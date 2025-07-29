The third installment of the Avatar series is on its way. Helmed once again by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to hit theaters at the end of the year. Here’s everything we know about the film.

What is Avatar: Fire and Ash about?

Jake and Neytiri’s family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death, encountering a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.

Who will be in the cast?

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña will return to Avatar: Fire and Ash as Jake and Neytiri, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Brendan Cowell, Matt Gerald, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin.

What has Zoe Saldaña said about Avatar: Fire and Ash?

In a previous interview with ELLE in June, Saldaña elaborated on the film’s plot. “Fire and Ash is definitely a continuation, but a process for the Sullys, and it’s just so beautiful,” she said. “Out of the five-episode saga, it is the exact middle for them. I do believe that Fire and Ash is going to be the biggest turning point in this journey for these two individuals and this world.

Instagram//@zoesaldana

She went on to confirm that Avatar: Fire and Ash is “heart-wrenching.”

“In the making of the third one, we lost [Avatar producer] Jon Landau,” she shared. “Experiencing loss, it’s just hard. Now more than ever, Avatar [has become] a much more meaningful [series], a story for all of us. So, we’re very proud of it... For me to be a part of an amazing family of people since my 20s, I think, Oh my God, I love them, and I’ll do anything for them.”

Saldaña also shared that the film hit a soft spot for her as a mother. “I can’t wait for Fire and Ash [and] to share it with the world, because it almost killed me,” she revealed. “Shooting that scene at the end of The Way of Water was so difficult, but shooting Neytiri and Jake forcing themselves to get up and move on, and be there for their surviving children, was the hardest thing.”

She continued, “It teaches you a lot about what it must be like as a parent, as a guardian. How do you also stay together, and how do you let love win once again after experiencing that kind of loss? It’s the most complex thing.”

When is Avatar: Fire and Ash coming out?

You can watch Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Wait—how long is it going to be?

Instagram//@avatar

If you had the pleasure of watching 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, you’ll know that the runtime clocked in at just over three hours. So, will Avatar: Fire and Ash have a similar length? “Movie three will actually be a little bit longer than movie two,” Cameron told Empire.

Is there a trailer yet?

On July 28, the official trailer was revealed.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.