Mother’s Day: Meet The Biker Moms Dropping Swag On Two Wheels

Every Sunday, Mumbai resident Meghna Shetty, rolls her BMW GS 310 motorcyle out of her building parking lot, the sun catching the blue and red chrome and polished leather. She straps on her helmet and kick-starts the engine, its roar marking the release of long week that has just culminated. It’s time to hit the throttle, get out on the road, and join a group of biker moms in Mumbai who share a passion for riding—not in the city as a hobby, but also long distance and to international competitions. Theirs is a burgeoning community that’s whipping off the usual societal perceptions for a mother, and infusing that with adventure, sisterhood and fun. For Mother's Day we got them talking (and in turn, inspiring us) on their passion for riding and why they won’t swap their trails for anything.

Life Goes Full Throttle

The lure lies in the open road and the sense of adventure it brings. Photograph: (Pexels)



The open roads, gorgeous weather, freedom and a sense of fun and sisterhood—what’s not to love about biking and travel? Even more so, when you manage to juggle a home or business and still find time to rip down the road. It can be therapeutic to say the least. Just ask Dr. Maral Yazarloo-Patrick, fashion designer and mother of one, who doesn’t mince her words when she says, “For me, riding is more than a physical journey—it’s meditation. It’s where I reconnect with myself, reflect on my path, and think about what I want from life. It’s my happy place, my space, my time—and it makes me a stronger, more grounded mother.”

Dr. Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick Photograph: (Instagram)



Maral, who has travelled to 113 countries and ridden over 270,000 kilometers on her motorbikes—two Harley-Davidsons, a Ducati, and a BMW GS—across 15 years. She admits, “I’ve lived life on two wheels—riding across all seven continents and through 64 countries, and I guess, I’m one of the few who continued this journey while six months and a week pregnant.”

Vanessa Fernandes

What’s heartening is that you get to see more moms in the field of motorsports than say, even five years ago. I think that is also telling on how people—husband and other family members—are increasingly supportive of what mothers want to do.

Another Indian biker, Vanessa Fernandes—team lead at Accenture Mumbai, and mom to her four-a-half-year-old daughter, rides professionally in championships—and says that's where the fun lies: “The adrenalin rush that I get when I am on the bike; I could literally forget the world at that time. It’s a pure form of happiness for me, a complete escape from reality. There’s also the thrill of being at high speeds that I love, which is why I found my motorbike calling on the track.”



With mums like her, strapping on the biking gear and hitting the roads, theirs is a growing community and she notes that with satisfaction echoed by so many riders like her. “What’s definitely heartening, is that you get to see more moms in the field of motorsports than say, even five years ago. I think that is also telling on how people—husband and other family members—are increasingly supportive of what mothers want to do. That apart, women are okay to break shackles on their own of late, too,” she adds.

Overcoming Challenges, Feeling Empowered

Anitha Prakash at the high-altitude Shinkula during her Zanskar ride Photograph: (Anitha Prakash)

India has the most stunning and diverse biking trails in the world, from Himalayan heights to coastal curves—that include the Manali to Leh (Ladakh) stretch, Spiti Valley and Rajasthan Desert Circuit, Bangalore to Ooty or even the Sikkim Silk Route—but they also throw up a bunch of range of challenges for any rider. Yet these ladies have conquered it all on a motorcycle and share how this has made for not just a learning, but also their own personal motivation.

Bengaluru-based senior consultant Anitha Prakash who did a biking trail to icy Zanskar after she became a mom, says that route offers one of trickiest terrains. She recounts, “Everywhere you look you see stark beauty, raw mountain patches and snow-clad peaks in the distance. A technical terrain like this needs you to know the skills; one slip and you’re at the bottom of the valley. Each day, we crossed 100-odd kms that took 5-6 hours offroad or no road. We had our spare parts and we were prepared, but we also did face bike breakdowns at high altitudes and at that time, it helps when you are mentally strong. I was focused and was glad that I could help the team to overcome the difficulty." While her determination was one thing, she also adds, "I want to give a shoutout to my family here, who encouraged me to take up the ride while they took care of my two-year-old son. Even today, when I’m in any sticky situation, I go back to that ride and tell myself, ‘If I can cross that, I will be able overcome this too.”

Nupur Kalra Photograph: (Instagram)

When I first mentioned it to people that I want to ride a bike, they laughed it off. One person remarked, 'Will she even be able to ride a bike in the first gear'? Ever since,I took it on as a challenge to ride a motorcycle and to date, it's been a decade of doing that.

For many of these women, the lesson lies in overcoming limitations set by society, like it happened for Poonam Sharma, a teacher and motivator from Mumbai. She faced criticism at the very thought of riding and shares her heartfelt tale: "I remember how I always used to see women on a bike and admired them. I aspired to learn to ride someday, but since I am short, I was unsure if I could do this. When I first mentioned it to people that I want to ride a bike, they laughed it off. One person remarked, 'Will she even be able to ride a bike in the first gear'? Ever since,I took it on as a challenge to ride a motorcycle and to date, it's been a decade of doing that. It's my passion now. I ride the bike to commute to the office, to visit the temple, my friends and family, and on vacations. It's such a feeling of achievement to do so," declares the avid biker and mother-of-one.

The Advice? Follow Your Heart





Nupur Agarwal Kalra—fearless rider and content creator, who wears the tagline, 'Biker Mom Breaking Stereotypes', on her Instagram, shares, "We hope to inspire others to follow their passion. Biking teaches you life skills; it teaches you resilience, presence and courage. It also teaches you to be the best version of yourself. And that's what I want my daughter to learn."



Enjoy your ride, but take no risks, just like it is with anyone, for any sport. Sums Maral, “As a mother, I know the value of balance. I ride with greater caution now, knowing there’s love waiting for me at home. I just returned from a ride through Spiti Valley—recharged, inspired, and grateful. I believe the best mothers are happy mothers. And happy mothers are those who care for their mental and physical well-being, which is one of things a bike helps you attain.”

Also Read:

Alisha Abdullah: My Biggest Motivation Lies In What People Say I Can’t Do