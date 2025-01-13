The Best Events In India This January That You Cannot Miss

I think most of us have been waiting for January with bated breath since last September—whether for Coldplay's sold-out concert or CAS making its way to India. But for those of us left ticketless (yes, me too!), January might feel like a bit of a dread.

January Dread?

Instead of wallowing in FOMO, why not make the most of this month? I’ve put together a list of exciting events happening across India that promise to banish the blues and make January a lot more fun. Who says you can’t celebrate even without front-row seats at Coldplay? Everyone. But we are still going to try to make it through the month. Anyway, here are some things to do this January from art events to music this is your ultimate guide to what's happening in India.

1. Brain Rot, Art Exhibit

I personally went for this and would 10/10 recommend the concept is relatable and catchy. Renowned emerging artist Viraj Khanna invites art enthusiasts to experience his thought-provoking exhibition, “BRAIN ROT: The Life You Live?”. The showcase offers a compelling exploration of modern lifestyles through an eclectic mix of textiles, sculptures, and collages.

When: 9th January Onwards

Where: Mumbai

Book Here.

2. Jaipur Literature Festival

The 2025 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will continue its tradition of fostering literary thought and engaging with the most pertinent global themes. This is their 18th edition, literary folks, I believe that speaks something about it!

When: 30th January - 3rd February

Where: Jaipur

Book Here.

3. Groove At SOCIAL

Embrace the inner Poo and Bunny! Whether it’s a sari, kurta, or even a quirky outfit inspired by your favourite stars, get dressed to shine and be part of the Bollywood Tadk to groove at social, that can be a fun night.

When: 17th January

Where: Chembur, Powai, Malad, Dadar, Carter Road SOCIAL

Book Here.

4. Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Do I even need to describe this? Coldplay is going to be performing in India for the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is their ongoing eighth concert tour by the brand. We all know the great lore of tickets being sold out on Book My Show for the same!

When: 18th January - 26th January

Where: Mumbai & Ahmedabad

Unfortunately, you cannot book it anywhere :)

5. Aravani Art Project

An exhibition that summons the life and works of Aravanis, the transgender community in India, through the Aravani Art Project – a trans and cis women art collective. More art galleries for my art girlies, this is an excellent experience, another personal recommendation.

When: 9th January- 28th February

Where: Mumbai

Visit Here.

6. Nishant Suri Stand Up Comedy

When: 12th January - 2nd February

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here.

7. Cigarettes After Sex, X's World Tour

CAS, the world-famous band is set to be performing for their most recent album-X's tour! This is going to beat night to remember, nothing like vibing to Sunsetz during a sunset.

When: 24th January - 28th January

Where: Multiple Location

Book Here.

8. Zomaland

Enjoy curated menus, masterclasses by LA’s Badmaash duo, and performances by Raftaar X KR$NA, Talwiinder, and more.

When: 18th January - 19th January

Where: Delhi

Book Here.

9. Madamast, Art Exhibit

'Madamast’ is a solo exhibition by Aparna Bidasaria. More than an exhibition; it is a journey into Aparna’s heart and mind. In this latest series, she abandons the constraints of form, letting colour and brushstrokes take the lead. Her canvases radiate a newfound confidence, capturing moments of tension and serenity, all while reflecting the profound philosophies of Indian thought.

When: 24th January - 25th January

Where: Mumbai

Book Here.

10. Paint With Puppies

“Paint with Puppies”, a delightful collaboration between Bira 91 Taproom and PawaSana, blends creativity and compassion for a one-of-a-kind experience. This heartwarming event offers attendees the chance to unleash their artistic side while cuddling adorable puppies—an ideal mix of relaxation, creativity, and meaningful connection. Unleash your creativity while surrounded by the cutest little muses!

When: 18th January - 25th January

Where: Mumbai & Bengaluru

Book Here.

