were applied to render elusive gas clouds and nebula formations. In contrast, a different technique with a high number of overlapping strokes was required to create the impression of depth and infinite distances. Furthermore, to depict stars both as singular cosmic objects and as indistinguishable clusters, I systematically resorted to a mix of gold and silver leaf.

ELLE: What role does abstraction play in your portrayal of the cosmos?

Nascence 2

(SB): We, as individuals, are born of the elements in the cosmos. Every aspect of our physical presence in the micro takes its place from the macro. As such, in the words of Carl Sagan, "We are quite literally made of stardust." The rediscovery of the cosmos through my paintings has reaffirmed my understanding that in the infinity of deep space, abstraction and reality are one.

ELLE: It's surely no small feat to translate the immensity of it all into visual art. Please share more.

Stellar Alchemy 2

(SB): I realised that my previous techniques would not be enough to depict the depth of space. I needed to develop an entirely new approach to colour and form to capture the essence of the universe. Through this, I understood that the vastness of space could only be expressed through fluidity, layering, and contrast, allowing each piece to hold both movement and stillness.

ELLE: What do you hope the viewer takes away from your new work? Any particular emotion you want them to connect with?

Nebula Azura 3

(SB): I have brought my own artistic sensibility to this collection through my personal and highly visual memory, some of which have been latent in my subconscious. Regardless of the origin, the last five years have been an intense engagement and exploratory process for me, and I would like the viewer to experience some of these wondrous moments in their own way. I believe that this series taps into a time scale far beyond our own imagination or intellect, and that, I hope, is the takeaway.





Sujata Bajaj

ELLE: Did your own understanding of the cosmos or space evolve during the course of working on Spacescapes?

Gestation 4

(SB): I am inspired by the evolving nature of outer space. The multitudes of reds, the cool hues of blue amidst the lilacs, and the intensity of the dark in my works are born from this inspiration of evolution, dissolution, and change, which is the very nature of our existence. The hues of intensity and calm pay homage to the effervescence of the Milky Way, finding their way through my own lived experiences in the countries where I have resided over the years.

ELLE: Is there a particular piece within the new series that holds special meaning to you? If so, why?

Stellar Alchemy 3

(SB): There is one work, 'Magna Nebula', which holds special significance for me because that was when I began to find what I was searching for. Each work holds its place for me, as I see in them the creation and dissolution of space. Stars are born and die, all the elements diverge and emerge, so for me, every aspect is very special and intense.

ELLE: You're back with abstracts after eight years. Was the break deliberate, or was it something necessary until you found the right inspiration?

Cosmic Filaments 1

(SB): I am showing my abstracts in Mumbai in a big way; after 17 years! In between, I have participated in several group shows, including art fairs, and have had two solo shows on Ganapati in the city, which were born out of an experience that I wished to share at the time. Spacescapes found their way onto my canvas in a very organic manner, and that is why I wish to share them in a very special way.

ELLE: What has been your artistic inspiration of late?

Dissolution 1

(SB): Over the last 34 years that I have lived in Paris, I have seen several exhibitions and the creative processes of many artists in both Paris and India. I cannot name one specific artist or work, as I like many of them. However, I admit that my inclination is more towards abstracts, and that is what I enjoy and connect with most.