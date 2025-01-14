Viraj Khanna's 'Brain Rot' Brings Out The Digital Chaos We Live In

For most, growing up in a creative household—especially one led by the well-known Anamika Khanna—might mean following the path of couture design. But Viraj has carved his own space in the art world, moving beyond textiles into a realm where traditional techniques like embroidery are juxtaposed with unconventional materials and digital themes.

What does it mean to live in a world where screen time defines our days, Instagram curates our memories, and social media shapes how we present ourselves? Viraj Khanna’s latest exhibit, BRAIN ROT: The Life You Live?, dives headfirst into these questions. The artist takes the universal experience of navigating a hyper-digital world and translates it into thought-provoking sculptures, embroidered collages, and visual commentary on the way technology impacts our lives.

Consumed By The Chaos Of The Digital World?

In a conversation with ELLE India, Khanna opens up about the inspiration behind his work, the role his family has played in shaping his creative identity, and why he believes his art speaks so strongly to a younger generation navigating the pressures of modern life.

ELLE: What was the first inspiration behind the whole concept of BRAIN ROT?

Viraj Khanna (VK): This show is about the way I’m experiencing and reflecting on social media and technology. It started with two pieces—screenshots of my Instagram posts, layered with embroidered faces to represent the gap between my expectations and reality. It’s like capturing the anxiety around a post and turning it into art.

From there, the concept expanded. There’s an entire wall with screen-time stats that I gathered from people around me. I wanted to highlight how much time we unknowingly spend on our phones—the average for our generation is over seven hours. Then there are fibreglass sculptures, like one titled “The Best Saturday Night Ever,” which speaks to how people spend their time online versus in real life.

Even as I talk about all of this, my screen time is seven hours a day! It’s something I’m still grappling with, and this show became a reflection of those conflicting feelings.

ELLE: How did embroidery become such a significant part of your art?

VK: Growing up, I was exposed to embroidery through my family business. I used to oversee the embroidery section, pricing samples and learning about the craft. That knowledge stuck with me.

Now, I’ve taken it beyond clothing—experimenting with materials like artificial leather, artificial leaves, and other unconventional fabrics. It’s about pushing boundaries and exploring what embroidery can become outside traditional garments.

ELLE: The title BRAIN ROT is such a Gen Z term. It even became the word of the year! How do you think your art connects with younger audiences?

VK: First of all, I’ve been so vulnerable in this show. People have told me, “This is exactly how I feel, but I’d never say it out loud.” That relatability makes it resonate.

We all know how social media dictates our lives—documenting trips, parties, and celebrations. But are we actually enjoying these moments, or are we too busy curating them for Instagram? It’s addictive and exhausting, and that’s what I’m highlighting. Everyone’s doing it, and that’s what makes it so universal.

ELLE: If you had to rename the show, what would it be?

VK: Maybe something like Digital Dementia. It’s in the same vein as BRAIN ROT but focuses more on how screen time and constant online activity affect our brains.

ELLE: Social media has created pressure to live a certain lifestyle—to visit specific places or do things just to document them. What’s your take on that?

VK: It’s wild! I saw something on Instagram where you can buy fake tags—like a fake concert or movie tickets—so it looks like you were there. It’s all about portraying a lifestyle rather than living one. If you’re going to a place just to take photos, are you really experiencing it? It’s a strange phenomenon, but it’s everywhere.

ELLE: Who in your family uses social media the most?

VK: Definitely me and my twin. My mom, on the other hand, isn’t as into it. And honestly, that’s inspiring. She’s not tied to her phone, and I think that helps her creativity. Boredom is important—it gives your thoughts room to wander and lets ideas come naturally. I see her being so creative because she embraces that.

ELLE: How has your mother’s journey shaped you as a creative person?

VK: Growing up, I saw the incredible work she did with embroidery and textiles. Even though I studied business for my undergrad, her work left a deep impression on me. Her style and aesthetic influenced how I see things. When you grow up around that level of creativity, it subconsciously shapes your own decisions.

Now, my art has evolved into a different practice, but the foundations are still rooted in what I learned from her. Even the on-the-spot decisions I make while creating something reflect her aesthetic, which I’ve absorbed over the years.

ELLE: The art scene in Mumbai is thriving. What are your thoughts on that?

VK: It’s amazing to see! Events like Art Mumbai and the increasing demand for artists are creating such a vibrant environment. People who weren’t traditionally into art are now engaging with it, which only strengthens the community. It’s exciting to be part of this moment when art is gaining so much momentum.

Our take: Viraj Khanna’s BRAIN ROT is more than just an art exhibit—it’s a mirror reflecting the chaotic, often absurd ways we navigate our digital lives. It forces us to question whether we’re living for ourselves or simply curating a life for others to see.

We also had a chat with Sanjana Shah, Creative Director at Tao Art Gallery about the growing influence of Gen Z in the art space. She shared her insights on how this generation is reshaping the way art is perceived and consumed, and how their desire for more inclusive, diverse, and relatable art experiences is driving new trends in galleries and exhibitions.

